Crunching the Numbers on Dominion Virginia Power

Dominion Virginia Power has just released a press release touting three numbers it wants the public to know:
- Customers have experienced on average a 10 percent improvement in electric power reliability since 2011.
- The company’s new Brunswick County Power Station will lower costs by $1.5 billion.
- Dominion has reduced the carbon-intensity rating of its generation fleet by 43% company-wide.
And, by the way, Forbes magazine named the company to its list of “Just 100” best corporate citizens in the United States in 2016.
As one would expect from a press release, these numbers portray the company in a favorable light. They suggest that Dominion is doing an commendable job of handling the complex and often-conflicting trade-offs between the cost, reliability and sustainability of delivering electric power to its customers. Needless to say, Dominion has critics who subject every claim to withering scrutiny. The job of an energy journalist is to weigh the conflicting assertions.
Here’s my quick-and-dirty analysis of Dominion’s claims:
- True. Customers have experienced an improvement in reliability.
- Mostly true. Brunswick Power Station will lower costs in the short run, but long-term savings are predicated on assumptions, which, though not unreasonable, are contested and impossible to verify.
- True. Dominion has reduced the carbon-intensity of its generating fleet. But this side-steps the charge that the real problem with natural gas combustion isn’t the combustion but the emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from drilling, processing and transporting associated with the combustion.
Let’s look at each of the three claims.
Electric reliability. The 10% improvement in reliability probably would stand up to close inspection, if anyone took exception to the number, which, as far as I know, no one has. Dominion’s corporate culture places tremendous emphasis on reliability, and the company has invested heavily to bury vulnerable distribution lines underground, upgrade its emergency response teams, and install smart-grid devices that give it better data on where the problems are.
To calculate the reliability number, Dominion tallies up the total number of outage-days across the system for a year. To gauge performance under routine operating conditions, the company exempts major storms, such as hurricane Matthew last year, which are episodic by nature, beyond the company’s control, and obscure underlying trends. The methodology for determining reliability is standard in the industry.
“Throughout 2016, we have continued to invest in modernizing and strengthening the energy grid to make our service more reliable,” said Robert M. Blue, chief executive officer and president of Dominion Virginia Power, in an annual letter to the company’s 2.5 million customers. “We aim to continually improve reliability because every minute our customers are without power matters.”
Lower costs. While I did not delve into the $1.5 billion claim for the Brunswick County Power Station, I did examine a similar claim that the new Greensville County Power Station, still under construction, would save $2.1 billion. The logic behind the two numbers is largely the same. You can read the detailed explanation here.
The key question is this: Greensville (and by extension Brunswick) will save $2.1 billion compared to what? If Dominion did not build Greensville, it would have to purchase the megawatts from PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission organization of which Dominion is a part. How does Dominion know what PJM will charge in the future? It doesn’t. It relies upon its economic consulting company, IFC, to make realistic assumptions, and ICF assumes that prices will fluctuate around the long-term cost (including corporate profit) of generating the electricity from a basket of sources. Dominion projects that gas prices will increase from their current lows in the years ahead, from $2 to $3 per million BTUs to $5.11 by 2025.
Dominion states in its press release that Brunswick’s high-efficiency design utilizing state-of-the-art gas turbines will provide an estimated $100 million in fuel savings in its first year in operation and between $954 million and $1.5 billion over the life of the station. If gas prices remain depressed, Brunswick will save even more money; if prices shoot higher than $5.11 per million BTUs, the power station will save less.
Complicating the picture, critics say that solar power is fast becoming economically competitive with natural gas. While gas is cheaper today, they argue, the cost trajectory of solar and battery-storage backup will make them a lower cost option by the next decade. Brunswick Power Station may save money up-front, but it will be more costly over most of its expected 40-year life.
Of course, the critics are assuming that the cost of solar power and battery-storage will decline significantly, which it might… or might not. Future declines depend upon anticipated advances in technology and economies of scale in producing batteries, which may or may not materialize. The safest thing to say is that the further out Dominion projects savings, the more uncertain they are. Not wrong, but uncertain.
