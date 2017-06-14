Melting Metrics

This is the third of four articles exploring higher-education accountability in Virginia since enactment of the 2005 Restructuring Act.

Upon becoming governor in 2002, Mark Warner made higher education a top priority. An entrepreneur who had made his fortune in cell phones, he saw Virginia’s colleges and universities as vital institutions for preparing a technology-ready workforce and for creating R&D-based innovation centers. He arranged a $900 million state-backed bond initiative to pay for a college building program, and he pushed through a tax increase to offset the spending cuts he’d enacted previously to balance a recession-hammered budget.

Warner paid keen attention to higher ed issues. In 2003 Virginia became one of five states to join the National Collaborative for Postsecondary Education Policy. The ensuing discussions brought another priority to the fore — the gap in access to higher education experienced by different races and ethnic groups. African-Americans and Hispanics lagged the population in college attendance, and given the increasing proportion of minorities in the college-bound population, lawmakers worried that the disparity in access could get even worse.

At the same time, Virginia’s public universities had their own agendas, which entailed winning more freedom from state regulation and less General Assembly meddling with tuition. In 2005, Warner and the higher-ed establishment struck a grand bargain enshrined in the “2005 Restructuring Act”: Universities would get more autonomy, and Warner would get more accountability.

The legislation enshrined eleven goals, to which a twelfth was added after the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre. Public institutions would:

Ensure access to higher education, including meeting enrollment demand. Ensure affordability, regardless of income. Provide a broad range of academic programs. Maintain high academic standards. Improve student retention and progress toward timely graduation. Develop uniform articulation agreements with community colleges. Stimulate economic development. Increase externally funded research and improve technology transfer. Work actively with K-12 to improve student achievement. Prepare a six-year financial plan. Meet financial and administrative management standards. Ensure the safety and security of students on college campuses.

The 2005 Restructuring Act put the Department of Planning and Budget (DPB) in charge of developing financial and administrative measures, and tasked the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia (SCHEV) with devising and tracking metrics for the other goals. SCHEV would publish an “Assessment of Institutional Performance” every two years that ascertained whether or not institutions met their goals. Falling short would jeopardize a college’s access to revenue sources estimated in 2008 to be worth about $60 million across Virginia’s higher-ed system.

After the law passed, the state began diligently devising metrics and collecting data, and Virginia’s public colleges and universities incorporated the state goals into their own planning processes. Several years later, the 2011 Top Jobs Act modified the goals, establishing an objective of increasing the number of degrees awarded by 100,000 over 15 years, with an emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and health disciplines.

We saw in the previous post that the 2005 Restructuring Act has brought tangible, though modest, financial benefits to Virginia’s colleges and universities. In exchange, the state was supposed to hold them accountable for achieving the 12 state goals. How has that worked out? How did those goals translate into metrics? How carefully did the state keep track of those metrics? And what happened if and when institutions fell short?

As I will show, the accountability piece of the Restructuring Act bogged down in a legislative-bureaucratic morass. While the goals remained enshrined in the state code, the state has abandoned most of the accountability metrics piece by piece.

SCHEV and the Secretariat of Finance state still monitor student enrollment and degrees granted, and they track an array of financial and administrative measures for the institutions that have signed Level II and Level III autonomy agreements. SCHEV compiles these limited metrics in biennial performance reviews for each institution.

Further, SCHEV maintains a rich database of higher-education statistics, much of which is relevant to the 12 state goals, and it publishes metrics for a strategic plan, the Virginia Plan for Higher Education. But, other than a handful of enrollment and finance measures, SCHEV has abandoned the mission of monitoring metrics for all 12 state goals for each institution. And for all practical purposes, the “accountability” piece of the 2005 legislation is a dead letter. Not one college or university has been sanctioned or suffered a loss of funds.

The JLARC report. Since enactment of the 2005 Restructuring Act, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) is the only state entity to have taken a comprehensive look at the accountability question. In 2008 the law was still fresh in the minds of lawmakers and administrators, stakeholders were taking it seriously, and progress was being made in implementing it. The 2008 review found that SCHEV had devised “fully developed performance measures” for seven of its goals but not for the others:

The most detailed accounting came from the secretariats of Finance and Administration, which devised 17 metrics showing that that Level III institutions with the most autonomy met the standards expected by state agencies. Some were were simple. Did an institution have an unqualified opinion from the auditor? Did it have a AAA bond rating? Did it comply with Small Women and Minority (SWAM) procurement guidelines?

