Who Will Champion Mobility as a Service?

Around the world, companies and muncipalities are experimenting with Mobility as a Service (MaaS). Fast Company describes how a new company, MaaS Global, is changing the thinking about transportation, in Helsinki, Finland:
If you need to go somewhere, you pull up a new app, which calculates the best way to get there—public transit, a bike-share bike, taxi, a rental car, or a combination. Instead of buying individual tickets, you pay a monthly fee of €249. …
Users can choose to link their calendars with the app, so routes will be planned in advance. With each trip, it’s possible to make a choice of transport mode based on what’s cheapest or greenest or most convenient—or mood….
MaaS Global is “in talks” with several cities in North America, Fast Company says. The company may or may not have devised a viable economic model — a fixed monthly prescription that doesn’t vary by usage seems problematic to me. But the company is only one of many experimenting in this space. Sooner or later, someone will figure out how to make it work.
Bacon’s bottom line: I’ve often referred to the integration of smart phones, algorithms and transportation as the Uber revolution because the ride-scheduling company Uber developed it first. But Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is much bigger than Uber, and its potential ramifications are even more far reaching. First and most important, it can save people money and expand their transportation options, thus improving their quality of life. Second, MaaS could reverse the decades-long decline in shared ridership, meaning that we can get much more mileage (so to speak) out of our existing infrastructure.
Virginia can continue approaching transportation as it always has — by building new stuff, at a cost of billions of dollars a year — or it can foster the growth of Mobility as a Service. We Virginians need to ask ourselves, how can we encourage innovative transportation companies to set up shop in Virginia? We reached the right solution with Uber and Lyft, enabling them to compete in the transportation marketplace. That was a good start, but what else can the public sector do to create a welcoming environment for entrepreneurs to expand beyond what is essentially a taxicab service?
The idea is just hanging out there, waiting for a champion. We probably can’t expect much from Republicans and Democrats, who are beholden to entrenched special interests. (The “transportation” sector has contributed roughly $35 million over the past decade to Virginia political candidates, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.) Republicans are the party of roads, and Democrats the party of mass transit. Both transportation modes are more than a century old, and both have much to fear from the MaaS revolution.
Only one party, the Libertarian Party, is the natural home for entrepreneurs and innovators who seek to disrupt the status quo. If Libertarians want to broaden their popular appeal by creating community-based, private-sector solutions for real-world challenges, then they should lead the charge for Mobility as a Service.
When in doubt, go with the Institute for Justice in Arlington. They will champion anyone, particularly those who are small businesses and therefore sympathetic, who stands up to the entrenched interests.
I actually don’t believe this will be a top down solution. Rather, it will be a locality-driven solution. If you look at Charlottesville and Arlington, their planners and governing bodies are already starting to look at land use decisions with an eye on mobility. I know that both localities have looked at this issue in the past year when considering parking needs for projects.
My guess is that in Virginia, it will be haphazard. Charlottesville and Arlington will lead the way due to their density. Alexandria, Richmond, Newport News, and Norfolk will follow. Maybe you’ll see Roanoke join in. And then it will be a long time before you see this mainstreamed in other areas of the state.
I agree — locality-driven decisions will be made to test and prove the concept at first, then copied. But getting away from auto dependence has a health component, too. I see this also spurred on by the rising number of elderly in those denser, largely-urban localities you mention. That’s the driver in a lot of local van services.
Maybe – might be useful to see how many people are actually interested in mobility as a service…
and I’m a bit amused in Jim characterizing them as entrepreneurs who want to “disrupt” the current entrenched interests when mobility of any kind relies on publicly-funded, built, operated and maintained infrastructure for it’s “service”.
Now if you want to see a TRULY neat and revolutionary thing – look at this:
” VDOT partnering with Waze traffic app to help drivers avoid backups”
http://www.richmond.com/business/local/article_aa32fcf0-a194-546c-b4ae-306a6cbb0789.html
now here is that big bad nasty govt bureaucracy actually teaming up with a Libertarian-like crowd-sourcing outfit…
GOOD LORD! Looks like Waze is selling it’s entrepreneurial soul here to get in bed with the mother of all govt “special interest” evil-doers.
Crazy better call out the IJA troops!
Yep. Perhaps Waze started as a crowdsourced concept but it’s a Google subsidiary now.
Eh, I think the last year proved that the ideological paradigm of this blog is dead. The Economist ran a good column a few weeks ago about how Western politics are no longer “left v. right” “private v. public” “labor v. capital” but instead are a politics that is largely education attainment driven and a view of open v. closed societies.
I think that’s dead-on. I’d imagine the Charlottesville City Council and the Arlington BOS are the 2 most liberal governing bodies in Virginia. Yet, they’re much closer to embracing mobility than ruby red localities. VDOT’s partnership with Waze is also a good example. The “market/capital” v. “government/labor” politics of old are fading out.
I imagine the average Trump voter is much more negative towards mobility than the average Clinton/Johnson voter. I imagine that, “The automobile is independence. I’ll never give my freedom away to share a car.” is pretty indicative of a lot of Trump voters. Clinton/Johnson voters’ attitudes? “Let’s Uber it tonight.”