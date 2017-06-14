Melting Metrics

This is the third of four articles exploring higher-education accountability in Virginia since enactment of the 2005 Restructuring Act.
Upon becoming governor in 2002, Mark Warner made higher education a top priority. An entrepreneur who had made his fortune in cell phones, he saw Virginia’s colleges and universities as vital institutions for preparing a technology-ready workforce and for creating R&D-based innovation centers. He arranged a $900 million state-backed bond initiative to pay for a college building program, and he pushed through a tax increase to offset the spending cuts he’d enacted previously to balance a recession-hammered budget.
Warner paid keen attention to higher ed issues. In 2003 Virginia became one of five states to join the National Collaborative for Postsecondary Education Policy. The ensuing discussions brought another priority to the fore — the gap in access to higher education experienced by different races and ethnic groups. African-Americans and Hispanics lagged the population in college attendance, and given the increasing proportion of minorities in the college-bound population, lawmakers worried that the disparity in access could get even worse.
At the same time, Virginia’s public universities had their own agendas, which entailed winning more freedom from state regulation and less General Assembly meddling with tuition. In 2005, Warner and the higher-ed establishment struck a grand bargain enshrined in the “2005 Restructuring Act”: Universities would get more autonomy, and Warner would get more accountability.
The legislation enshrined eleven goals, to which a twelfth was added after the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre. Public institutions would:
- Ensure access to higher education, including meeting enrollment demand.
- Ensure affordability, regardless of income.
- Provide a broad range of academic programs.
- Maintain high academic standards.
- Improve student retention and progress toward timely graduation.
- Develop uniform articulation agreements with community colleges.
- Stimulate economic development.
- Increase externally funded research and improve technology transfer.
- Work actively with K-12 to improve student achievement.
- Prepare a six-year financial plan.
- Meet financial and administrative management standards.
- Ensure the safety and security of students on college campuses.
The 2005 Restructuring Act put the Department of Planning and Budget (DPB) in charge of developing financial and administrative measures, and tasked the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia (SCHEV) with devising and tracking metrics for the other goals. SCHEV would publish an “Assessment of Institutional Performance” every two years that ascertained whether or not institutions met their goals. Falling short would jeopardize a college’s access to revenue sources estimated in 2008 to be worth about $60 million across Virginia’s higher-ed system.
After the law passed, the state began diligently devising metrics and collecting data, and Virginia’s public colleges and universities incorporated the state goals into their own planning processes. Several years later, the 2011 Top Jobs Act modified the goals, establishing an objective of increasing the number of degrees awarded by 100,000 over 15 years, with an emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and health disciplines.
We saw in the previous post that the 2005 Restructuring Act has brought tangible, though modest, financial benefits to Virginia’s colleges and universities. In exchange, the state was supposed to hold them accountable for achieving the 12 state goals. How has that worked out? How did those goals translate into metrics? How carefully did the state keep track of those metrics? And what happened if and when institutions fell short?
As I will show, the accountability piece of the Restructuring Act bogged down in a legislative-bureaucratic morass. While the goals remained enshrined in the state code, the state has abandoned most of the accountability metrics piece by piece.
SCHEV and the Secretariat of Finance state still monitor student enrollment and degrees granted, and they track an array of financial and administrative measures for the institutions that have signed Level II and Level III autonomy agreements. SCHEV compiles these limited metrics in biennial performance reviews for each institution.
Further, SCHEV maintains a rich database of higher-education statistics, much of which is relevant to the 12 state goals, and it publishes metrics for a strategic plan, the Virginia Plan for Higher Education. But, other than a handful of enrollment and finance measures, SCHEV has abandoned the mission of monitoring metrics for all 12 state goals for each institution. And for all practical purposes, the “accountability” piece of the 2005 legislation is a dead letter. Not one college or university has been sanctioned or suffered a loss of funds.
