Club Ed Update: Best Colleges for Food

A website, Niche.com, ranks colleges by the quality of their food. The winner in the “2018 Best College Food in America” survey declared the University of California-Los Angeles the winner and Virginia Tech the runner-up — both ahead of the Culinary Institute of America!
The calculation was based on two data points: student opinions of the quality of campus food, as self-reported by Niche users (85% of the weight), and the average cost of a meal plan, as reported by the college (15% of the weight).
James Madison University ranked 10th nationally in the survey. Liberty University logged 29th.
Niche is an interesting website because it has apparently authentic data on Virginia schools that is not provided on the own schools, or school districts or even on VDOE’s website.
For instance, it will provide what percent of teachers are in their first or second year… on it’s K-12 section , and that can be a key indicator that can often correlate with academic performance especially at schools struggling with accreditation.
One presumes that this data is reported …required to be reported? .. but not made available on the local or state website.
Perhaps Cranky or Jim who seem infatuated with data and correlations can do a graph of school academic performance versus percent of new teachers on staff?
Not only for Richmond but other counties that have schools with accreditation issues…
Here’s William Fox Elementary – a schools with a horrendously high free/reduced lunch percentage 98% but a GOOD SOL number – 85% proficient for Reading, 81% for Math.
so what is different? the percent of new teachers – 3.3%
https://www.niche.com/k12/william-fox-elementary-school-richmond-va/
So many of our memories of our college years – lousy cafeteria food, grungy dorms with no TV or air conditioning, really bad 3.2 beer – lost for this generation. Deprivation built character! Oh yeah, and there was that graduating with no debt thing…
Deprivation built character! You bet sir. Obviously it was a different time for me (late 70s/early 80s), but back then lifestyle was secondary to the job at hand; working hard and getting out in four years. Now its almost as if the education part is secondary to Club Ed. Sad.
The problem is we’re not differentiating “education” for the “college experience”. The former is widely available at relatively modest prices while the later is the creme-de-le-creme that those who want it – want to represent it as a responsibility of all taxpayers as if “education” is “education”.
This is where you get the “ratings” of on-Campus food from.
it’s the full-boat College “experience” that some folks want and want other taxpayers – and the govt to make it “affordable” as opposed to those kids doing what many used to do – work their way through College while they lived off-campus and had a part-time job.
Now… too many say that they are “entitled” to the whole enchilada of on-campus ..droms, food, sports, etc.. all the responsibility of othe taxpayers to “help’ and the govt to make sure the price is “affordable”
This is akin to folks who own two homes who want FEMA flood insurance for their beach house… or people who want the govt to essentially subsidize their employer-provided health insurance but oppose a similar tax break for those who don’t have employer-provided… etc…
Higher Ed widely and freely available for those who are willing to do what many used to do – “work their way through College”.. but others who have family incomes of 100K and more now have an attitude that they are “entitled” to “affordable” on-campus College… provided by other taxpayers and govt pressure to keep it “affordable”