Carbon intensity. It is an easy and uncontroversial matter for engineers to calculate the carbon-dioxide emissions from coal-, oil- and gas-fired power stations. It is well known and undisputed that natural gas releases less CO2 into the atmosphere per BTU of heat created than does coal. So, when Dominion says that its electric generating fleet, which has shifted significantly from coal to natural gas, generates 43% less CO2, there is little reason to doubt the claim. Indeed, even environmentalists don’t dispute it.
What critics of Dominion’s power-generation strategy argue is that CO2 emissions from gas production is only part of the picture. Burning gas in a power station is the last step in a logistical chain that includes drilling, collecting gas in gathering pipes, processing it (removing contaminants), and shipping it via interstate pipelines to Brunswick and other power stations. Methane, the primary component of natural gas, leaks from the wells, pipes, valves and compressors. And it so happens that over a 20-year time frame methane is 86 times more potent than CO2 as a greenhouse gas. When the effect of methane leakage is included, some environmentalists say, Dominion’s shift from coal to gas actually contributes more to global warming.
In testimony submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Richard Ball with the Sierra Club-Virginia Chapter calculated that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline would be associated with between 40.7 million and 68.4 million CO2-equivalent tons of greenhouse gas emissions. To get a sense of the magnitude, that compares to 7.2 million ton of CO2-equivalent tons of emissions from Dominion’s largest coal-producing plant at Chesterfield and 5.7 million tons at its Clover facility.
While Ball relied heavily upon an ExxonMobil analysis of operations in the same Marcellus shale fields that Dominion would tap, his study was loaded with uncertainties. Critical to his analysis were assumptions about the rate of methane leakage, which may vary widely and may not be applicable to the producers feeding gas to Dominion. Also, the analysis gives no consideration to the methane “leakage” in coal mines, from which large volumes of methane is routinely vented as an explosion-prevention measure.
The bottom line for Dominion's claim of reducing carbon intensity: The number is likely accurate but it sidesteps the larger issue that environmentalists have raised. On the other hand, the environmentalists's counter-assertions are themselves open to criticism. In the final analysis, who knows?
Good analysis, Jim. The discussion about methane emissions is important as it highlights the fact that EVERY source of energy imposes a cost. I agree with Ball, in principle these impacts should be compared beginning to end including fuel, even thought that’s not always easy. For example, how do you weigh the impact of hydroelectric power (e.g., river bottom land taken for the lake, the blockage of migratory species) versus wind power (the visual impact, choice locations compete with recreational uses, birds and bats killed) versus gas power (CH4 emissions from drilling and transporting gas field to plant, CO2 emissions, noise, heat at the plant) versus coal power, etc.? It can’t easily be done just in dollar terms. And the alternatives have to be evaluated on the same basis, apples to apples.
As for the uncertainties, that’s the nature of running a business using equipment with a useful life in the 40 year range. You do the best you can.
If the thing about methane is true – then it is unconscionable to not use solar as much as possible to minimize the need to produce gas. We’ve gone from the frying pan into the fire.
And until we have practical battery storage – we’re literally endangering our future by burning gas willy nilly at the risk of it becoming scarce later.
but heck – all along we’ve been spewing mercury across our landscape, blasting mountaintops off, and putting the acid-laced rocks in the valleys to turn streams into dead zones all the way to Pittsburg – and few folks found that to be unacceptable… either.
Here’s the question I’d ask – is Dominion an environmentally responsible company for the longer term? Are they looking ahead for what happens based on what we are doing now?
Dominion CEO was on Jim Cramer’s Mad Money the other day for a frequent interview. Cramer absolutely loves Dominion as a stock investment and as a well run company. They talked about many things, including the Clean Power Plan, which according to Dominion, is not necessarily “dead”. CPP is an EPA regulation, not an executive order, which means it cannot be over-turned without a more lengthy process. I told my wife, it’s so funny to hear someone (Cramer) who likes Dominion, when all I hear is trash talk on the blogs.
