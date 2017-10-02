Club Ed Update: Best Colleges for Food

A website, Niche.com, ranks colleges by the quality of their food. The winner in the “2018 Best College Food in America” survey declared the University of California-Los Angeles the winner and Virginia Tech the runner-up — both ahead of the Culinary Institute of America!

The calculation was based on two data points: student opinions of the quality of campus food, as self-reported by Niche users (85% of the weight), and the average cost of a meal plan, as reported by the college (15% of the weight).

James Madison University ranked 10th nationally in the survey. Liberty University logged 29th.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet





Related

There are currently no comments highlighted.