Lefties Confront Stewart. Stewart Wins.

Corey Stewart is one of those politicians that you either love or love to hate. He’s a conservative populist who built a state-wide reputation on his pugnacious, in-your-face opposition to illegal immigration. And as the prominent Virginia politician to align himself mostly closely with Donald Trump, he is surely loathed by many.
Whatever you might think about Stewart, though, he’s entitled to speak his views like anyone else.
It’s one thing to denounce him as a bigot and a white supremacist — his enemies are entitled to free speech, too — but quite another to disrupt his campaign appearances. Lefties may think they’re accomplishing something by shutting him down, but it’s probably not what they think — they’re engendering sympathy for a not-very-sympathetic guy.
Stewart visited the Peoples Republic of Charlottesville a couple of days ago to defend the statue of Robert E. Lee, which City Council had previously voted to remove. On social media, he had urged people to “defend Virginia’s heritage,” and likened those who wanted to remove the statue to tyrants and Nazis, according to the Washington Post.
His appearance was met by protesters who drowned out his interviews and conversations with shouts of, “White supremacy has got to go!” Hoisting signs saying, “Ban Bigots,” and “No tolerance for white supremacy,” protesters yelled at him to go back to Prince William County. As he left, they shouted, “Whose town? Our town!”
If anyone has that kind of treatment coming, it’s Stewart: His rhetoric toward illegal immigrants has been harsh and uncompromising. And if Charlottesville lefties want to vent online or hold their own demonstrations, I’m fine with that. But I have to say, Stewart handled the disruption with class.
“Stewart took it in stride, frequently grinning and trying to chat up his detractors,” the Post writes.
Stewart welcomed the protests and the attention they would bring, believing they would buttress his pitch as a conservative standing up to an intolerant left and “political correctness.”
I’m calling them out for who they are,” Stewart said. “It’s really a symptom of the left and their unwillingness to listen to alternative points of view.”
Score one for Stewart.
Lefties in Charlottesville and elsewhere make much of their desire for “inclusiveness.” But their version of “inclusiveness” and “tolerance” includes only those groups friendly to their point of view. A truly inclusive viewpoint would say, “Sure, we’ll keep the Robert E. Lee statue because many people still revere him as a hero. We’ll build statues for our own heroes and heroines. Our community can tolerate them all because we embrace the diversity of cultures, sub-cultures and viewpoints.”
But that’s not the Left’s approach. They want to expunge the heroes of their ideological enemies. They want to exclude other points of view from the public realm. Their viewpoint is relentlessly negative. Erecting a statue of a politically correct hero would be a positive action. But if anyone has proposed doing so, the effort hasn’t gained enough steam to be noticed. The Left’s advocacy of diversity applies to race and ethnicity only. It is a pinched and intolerant view that excludes anyone who thinks differently, including dissenting views of blacks, gays and other minorities.
I part ways with Stewart because I think there are ways to justify restrictions on illegal immigration without demonizing millions of people who came to this country not to create mayhem but to better their lives. It is possible to both sympathize with the aspirations of those who want to live here even while saying firmly, sorry, this is a nation of laws, and if you want to live here, you cannot enter and stay in this country illegally. We can deal with the issue in a humane way.
Corey Stewart is not the guy I want to be making the stand against political correctness in Virginia. But he's the one doing it, and the Left is making him look good by comparison.
He is certainly better than the hiding reps I have. At least I know where he stands and whether or not I disagree with it or not.
Stewart is an interesting character. White nativist and also anti-Dominion on Possum Point and coal ash pits.
Not sure I would go so far with Trumpism. The campaign fired him as its Virginia coordinator and Stewart has said he was Trump before Trump. So he’s Trump before Trump and then gets fired by Trump. I can’t explain this. Can you?
Other than this, the post here is the same other blather about “lefties” being “too vocal” and not “civil.”
What’s amazing about Trump is how he has reformed and reenergized the Left. A few weeks ago, I was on a train to New York with a number of women from 60 to 90. They had marched against Trump in DC. I spoke with one 82 year-old woman who had been at the early civil rights marches.
Now, I know that’s something James. A. Bacon wouldn’t understand, but the protests of that era brought about very needed change in race relations, women’s rights and ending a pointless war. So what if they are loud. Are they supposed to be civil, little preppies in Khaki pants or skirts and Gant shirts, saying “Excuse me, Sir, but please hear my humble argument? Thank you, more knowledgable and senior White Man.”
Was that the way UVA used to be before it went coed? Glad it’s not that way now. My experience in high school in the DC area and in college in Boston was somewhat different.
“lefties”? , “people’s Republic”? “tolerance”?
Pot. Kettle Black!
I have zero sympathy for the “rights” of Nazi sympathizers, skinheads, KKK, racists, xenophobes, and any/all who harbor similar views. If people want to shout them down – so be it.
the other thing I’d mention – the extremes on BOTH sides have their issues -and when folks point fingers at one as an “example” of an entire class of people – that’s not exactly tolerant nor true.
From the stories I read about Stewart’s visit to C’ville, I think Jim is right; he handled it with aplomb.
See, us lefties 😉 can give credit where credit is due!!
But protesters aren’t supposed to disrupt campaign events? Sez who? I’ve never been an “activitist” because it’s not my style + I consider(ed) it a waste of time. But a local government decides to take down a symbol they feel doesn’t represent their (baby step) efforts towards making all feel welcome, they have that right, right?
Just like Corey can visibly and vocally reach out to his base, and make crystal clear to anyone who hasn’t yet realized, who Corey’s base is.
Re coal ash – Corey did do a pretty good job representing his constituents, but I followed it carefully and came to think a lot of it was about embarrassing McAuliffe.
Corey Stewart is an embarrassment to northern Virginia. And he thinks these sorts of antics are going to win him election as Governor? Of course there’s some support out there in RoVa for a “white nativist.”
PG has an interesting thought, comparing those who shouted Stewart down in Charlottesville to civil rights marchers in the 60s. Both felt they had no legitimate way to protest with civility. But the raison-d’etre of the civil rights protests was to demonstrate the breakdown/absence of law and order at the State and local level in the South to the rest of the nation and to the federal government. There was no such breakdown, no such absence, in Charlottesville. I suppose we should all take heart that “What’s amazing about Trump is how he has reformed and reenergized the Left” to do such things as shout down so vile a political creature as Stewart — but that does not justify denying his freedom to make a fool of himself. I hope they save their energies for the vigorous defense of free speech the left will need to deliver if the White House continues to Trumpet “alternative facts” and disparage anyone who dares disagree on the Sunday talk shows.
At least, in the process of all this, Corey Stewart is doing a good job, as kvd2 notes, of “mak[ing] crystal clear to anyone who hasn’t yet realized, who Corey’s base is.”