The JLARC report. Since enactment of the 2005 Restructuring Act, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) is the only state entity to have taken a comprehensive look at the accountability question. In 2008 the law was still fresh in the minds of lawmakers and administrators, stakeholders were taking it seriously, and progress was being made in implementing it. The 2008 review found that SCHEV had devised “fully developed performance measures” for seven of its goals but not for the others:
The most detailed accounting came from the secretariats of Finance and Administration, which devised 17 metrics showing that that Level III institutions with the most autonomy met the standards expected by state agencies. Some were were simple. Did an institution have an unqualified opinion from the auditor? Did it have a AAA bond rating? Did it comply with Small Women and Minority (SWAM) procurement guidelines?
Other metrics required data collection and analysis. Was the voluntary employee turnover comparable to that of state employees? Was an institution using the state’s Internet procurement system, an innovation of the Warner administration, for at least 80% of its purchases? Did an institution pay competitive rates for leased office space. Did it limit project change orders to 2% of the guaranteed price?
While the JLARC was generally positive about the progress made in implementing the 2005 Restructuring Act, the report acknowledged that considerable work remained to be done. One of JLARC’s recommendation would prove prophetic:
The oversight process needs improvement to address concerns quickly and ensure the transfer of institutional memory between gubernatorial administrations. A restructuring advisory committee or an expanded leadership role for [SCHEV] could improve the oversight process.
That recommendation was never acted upon. No advisory committee was formed. SCHEV never received more resources. But administrations did change.
Complications and delays. When SCHEV embarked up the task of developing metrics and benchmarks for the state goals, complications quickly arose. Initially, staff thought to set up standardized goals that applied to everyone, recalls Jim Alessio, who worked eight years as SCHEV’s in-house “Restructuring Act” expert. But it quickly became apparent that setting identical goals would not be fair to certain institutions.
For example, says Alessio, the University of Virginia had a six-year graduation rate exceeding 90%. Norfolk State University’s graduation rate hovered around 30%. The two universities had radically different student bodies and widely disparate resources. Moreover, UVa’s graduation rate was so high, it was almost impossible to improve. So, SCHEV decided to negotiate goals with each institution. Due to such complexities, deliberations on each metric didn’t move along at an even pace.
Another problem was the built-in time lags involved with selecting metrics, establishing benchmarks, and then measuring against the benchmarks. The Restructuring Act went into effect in July 2005. A year later, SCHEV had developed base-line metrics. But it couldn’t begin comparing performance against the benchmark until 2007.
By then Tim Kaine was governor, says Alessio. The new team knew little about the Restructuring Act. A key provision of the law needed to be ironed out to allow universities to apply for Level II status and gain more autonomy for IT, finance, personnel and procurement. Amid all the administration’s other priorities, that task fell between the cracks for two years, says Alessio.
Meanwhile, SCHEV was trying to apply the metrics that had been agreed upon. The first year, the Council set easy goals on the grounds that everyone was still getting familiar with the process. “The first year was more of a run-through,” says Alessio. Every institution passed.
The next year, SCHEV tightened the standards. One college, the University of Virginia at Wise, fell short. Alessio took the data to the Council, and a heated discussion ensued. Some members were reluctant to sanction the college, which drew most of its students from a lower-income region of Appalachia. Withdrawing resources would only make the college’s plight worse. So, SCHEV revised some of the measures to make them easier to fulfill, and created a grace period for institutions to clean up their act.
“That got us through the Kaine administration,” says Alessio. “Then came the McDonnell administration.”
Top Jobs. By 2011 the business community had developed a consensus that the state needed to make a sustained investment in the higher-ed system. Governor Bob McDonnell established a Governor’s Commission on Higher Education Reform, Innovation and Investment and loaded it with prominent business leaders, educators and elected officials.
The commission’s report, “Preparing Virginia for the Top Jobs of the 21st Century,” enumerated new higher-ed goals that would be incorporated into the so-called “Top Jobs Act” of 2011. The new law set a goal of having Virginia’s public colleges and universities confer an additional 100,000 degrees over the next fifteen years. Special attention would be given to high-demand, high-earning disciplines such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and healthcare. The report also urged greater public-private collaboration on university-based research and development.