Re: Methane
Unlike CO2, methane has a fairly short half-life in the atmosphere. I do not currently feel methane emissions are some kind of “fatal flaw” that makes natural gas worse than coal. So that concern is sounding more like political bashing of natural gas to me. That said, I do feel we should try to minimize fugitive emissions.
half life or not – the following has to be troubling :
” Atmospheric methane concentrations are of interest because it is one of the most potent greenhouse gases in Earth’s atmosphere. The 100-year global warming potential of methane is 28 (i.e., over a 100-year period, it traps 28 times more heat per mass unit than carbon dioxide and 32 times the effect when accounted for aerosol interactions. Global methane levels, had risen to 1800 parts per billion (ppb) by 2011, an increase by a factor of 2.5 since pre-industrial times, from 722 ppb, the highest value in at least 800,000 years”
We do not “know” with absolute certainty – that’s for sure – but “conservative” “thinkers” would never assume huge risks based on hopeful thinking and instead would normally be cautious.
we’d want to conserve not squander resources that may only be abundant for a decade or two.
Finally – we want the most cost-effective and least-damaging path to providing our power needs and I have to say – that the resistance to solar is just unconscionable from all 3 perspectives, environmental, resources and cost-effectiveness. The arguments against using solar are nonsensical and basically amount to bogus excuse-making that’s harmful not only to rate-payers but ultimately Dominion itself.
As far as Dominion being a “good” or “bad” company they are, without question, one of the better run and reliable and SUCCESSFUL investor-owned companies in the country – but they are “holding the ball” on the disruptive technological changes now rapidly evolving.
Their PR efforts are so transparent as to be almost comical… silly back-patting on just inane things almost like vanity preening…
A GOOD Company stubbornly clinging to a 20th century utility model. They’ve basically swapped out coal for gas – while using their monopoly to fend off competitive challenges that are going to fundamentally change the way we do electricity – and they’re choosing to be Kodak-like.
“Dominion’s corporate culture places tremendous emphasis on reliability, and the company has invested heavily to bury vulnerable distribution lines underground, upgrade its emergency response teams, and install smart-grid devices that give it better data on where the problems are.”
What a crock! I lived part of my life in the Midwest and had fewer outages than with Dominion. Since we lived in our current house, we had outages almost anytime the wind guts hit 20 miles per hour or higher. Talking to Dominion was like talking the Department of Veterans Affairs. I got fed up with it and contacted Dominion with a threat to file a complaint with the SCC. That got the Company’s attention. An engineer called me and, after checking records, agreed that our neighborhood distribution line was out of service at rates that were excessive and costly to repair. The line was finally replaced and our outages dropped considerably. But should a customer have to threaten to file a government complaint for a company to fix a line that is costing excessive maintenance costs? A company dedicated to reliable service would look for network segments that were experiencing above average outages and fix them on its own.
Secondly, during the Derecho, I talked with some out-of-state repair people. They told me that they loved coming to Dominion territory because the Company experienced more and longer outages than most because Dominion saves money by not trimming trees or otherwise maintaining its RoW and distribution facilities — lots of overtime pay.
Walk through most neighborhoods. You’ll see multiple examples of poorly maintained power lines.
I tend to agree. I called D a few years back on a drooping power line 7-ft over a sidewalk and they never came to fix it. Two years later finally fixed, someone must have finally seen it. But our house never loses power in the severe storms. Must be the underground lines are good or something.
“Dominion saves money by not trimming trees or otherwise maintaining its RoW and distribution facilities.”
Dominion has a portfolio of maintenance programs — from tree trimming to smart-grid sensors to burying power lines — each of which it has to justify on a Return on Investment basis to the State Corporation Commission. The SCC does not always approve the expenditures — a good example is Dominion’s recent bid to bury more electric power lines. The SCC allowed only a fraction of the sum that Dominion wanted to spend. But the SCC does approve spending that it thinks can be justified economically.
