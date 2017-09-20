Consumer Group Calls for Scrapping North Anna 3

Dominion Energy may have declared a “pause” in the development of a third nuclear unit at its North Anna Power Station, but a consumer advocacy group says that’s not good enough. It’s time to shut down the project permanently.
“Dominion needs to kill North Anna to protect rate payers,” said Irene Leech, president of the Virginia Citizens Consumer Council (VCCC). Critics have estimated that the project will cost roughly $19 billion, which would make it the most expensive power plant ever built in Virginia by a factor of ten or more. “If Dominion doesn’t do it, the SCC (State Corporation Commission) should intervene.”
Leech made her comments while introducing Dr. Mark Cooper, senior fellow for economic analysis, Institute for Energy and the Environment, at Vermont Law School, in a media conference call. Cooper, who had predicted the recent cancellation of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in South Carolina after massive construction cost overruns, filed testimony with the SCC today on behalf of the VCCC in regards to Dominion’s 2017 Integrated Resource Plan.
“Dominion’s recently announced decision to suspend development of North Anna 3 is welcome, but long overdue and not as decisive as it should be,” Cooper said. “The Commission should order North Anna 3 removed from the IRP and refuse to allow any cost recovery associated with the development of North Anna 3 other than through the normal rate-making process, in which the utility demonstrates that it is the least cost option and useful to ratepayers.”
While acknowledging that the nuclear plant is extremely expensive, Dominion has argued that the utility should preserve the nuclear option to cope with a worst-case regulatory scenario restricting carbon-dioxide emissions. In its integrated resource plan, the company explores six scenarios. In one of them, Plan H, Dominion would be have to cut carbon emissions 7% compared to a 2012 baseline by 2030, compelling the closure of up to four coal-fired units at its Mecklenburg and Clover power stations, and making it impossible to make up the lost base capacity with natural gas. The plan contemplates 5,760 megawatts of new solar capacity, but solar output is intrinsically variable. That would leaves nuclear as the only option when the sun didn’t shine, the company has said. The company would not need to build the nuclear plant under any other regulatory scenario.
While some observers assume that Dominion hit the pause button on North Anna 3 because of horrendous construction cost overruns at plants in South Carolina and Georgia, spokesman David Botkins says the company made the decision more than a year ago. Regulatory uncertainty made it prudent to put the project on hold but not to spike it. The Clean Power Plan, which orders states to impose CO2 emissions on their electric utilities, is not dead. Its legality is tied up in the federal court system, and the McAuliffe administration is moving ahead with his own low-carbon plan for Virginia. The company has not made the decision to build the nuclear unit but thinks it worthwhile, after spending roughly $600 million to obtain a Combined Operating License (COL), to keep the option open.
Given the momentum of technology, Cooper argued, there is no chance of nuclear becoming economically viable. “Nuclear construction costs escalate relentlessly, driven by complexity,” he said. “Nuclear is the most expensive way imaginable to reduce carbon emissions. It’s a bad investment. I have wind, solar, and energy efficiency in hand today at a third of the cost of North Anna 3. I want to get [nuclear] off the table.”
The United States electric system is transitioning “to flexible, small-scale, renewable, distributed” energy sources like rooftop solar. Meanwhile investments in energy efficiency and demand-management strategies are holding down growth in electricity consumption, Cooper said. The ability to store large volumes of electricity in batteries will make it possible to overcome the problem of volatile energy output.
“Think about your laptop, tablet, or cell phone. Ten years ago … the battery life was an hour. Now it’s ten hours. They’re making huge progress in energy storage,” Cooper said. Meanwhile, solar + batteries can increase generating capacity in increments rather than in one a big chunk when the nuclear plant comes online. Utilities talk about solar plants sitting idle at night or under cloudy skies. Large swaths of the electrical infrastructure, such as combustion turbine plants that run only during periods of peak demand, spend much of their time idle as well. Nuclear isn’t cost competitive now, and it never will be, he said.
Putting the North Anna 3 project on hold is not an adequate response, Cooper said. The General Assembly allowed Dominion to capture $570 million from rate payers to defray the cost of obtaining the North Anna 3 operating license. That sum has economic value. Assuming rate payers could earn 3% annually on that money, the opportunity cost amounts to almost $300 million over ten years. Even with the project on hold, said Cooper, “rate payers are bearing a burden.”