As the McDonnell administration re-thought its priorities, says Alessio, it put the original 2005 Restructuring Act measures “on hold” for two years. Although General Assembly retained the 12 higher-ed goals articulated back in the Warner administration, the McDonnell team eventually pared the number of measures in half. For purposes of compiling the Assessments of Institutional Performance, SCHEV then began tracking performance against only six goals for each college and university:
- In-state undergraduate enrollment
- In-state associate and bachelor degrees awarded
- In-state STEM-H degrees awarded
- In-state, upper-level, program-placed FTE students
- Degrees awarded to under-represented populations
- In-state, two-year transfers to four-year institutions
SCHEV had to establish new base-lines, and then wait another year to gather data to compare with the base-line. Alessio departed SCHEV in 2013 just as the organization was beginning to evaluate the data. In 2014, nine years after the enactment of the 2005 Restructuring Act, SCHEV finally published its first Biennial Assessment of Institutional Performance. The Council published its second assessment in 2016.
The missing metrics. The No. 2 goal in the legislation was to “ensure affordability, regardless of income.” You’d think “affordability” would be a simple term to define, says Tony Maggio, fiscal analyst for the House Appropriations Committee: “How much do you charge?”
But how much do you charge for what? A four-year degree? If so, he asks, how you account for a 2+2 program covering two years in community college and two more in a four-year institution? What about dual high school/college enrollments? It gets complicated, he says.
Another complication is measuring the cost of attendance before and after financial aid. In 2015 Virginia colleges and universities doled out $188 million in financial aid (not including grants, loans and scholarships from private and government sources). That need-based assistance went mostly to lower-income students. So, the question becomes, affordability for who?
Adding complexity to any calculation is the reality that not all four-year degrees are created equal. Does the University of Virginia offer the same educational value-added as, say, Virginia Military Institute? “Each one has their own value proposition,” says Gil Minor, SCHEV chairman. “How much is that worth? Nobody talks about that. What am I getting for the cost?”
These complexities have stymied SCHEV and legislators alike, and Virginia has never developed a metric for overall affordability. SCHEV does publish an annual Tuition & Fee Report (see the 2016-2017 report), which shows system-wide trends, including the following metric: undergraduate charges as a percentage of per capita disposable income.
The same report also provides data on individual colleges and universities. But the individual institutions are not held accountable to any benchmark or standard. SCHEV undertakes no formal review, passes no judgment and enacts no sanctions. State code states clearly that setting tuition is the sole prerogative of the colleges and universities themselves.
Other metrics have fallen by the wayside as well. One state goal was to maintain “high academic standards.” Instead of developing its own standards, SCHEV relied instead the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to review academic standards. If a college received accreditation, its academic standards were presumed to be adequate.
SCHEV staff also tried developing measures for universities’ support for economic development and K-12, but decided the goals and measures were too vague. Instead, the Council settled for institutions describing their efforts in their Six Year Plans, documents that describe institutional goals and enumerate the additional resources needed to achieve them .
Advancing university research programs was a top priority of the Warner administration, but the National Science Foundation already collected R&D spending numbers, and SCHEV saw no sense in replicating that work. SCHEV does not report this data. It has established no benchmarks. And the state’s six research universities are not held to account for their performance.
Collapse of accountability. Jim Alessio administered the 2005 Restructuring Act for eight years as a one-man show with assistance from other SCHEV staff members. He started with great enthusiasm but became disillusioned as he encountered endless delays and setbacks. New governors brought new priorities and staffed their administrations with new people who had little institutional knowledge. It took years to develop actionable data, and then, when the data shined an unfavorable light, SCHEV council members, reluctant to embarrass anyone, gave the institutions extra time to turn things around.
Alessio is sympathetic to the difficulty in holding institutions accountable. If they fall short on a goal such as student retention, they need time to turn things around. “You can’t just snap your fingers and say, ‘Do this!'”