Be careful about comparing the incidence of outages in different parts of the country. Virginia has different kinds of line maintenance issues than utilities in the Midwest. We get a lot more freezing rain in this part of the country. How many hurricanes do they get in Illinois? How much do Iowa utilities have to spend to protect their distribution system against salt corrosion from ocean winds?
I refer you to this article I wrote last year: http://baconsrebellion.com/towards-a-smarter-grid/
It seems a bit counter-intuitive that a govt bureaucrat is the one to determine ROI… Do they really have the data, knowledge and expertise to substitute their judgement for Dominions?
why would Dominion propose something that would not return adequate ROI in the first place if the SCC is going to limit how much can be spent and assigned to rate payers? Why not let Dominion do what they think they can do on scope as long as they are limited to what they can charge ratepayers for?
why not give Dominion the amount of rate increase and then let Dominion figure do more scope for the same money if they can?
Jim, Dominion rarely trims trees in Fairfax County. It’s easy to walk through neighborhoods and see branches overhanging power lines. And sometimes even between wires. There are no crews that periodically check and trim trees.
Maybe we get better treatment here in Richmond. I see tree-trimming crews at work frequently, and I have noticed a major (way more than 10%) improvement in our outage rate. Of course, all anecdotal impressions are… anecdotal.
Outside storm cleanup, I’ve never seen a Dominion crew (employees or contractors) trimming trees since I moved here in late 1984. Agree this is anecdotal.
Dominion and any other power company should have lists of lines that regularly have outages; check them for excessive outages and trim its way to better service.
Notice there are no such calls for “transparency and accountability” from Jim on the claims for “more reliable” and “less costly”, etc..
Perhaps Jim should DEMAND that the govt mandate the collection of statistical data so that consumers can actually see if Dominion versus other providers like APC or the Cooperatives – REALLY IS more reliable or is it just more marketing blather for the gullible?
I bet Dominion would not consider such an advocacy from Jim as “supportive”, eh but hey.. he’s the one always yammering about holding
institutions accountable.. if UVA, K-12 schools, insurance companies and Hospitals.. why not Dominion?
😉
Reliability varies depending upon geography and weather patterns, so it can be tricky comparing one utility to another. Dominion says it benchmarks against itself, trying to steadily improve its numbers.
so reliability is essentially not measureable and an easily made claim that cannot be verified?
The choices made by Dominion can be seen as very good … if we remember that those choices are circumscribed by a monopoly regulatory structure based on 20th century technology.
One example is the way reliability is judged. In New England, where Hurricane Sandy left so many without electricity for so long the states are working hard to evaluate and multiply the islandable micro-grids, especially for critical facilities. They are combining renewable energy generated onsite with storage and in some cases CHP to assure reliability. Those states are changing their regulations to allow and encourage these installations because they increase their customer’s energy security and reliability. The military in Virginia reached the same conclusions.
Jim’s evaluation seems on point when he says … “Brunswick Power Station will lower costs in the short run, but long-term savings are predicated on assumptions, which, though not unreasonable, are contested and impossible to verify.” It is certainly good that the new gas plants are now much more efficient and create less pollution than earlier gas plants, but they are still gas plants and as such we need to understand the questions raised about methane.
Some say that given methane emissions during the extraction and shipping of gas, we do not actually save anything when compared to coal’s Green House Gas emissions. Dominion does sidestep that issue as Jim says. In addition, some say the ‘fugitive’ emissions are much, much greater than our government has calculated, and several critics have done measurements to show the government’s inaccuracy. But to me the biggest misconception about doubling down on new gas plants is based on the comparison of methane and CO2 as Green House Gases.