Dominion thinks of the North Anna 3 option as a form of insurance policy. “As has been shown throughout history, forecasts change over time,” says a prepared Dominion statement. “Fuel diversity is a key component of any energy plan. Our customers enjoy some of the lowest rates in the United States, due in large part, to the safe, reliable, clean and dependable nuclear units at Surry and North Anna.”
"The [Combined Operating License] is good indefinitely, and, while no decision has been made to build it, we could make a decision to move forward with it if business conditions change," said Richard Zuercher, spokesman for Dominion Energy's nuclear power operations. "We would not do so, however, without authorization from the State Corporation Commission."
Nuclear Power is problem.
First off.. we’ve been promised “safer” community-scale plants that will not meltdown but instead passively shutdown…and are sized much smaller such that they do not endanger entire regions. and yet we’re still being sold these mega-dangerous dinosaurs … that are also now targets for terrorists.
They’re a bad deal and they need to go away and not come back until they actually can provide safer and smaller-scale designs..
And I say the same thing about Nukes that I do about Solar – with respect to the more than 1000 inhabited islands that currently burn fuel oil to generate electricity.
The day that Nukes are cheap and safe enough for islands is the day that Nukes become a legitimate option and compete against renewables.
The same is true about SOLAR. The day -we see islands adopt solar for their primary grid is the day that Nukes die for good…. and should.
Anyone want to guess which of the two – gets to that practical and cost-effective stage first?
Bonus question – the folks that want to bring back coal – they’d do that instead of nukes?
At this point – as a society – we’re pretty messed up about energy… there are opinions and competing advocacies all over the map and we can’t trust the Dominion types types either.. they’re going to advocate for whatever path best benefits them as a business.
I think Dominion is right in wanting to preserve the option for another nuclear facility. Given the flip-flopping between the Obama and Trump administrations who really knows what the future holds for energy regulation or global warming remedies. Normally I’d feel comfortable that the State Corporation Commission would provide the appropriate checks and balances against the monopolistic Dominion. However, the Imperial Clown Show in Richmond has proven it is willing to prostitute itself for more pockets full of money from Dominion. And our state supreme court has made it clear that our hopelessly faulty state constitution has no provision to reign in the unlimited power of the Imperial Clown Show in Richmond.
Based on all that, I think the project needs to be permanently discarded as an option. This is a shame since, as I said, I think preserving the option makes sense. However, it is abundantly clear that no organization within the state governance structure has the ethics and the power to look after the ratepayers. We simply can’t afford to be unprotected from Dominion given the massive construction cost overruns for nuclear facilities elsewhere in the US.
The fact that the two plants in SC and Ga are being abandoned – tells us something about the financials ….
I think the ” we don’t know what we are doing about Global Warming” narrative is irrelevant because the dollars and lead time are just out of reason no matter what happens to Global Warming regulations.
Nukes need to be smaller scale, safer, quicker to build and cheaper.
North Anna is on a freaking active fault and I don’t trust the Nuclear Regulatory Agency as far as I can throw them… they’re obviously pro-Nuke – no matter what.
No one in their right mind should be building a NUKE on top of a KNOWN fault – that actually did seriously damage the Washington Monument – 70 miles away as well as hundreds of structures in between including completely destroying the Louisa High School – 7 miles away.
You have to be nuts to ignore the damage this quake did and think it’s okay to build a Nuke on top of it. It’s obvious that if a different site was picked – it would be even more expensive with and even more drawn out process… so they bailed an selected a site with a known active fault on it… to save time and money.
This potential plant is Dominion’s fallback card in case the General Assembly ever restarts either the “biennial review” process it suspended in 2015 (which the Va Supreme Ct recently upheld in the case referenced by DJR) or some other related form of rate regulation.
The biennial review statute allows the utility to make obscene profits 3 out of every 4 years, fail to make obscene profits in the 4th year, and still maintain the rates that permit the obscene profits. A utility has to be found to be “overearning” its authorized rate of return in 2 consecutive biennial reviews before its rates can be reduced. (In the years it “overearns” it returns a portion of the overearnings to customers in the form of refunds, but its rates remain untouched.)
So, if it starts to look like Dominion is going to be in position to get a rate reduction, it simply “revives” NA3 and spends a few hundred million on “site preparation,” or something similar and then gets the General Assembly to mandate the SCC to allow the costs to be written off. Too far-fetched to believe? It’s already happened once.
Dominion thus may be the only utility in the world that protects its shareholders by artificially suppressing its earnings periodically.