But priorities change. The goals that animated Warner in 2005 were of little interest to McDonnell in 2011. And who is going to remember McDonnell’s priorities in 2025? Says Alessio: “Some new governor will come along and look at this differently. … Will anyone care?”
Even if the current governor does care about the 12 state goals, how would the metrics be enforced? The law has no teeth. “Is anybody watching? Is anyone going to the institutions and saying they aren’t moving fast enough?” asks Alessio. No. “There’s nothing in there to say, if we don’t make it, what happens?”
In the fourth part of this series we will explore what the data tell us about enrollment, affordability, access, retention, research and other key goals.
A couple of points:
A.) This particular article demonstrates the peril in a weak, one-term Governor and a state controlled by the legislature. My own hunch is that if Warner was eligible and won re-election in 2005, this Act would have been fully implemented; and
B.) If we want to continue with this ancient system of the legislature being so powerful AND part-time, then we need to acknowledge that state gov’t is really just an appropriation/wealth redistribution machine. There is no way that a part-time legislature can truly govern 21st century institutions. That’s ludicrous. As Mr. Rippert has commented, we need to institute home rule for localities and scrap the Dillon Rule. I’d take it a step farther and give certain universities charter status. Basically, they get “home rule” for 10 years and come back every decade for a review.
The Dillon Rule is truly appreciated by most local officials as it provides them with an excuse when they don’t want to do something. I’ve ever heard Gerry Connolly explain unpopular land use decisions with “The Dillon Rule prohibits Fairfax County from denying rezoning requests.” Given the general lack of understanding of local government among Fairfax County’s highly educated citizens, most people bought Connolly’s line and he was off the hook.
The last constitutional convention, albeit some years ago, approached Virginia’s localities with a proposal to remove the strong Dillon Rule. They were told leave it in.
Whether this same result would occur today is unknown. But it’s removal would take away the great excuse – We’d do this, but we are a Dillon Rule state. I suspect most local officials would like to see the Dillon Rule relaxed for administrative matters, but retained for other local government purposes. I know a number of state legislators from both parties who would be open to a change like this. Some worry home rule would bring anti-business regulations from some local governments.
I like the fact that Fairfax County’s supervisors have only restricted powers. That likely limits its abilities to engage in more costly programs and impose more taxes. Checks and balances are good for America and its states.
Gerry Connolly is long gone from any local or state responsibilities, TMT. Time to move on.
The Constitutional Convention was held in 1968 – 1969. Yes, that was “some time ago”. The convention was never held to focus on intra-state governance. It was held to finally shred the truly horrible 1902 Constitution in the face of Brown vs the Board of Education, The Civil Rights Act, The 24th Amendment, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, etc. Your characterization of that convention as a well reasoned discussion of Virginia’s governance system falls very short. It was a very late panicked reaction of Virginia’s Richmond elite FINALLY realizing that they were on the wrong side of history and we absolutely doomed to lose their mindless fight with the federal government.
You like a strict interpretation of Dillon’s Rule because you are a conservative living in a liberal area. You’re happy that your minority opinion can be forced on your neighbors through the unlimited powers of Richmond. Not a very democratic perspective.
I know several Democratic elected officials who would not support home rule. I’ve heard them say the Dillon Rule should be relaxed for administrative matters, such as the color of school bus roofs (State Delegate’s example, not mine), but not for matters dealing with regulation and taxes. The Delegate, no conservative, indicated a lack in trust in local officials. Sort of like Judge Dillon.
I’ve done considerable legal work (federal issues) for local governments around Virginia and never heard them complain about the Dillon Rule. They’ve recognized it, but know how to operate successfully within it. Local governments with home rule powers would be giving even more taxpayer money to hanger’s on and taxing ordinary people more to pay for it. Under the Dillon Rule, Fairfax County is loath to use eminent domain. With home rule, it would only be a matter of time before the BoS authorized it for urbanization and the like.
