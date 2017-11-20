What’s Dominion’s slogan — “Call before you dig?”
Well, pay attention people, and call before you friggin' dig! Some lame brain failed to call before he dug today, and he knocked out the power for much of my neighborhood, including me, for four hours today. Thanks a lot, dude!
Even underground utilities can go out? 🙂
electric utilities are usually buried deeper than other utilities so you have to be REALLY digging and/or contractor digging… AND it’s not particularly healthy if you’re digging with hand tools!
Usually when that happens, some one has been farting lightening bolts. Can I also say that as someone who had them come out and they didn’t mark a large area near my fence, even though I specifically stated to them I was putting in a new fence on that side.