Is Dominion Eyeing a Big Move in South Carolina?

Hmmm… Santee Cooper, the state-owned electric utility in South Carolina that lost a bundle through nuclear power overruns, is thinking up putting itself up for sale. One of the four companies sniffing around, according to this report in The State, is Dominion Energy.

Dominion has been beefing up its presence in South Carolina. Since 2014, says The State, the company “has announced plans for a major solar farm in the Lowcountry, built a gas pipeline southeast of Columbia, established a regional headquarters in the Capital City, donated to nonprofit groups and hired State House lobbyists.” The company also has confirmed the possibility that it might extend the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to the Palmetto State, although any extension of the pipeline, which terminates in southern North Carolina, would require another lengthy Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval process.

Dominion would be “a natural fit to expand its presence in South Carolina’’ because of the investments it already has made in the state, the newspaper quoted securities analyst Travis Miller as saying

(Read the article to see several quotes from a frequent Bacon’s Rebellion comment contributor.)