People who want local governments with expansive powers should move to states that allow this. And hold on to your wallets.
Keep in mind that, under the American system of government, only states have sovereignty. Local governments, even in home rule states, have only the power granted to them by the state constitution and the statutes.
The world is moving at a rapid pace towards city-states. This is going on across the globe. People are realizing that they prefer that the most concentrated government power rest in the hands of those closest to them. I don’t see any ideological divide on this point.
If anything should go, it should be states. I can rationalize the feds for defense, a currency, some environmental regulations….I can rationalize my local gov’t for schools, streets, courts, police, fire, etc.
Outside of VDOT, there isn’t a single state function that isn’t just wealth distribution/appropriations.
I have friends in both parties and they all tend to agree that they’d rather pay more local taxes if it meant more local control. They’re split when it comes to federal taxes: GOP wants less, D’s ok as it is or want slightly more. But none of them see much sense in paying Richmond to take Urban Crescent dollars just to give them to rural Virginia and basically do nothing else of importance except to maintain roads.
LGG – I agree that, at least in concept, people want more local control. They want to know who is responsible for what and to know how to get the “responsible who” to make a decision. But I don’t think the want is to coalesce around city-states, which I assume to mean metro areas. If I’m wrong on that point, please correct me and point me to some support I can review.
What I observe from McLean-northern Fairfax County is residents would like to control land use in McLean, rather than have Fairfax County do it; control police and public safety services for the area; control schools so that local schools don’t have the largest class sizes around; etc. I know many would like to be able to control local roads that are plagued with cut-through traffic, much of which is going between Tysons and Maryland. I suspect people in Annandale, Oakton, Chantilly, Springfield and Centreville feel the same way about local control. And as Fairfax County residents complain about subsidizing RoVA, many residents of Greater McLean and Great Falls complain about subsidizing Fairfax County.
I think a state or city-state that covered Washington, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun Counties, along with the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax, Manassas and Manassas Park would soon leave many people as frustrated as they are with the NoVA-RoVA situation.
Where was Judge Dillon from? And how has that state reacted to the wit and wisdom of their native son?
Hint: He was from Iowa
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Home_rule_in_the_United_States
Sorry, Don, not quite. In
the Iowa supreme court wrote:
“In 1868, the Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, John F. Dillon, declared that municipalities were creatures of the legislature and had only those powers expressly granted by the legislature. City of Clinton v. Cedar Rapids & Missouri River R.R., 24 Iowa 455, 475 (1868). For the next hundred years, the General Assembly, through application of what became known as the Dillon Rule, maintained a tight legislative grip over municipal affairs through a combination of inaction and a jungle of code provisions. This tight legislative grip was relaxed, to some extent, in 1968, when Iowa enacted a home rule amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowa Const. art. III, § 38A.
“The Iowa home rule amendment was a compromise between those who desired unlimited home rule and those who favored continued legislative control of municipal affairs. Bechtel v. City of Des Moines, 225 N.W.2d 326, 328-29 (Iowa 1975). While the Iowa home rule amendment reversed the Dillon Rule, the legislature retained the right to legislate even on matters involving local affairs. The constitutional amendment allocated no areas or subject matter exclusively for municipal control. The continued ability of the legislature after the enactment of the home rule amendment to trump or preempt local law has been repeatedly recognized by this court. Iowa Grocery Indus. Ass’n v. City of Des Moines, 712 N.W.2d 675, 678-79 (Iowa 2006); Bechtel, 225 N.W.2d at 332. Iowa’s type of home rule, sometimes referred to as legislative home rule, has been criticized by some as not providing municipalities with sufficient local autonomy. Richard Briffault, Our Localism: Part I — The Structure of Local Government Law, 90 Colum. L.Rev. 1, 8-9 (1990).”
The state is sovereign.
No. Under the US Constitution (as originally written) there were no rights assigned to cities or municipalities. The early United States was predominately rural. According to the 1790 census, 95 percent of the population lived in the countryside. The 5 percent of Americans living in urban areas (places with more than 2,500 persons) lived mostly in small villages.
