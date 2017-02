Jeff Thomas, author of “Virginia Politics & Government in a New Century” and podcaster, interviews former Bacon’s Rebellion contributor Peter Galuszka about the “war on coal” and the Upper Big Branch mine disaster in West Virginia.

Peter also appears as a prominent “talking head” (his words, not mine) in a documentary, “Blood on the Mountain,” coming out later this month in DVD, Netflix and Amazon. Look for it.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet





Related

There are currently no comments highlighted.