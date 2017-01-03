Is College Football in Financial Trouble?

Uh, oh, attendance at college footballs games is down, according to Bloomberg. Falling numbers mean ticket revenue is down, and it could affect TV revenue in time. Meanwhile, colleges still have those inflated coach salaries and stadium bonds to pay for. Attendance is holding up better at power conferences like the ACC — good news for Virginia Tech and UVa (see chart) but the crowds aren’t holding up as well in the less prestigious leagues.

Questions: What does attendance look like for Virginia college football teams? Has revenue been affected? Which teams, if any, have big stadium bonds to pay off?