In other words, there were no cities to speak of. So, “the American system of government” didn’t address urban and suburban living because it didn’t exist.
However, “the American system of government” allows states to decide what to do as time goes on and situations change. And many enlightened states (AL, IA, MA, MN, NV, NJ, OH and OR) have done just that. Other, more backwards states like AL, DE, MS, NB, OK, VT, VA and WY have left strong Dillon Rule implementations in place. The rest have a more hybrid form of government.
Once again, Virginia is an outlier – one of only 8 states with a strict implementation of Dillon’s Rule. Keeping good company with Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma …
As for moving … I am sure that’s what you and your ilk would have said about Virginians who objected to slavery, poll taxes, Jim Crowe, racial purity in marriage, segregation, massive resistance and Eugenics. Has there ever been a stupid idea that The Imperial Clown Show in Richmond didn’t adopt and cling to until virtually every other state abandoned it? This state has never been right and will never be right until we break down the Imperial Clown Show in Richmond and return power to where it belongs … the people.
Home Rule alone does not vest power in the people. To do that, we’d need referendum, recall, and initiative that applies to local governments. Then, we’d have as close to power vested in the people as one could get in a republic.
Let me summarize the first three of these articles:
1. The Imperial Clown Show in Richmond was busy doing what it does best … ignoring Virginia’s real problems while mindlessly micro-managing irrelevant activities like universities putting up tents.
2. The universities came to the legislature and complained about the over-regulated Nanny State antics. Normally, the Clown Show would shrug its collective shoulders and mutter something like “Sic Semper Tyrannosaurus” to explain their indifference to change, progress or the future in general. But the offer from the universities had the captivating perfume of unaccountability about it. If there’s one thing our representatives in Richmond like more than mindless micro-management it’s shirking accountability for almost everything.
3. A deal was struck whereby the Imperial Clown Show would shirk accountability for higher education in Virginia and the snowflakes who run our public college campuses could pursue runaway tuition increases in what would turn out to be a failed scheme to improve their standing among their peers. The only losers, as usual, were the citizens of Virginia.
4. A patina of false accountability always helps when election time rolls around so Mark Warner was tasked with establishing a report card for The GA Unaccountability and Higher Ed Hyper-Inflation Act of 2005. Warner, also a snowflake, established a set of unmeasurable measures like “Provide a broad range of academic programs.”
5. Next, Little Timmy Kaine (aka Governor Irrelevant) came to office and allowed problems to “fall through the cracks for two years”. By that time Gov. Irrelevant was busy interviewing for and starting his new job as head of the DNC. Gov I. would go on to establish himself as one of the country’s most useless US Senators and a key part of the worst run presidential campaign of the last 100 years. Unsurprisingly, no progress was made in higher ed.
6. Bob McDonnell showed up next (in Virginia’s idiotic revolving door of governors) to prove that even a broken Rolex is right twice a day. He managed to resolve the metrics down to things that can be measured like “In-state STEM-H degrees awarded” But, never fear … SCHEV had no intention of tracking the metrics and it doesn’t matter because the law passed by The Imperial Clown Show in Richmond has no teeth.
Another chapter in Virginia’s book of “State Government Incompetence.”
Excellent article. I hope you will find a way to indicate what avenues there are for Virginia taxpayers to advocate for the fiscal and programmatic accountability every institution must have for good performance.
Really good, thorough series.
I think Jim B has done a good job with the history and chronology… and a little surprised how this morphed into a discussion about Dillon’s Rule… and the concept of Home Rule for Colleges!
But I’m still pretty skeptical that the govt should be determining what the price of college should be and not surprised at all that they never got around to defining what “affordable” is but if you don’t do that – then what is all the rest of the stuff about? Just regulating to be regulating?
Bravo, Jim Bacon, this meaty, unsexy stuff that few seem to want to scratch into with any persistence. Looking forward to next piece.