Other metrics required data collection and analysis. Was the voluntary employee turnover comparable to that of state employees? Was an institution using the state’s Internet procurement system, an innovation of the Warner administration, for at least 80% of its purchases? Did an institution pay competitive rates for leased office space. Did it limit project change orders to 2% of the guaranteed price?

While the JLARC was generally positive about the progress made in implementing the 2005 Restructuring Act, the report acknowledged that considerable work remained to be done. One of JLARC’s recommendation would prove prophetic:

The oversight process needs improvement to address concerns quickly and ensure the transfer of institutional memory between gubernatorial administrations. A restructuring advisory committee or an expanded leadership role for [SCHEV] could improve the oversight process.

That recommendation was never acted upon. No advisory committee was formed. SCHEV never received more resources. But administrations did change.

Complications and delays. When SCHEV embarked up the task of developing metrics and benchmarks for the state goals, complications quickly arose. Initially, staff thought to set up standardized goals that applied to everyone, recalls Jim Alessio, who worked eight years as SCHEV’s in-house “Restructuring Act” expert. But it quickly became apparent that setting identical goals would not be fair to certain institutions.

For example, says Alessio, the University of Virginia had a six-year graduation rate exceeding 90%. Norfolk State University’s graduation rate hovered around 30%. The two universities had radically different student bodies and widely disparate resources. Moreover, UVa’s graduation rate was so high, it was almost impossible to improve. So, SCHEV decided to negotiate goals with each institution. Due to such complexities, deliberations on each metric didn’t move along at an even pace.

Another problem was the built-in time lags involved with selecting metrics, establishing benchmarks, and then measuring against the benchmarks. The Restructuring Act went into effect in July 2005. A year later, SCHEV had developed base-line metrics. But it couldn’t begin comparing performance against the benchmark until 2007.

By then Tim Kaine was governor, says Alessio. The new team knew little about the Restructuring Act. A key provision of the law needed to be ironed out to allow universities to apply for Level II status and gain more autonomy for IT, finance, personnel and procurement. Amid all the administration’s other priorities, that task fell between the cracks for two years, says Alessio.

Meanwhile, SCHEV was trying to apply the metrics that had been agreed upon. The first year, the Council set easy goals on the grounds that everyone was still getting familiar with the process. “The first year was more of a run-through,” says Alessio. Every institution passed.

The next year, SCHEV tightened the standards. One college, the University of Virginia at Wise, fell short. Alessio took the data to the Council, and a heated discussion ensued. Some members were reluctant to sanction the college, which drew most of its students from a lower-income region of Appalachia. Withdrawing resources would only make the college’s plight worse. So, SCHEV revised some of the measures to make them easier to fulfill, and created a grace period for institutions to clean up their act.

“That got us through the Kaine administration,” says Alessio. “Then came the McDonnell administration.”

Top Jobs. By 2011 the business community had developed a consensus that the state needed to make a sustained investment in the higher-ed system. Governor Bob McDonnell established a Governor’s Commission on Higher Education Reform, Innovation and Investment and loaded it with prominent business leaders, educators and elected officials.

The commission’s report, “Preparing Virginia for the Top Jobs of the 21st Century,” enumerated new higher-ed goals that would be incorporated into the so-called “Top Jobs Act” of 2011. The new law set a goal of having Virginia’s public colleges and universities confer an additional 100,000 degrees over the next fifteen years. Special attention would be given to high-demand, high-earning disciplines such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and healthcare. The report also urged greater public-private collaboration on university-based research and development.

