Converting Coal Mines into Pumped Storage

Perhaps the most intriguing idea in the renewable-energy package promoted by General Assembly Republicans (see previous post) is the idea of converting abandoned coal mines into pumped storage generating units.
Dominion Virginia Power operates a pumped storage facility in Bath County. The facility has two reservoirs. During periods of high demand when the price of electricity is high, Dominion releases water from the upper reservoir into the lower; during periods of low demand when the price is low, the company pumps water back into the upper reservoir.
The idea is to replicate this process on a smaller scale inside old coal mines. Frankly, I’m having a hard time visualizing how this would work — the underground coal mines I’ve visited follow are as level as the coal seams they follow — but I’ll assume that proponents of the idea know much more about the subject than I do.
One advantage of using coal mines for pumped storage is that they use water already in the mines, and there is no need to dam a river or creek. Further, Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, who sponsored the bill, envisions using wind or solar power to pump the water. You can’t get any greener than that.
Here’s the topper: Use the abundance of green power to sell big corporations on locating their data centers in Southwest Virginia. One of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s two data centers is located in Lebanon, Va., on the edge of the coalfields, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has invested heavily in equipping the region with the broadband access that any data center requires. High bandwidth and clean energy make a winning combination, the thinking goes.
Dominion, which already has a coal plant in Wise County, doesn’t have a specific project in mind, but says it is keenly interested in what Kilgore’s bill would allow, reports the Roanoke Times.
“This is a BIG deal longer-term in the coalfields,” Jack Kennedy, Wise County’s clerk of circuit court and regional technology advocate, told the Times. “It could lead to hundreds of millions in investment, maybe over $1 billion.”
Hope always springs eternal in Virginia’s suffering coalfield region. The idea of converting underground coal mines into pumped storage facilities sounds extremely conceptual, and the economics are far from proven. But you never know. If the idea does work, and if the region could attract a handful of data centers — stranger things have happened, Microsoft located a data center in Mecklenburg County — it could be a game-changer.
I don’t want to be ugly here but there is some fundamental physics being ignored.
In essence what is being said is that we’ll use solar to pump water out of these mines and then we’ll refill them with pumps powered by electricity also?
Back Creek works off of gravity flow. you pump the water in the lower reservoir back up to the higher elevation and then gravity flows that water downstream through turbines to generate electricity.
when you pump water into mines – it takes electricity to do that – and then they’re saying you’ll use electricity again to pump the water out.
you could do the same thing with quarries … but how do you get any advantage from doing that if there is no gravity flow through turbines ?
at least with a river – you’d be pumping water back upstream to flow back down and in theory capture the “head” energy but just like with the Back creek – it “costs” more to pump it upstream that you net out from the downstream flow.. it only works if your goal is to use cheap/unused base load coal plants to power the pumps at night .. then recapture that power as a supplement to peak load during the day.
with solar – you can only pump during the day- the very time you’ll need the peak power… why would you use solar to pump water instead of add power to the grid when it is needed during the day.
Trying to be charitable here but I think this concept is loony tunes and if it coming from someone who is in some kind of a leadership position, I fear for the country.
I agree. The idea does not make intuitive sense at all. The idea of pump storage is to move water back and forth between an upper and lower level. Underground coal mines don’t have upper and lower levels.
That’s why I assumed there was something to the idea that I was missing and the media had not thought to explain. However, say what you will about Dominion, their engineers are not stupid. They would not express interest in the idea if it was ludicrous on the face of it.
Using solar may not be the problem you suggest it is. Solar generation peaks in mid-afternoon three or four hours before electricity consumption peaks. It still could make sense to use solar power and pumped-storage to shift production to when demand is greatest.
A lot of curiosity lingers about how that acidic water in an old coal mine is going to work with those pristine steel turbine blades….Seriously, as Larry notes, a lot of energy gets used pumping water back and forth and not powering houses, which makes sense when you pair this with a nuclear plant running all night – but might not make as much sense with an intermittent renewable power source. Then there is this little issue called line loss, the amount of electricity that bleeds off the transmission lines as they travel a few hundred miles back to Dominion’s service territory. If this ever happens at all, beyond a small demonstration project, it seems more likely APCO or Kentucky Utilities might do it so it fits better with an existing service territory. Unlike some other bills I’ve seen, this one didn’t futz with the SCC’s “reasonable and prudent” review authority. Unless some big backer other than Dominion is lurking out there in the shadows, this may be a long way from reality. Not least because, as former Delegate Kennedy said, if a utility does it by itself this may require more than $1 billion in capital from somebody’s ratepayers. Through the entire legislative process, a number was never mentioned.
I did not even mention the acid issue with mines .. you put water in mines and it gets acified … this is how rivers and creeks in West Virginia get ruined forever except that over there the source of the water is natural springs and seepage that fills the mines then they overflow into streams.
but geeze.. if you are going to pump water OUT of a mine – where would you put that water and how would pumping it out – generate energy?
I too suspect Dominions engineers are not stupid and that’s why they kept a straight face when responding to the guy that proposed this – then they could hoot their butts off once they got back to their offices…
I’d LOVE to see their emails.. !!!
this sounds like the proverbial perpetual motion machine. All you have to do is dig a deep pit .. fill it water and put a solar pump on it and VOILA – you’ve got another energy source for the grid. I can see the farmers lining up in droves!!! Maybe they could use their SILOs.. and towns could use abandoned water towers… heck the possibilities are almost endless!