“Scientists refer to a gas’s ability to heat the atmosphere as its “Global Warming Potential“ (GWP), which is a factor of its heat-trapping ability and how long it remains in the atmosphere.” US policy uses the 100 year time frame when comparing the 2 green house gases, a comparison that makes using natural gas look a whole lot greener than it actually is.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), methane’s GWP is 84 times greater than CO2 over a 20 year period, but only 28 times greater over a hundred year period, because it quickly leaves the atmosphere and is gone after a century.
Anthony Ingraffea, a Cornell scientist, warns that US policy is based on “reckless assumptions that lead to climate chaos … by using the 100-year time scale, methane leak rates can be much higher while still appearing “greener” than other fossil fuels.”
Ingraffea’s calculations show the US will glide past it’s maximum emissions in 20 years if we only curb CO2 emissions, and that restrictions including methane and black carbon as well as CO2 will give us an extra 20 years of transition. Measuring on the 100-year time frame makes no sense.
http://350colorado.org/a-gangplank-to-more-warming-anthony-ingraffea-on-methane-leaks/
Dominion’s choices look very “Kodak like” to me too.
re: ” According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), methane’s GWP is 84 times greater than CO2 over a 20 year period, but only 28 times greater over a hundred year period, because it quickly leaves the atmosphere and is gone after a century.”
well you don’t need to be a scientists to see that if we stampede towards shale gas – that we’re actually accelerating the effects of global warming earlier with the idea that later on -a century from now it will “depart”.
that idea ought to scare the daylights out of anyone who was already worried about the effects of CO2 in the upcoming 100 years.
This is exactly why we should burn every watt of solar that we can when we can – to offset having to burn gas… gas should be used sparingly only when we have no choice but whenever we can use solar – we should.
Dominions business model though – is based on burning as much gas as it can and that’s evidenced by the fact that the two new gas plants seem to be primarily baseload plants. Developing plans to burn gas 24/7 for the next 40 years – KNOWING it could be actually generating 28 times MORE greenhouse gases is unconscionable.
Dominion – for it’s own economic health as well as the planet needs to be deploying and allowing to be deployed by others – as much solar as the Grid can accommodate. There goal should be to transition their grid to solar-capable as much as feasible.
Just an observation or two:
1. Solar plus after-dark-only fossil-fueled cycling generation may equal or exceed the carbon footprint of 24-hour baseload fossil-fueled generation, due to the differences in generating efficiency and the inability to add combined-cycle components to fast cycling units.
2. By law, Dominion is charged with providing electric service at lowest cost in an environmentally responsible way. Those goals are potentially in conflict. Dominion, subject to SCC approval, decides how to balance these, but leans heavily towards lowest cost consistent with those environmental requirements that are MANDATED. If that is not OK with you, complain to the SCC and tell them you’d like to pay more in order to emit less.
3. Re, “methane’s GWP is 84 times greater than CO2 over a 20 year period, but only 28 times greater over a hundred year period,” that is a straight-line projection assuming no changes in consumption or losses over those 100 years. I don’t think the supply of accessible methane is expected to last nearly that long — in fact that’s the source of the stranded cost concern.
4. Re, “Developing plans to burn gas 24/7 for the next 40 years – KNOWING it could be actually generating 28 times MORE greenhouse gases is unconscionable,” misrepresents the facts. “28 times” simply compares the “greenhouse potential” effect of a given amount of methane to the same amount of CO2. As CA&W points out, we need to know a lot more about how much methane actually is getting released as the result of all this extraction and piping going on. I’m not dismissing the methane concern nor should Dominion, but I’m not seeing anywhere that the methane volumes escaping from those sources are nearly so large as the CO2 emitted by burning the gas. And what’s the alternative in the short run — crank up those old coal units?
5. Re, “Dominion’s . . . goal should be to transition their grid to solar-capable as much as feasible.” The PJM regional grid is the leader nationally in deploying batteries and capacitors to control voltage on the transmission and distribution grid, and Dominion is one of the most important participants in that. A major purpose of all that voltage stabilization infrastructure investment is to be able to absorb more solar and wind power without degrading the reliability of the grid, particularly distributed solar generation pumping directly into the distribution system.