As the McDonnell administration re-thought its priorities, says Alessio, it put the original 2005 Restructuring Act measures “on hold” for two years. Although General Assembly retained the 12 higher-ed goals articulated back in the Warner administration, the McDonnell team eventually pared the number of measures in half. For purposes of compiling the Assessments of Institutional Performance, SCHEV then began tracking performance against only six goals for each college and university:

In-state undergraduate enrollment

In-state associate and bachelor degrees awarded

In-state STEM-H degrees awarded

In-state, upper-level, program-placed FTE students

Degrees awarded to under-represented populations

In-state, two-year transfers to four-year institutions

SCHEV had to establish new base-lines, and then wait another year to gather data to compare with the base-line. Alessio departed SCHEV in 2013 just as the organization was beginning to evaluate the data. In 2014, nine years after the enactment of the 2005 Restructuring Act, SCHEV finally published its first Biennial Assessment of Institutional Performance. The Council published its second assessment in 2016.

The missing metrics. The No. 2 goal in the legislation was to “ensure affordability, regardless of income.” You’d think “affordability” would be a simple term to define, says Tony Maggio, fiscal analyst for the House Appropriations Committee: “How much do you charge?”

But how much do you charge for what? A four-year degree? If so, he asks, how you account for a 2+2 program covering two years in community college and two more in a four-year institution? What about dual high school/college enrollments? It gets complicated, he says.

Another complication is measuring the cost of attendance before and after financial aid. In 2015 Virginia colleges and universities doled out $188 million in financial aid (not including grants, loans and scholarships from private and government sources). That need-based assistance went mostly to lower-income students. So, the question becomes, affordability for who?

Adding complexity to any calculation is the reality that not all four-year degrees are created equal. Does the University of Virginia offer the same educational value-added as, say, Virginia Military Institute? “Each one has their own value proposition,” says Gil Minor, SCHEV chairman. “How much is that worth? Nobody talks about that. What am I getting for the cost?”

These complexities have stymied SCHEV and legislators alike, and Virginia has never developed a metric for overall affordability. SCHEV does publish an annual Tuition & Fee Report (see the 2016-2017 report), which shows system-wide trends, including the following metric: undergraduate charges as a percentage of per capita disposable income.

The same report also provides data on individual colleges and universities. But the individual institutions are not held accountable to any benchmark or standard. SCHEV undertakes no formal review, passes no judgment and enacts no sanctions. State code states clearly that setting tuition is the sole prerogative of the colleges and universities themselves.

Other metrics have fallen by the wayside as well. One state goal was to maintain “high academic standards.” Instead of developing its own standards, SCHEV relied instead the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to review academic standards. If a college received accreditation, its academic standards were presumed to be adequate.

SCHEV staff also tried developing measures for universities’ support for economic development and K-12, but decided the goals and measures were too vague. Instead, the Council settled for institutions describing their efforts in their Six Year Plans, documents that describe institutional goals and enumerate the additional resources needed to achieve them .

Advancing university research programs was a top priority of the Warner administration, but the National Science Foundation already collected R&D spending numbers, and SCHEV saw no sense in replicating that work. SCHEV does not report this data. It has established no benchmarks. And the state’s six research universities are not held to account for their performance.

Collapse of accountability. Jim Alessio administered the 2005 Restructuring Act for eight years as a one-man show with assistance from other SCHEV staff members. He started with great enthusiasm but became disillusioned as he encountered endless delays and setbacks. New governors brought new priorities and staffed their administrations with new people who had little institutional knowledge. It took years to develop actionable data, and then, when the data shined an unfavorable light, SCHEV council members, reluctant to embarrass anyone, gave the institutions extra time to turn things around.

Alessio is sympathetic to the difficulty in holding institutions accountable. If they fall short on a goal such as student retention, they need time to turn things around. “You can’t just snap your fingers and say, ‘Do this!'”

But priorities change. The goals that animated Warner in 2005 were of little interest to McDonnell in 2011. And who is going to remember McDonnell’s priorities in 2025? Says Alessio: “Some new governor will come along and look at this differently. … Will anyone care?”

Even if the current governor does care about the 12 state goals, how would the metrics be enforced? The law has no teeth. “Is anybody watching? Is anyone going to the institutions and saying they aren’t moving fast enough?” asks Alessio. No. “There’s nothing in there to say, if we don’t make it, what happens?”

In the fourth part of this series we will explore what the data tell us about enrollment, affordability, access, retention, research and other key goals.

