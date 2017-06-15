The Biggest Screw-Up in the History of Bacon’s Rebellion

Posted on June 15, 2017 by | 4 Comments

A monster apology to readers as well as to everyone in Virginia’s higher ed industry. I have screwed up with the publishing system of this blog, but never before on the scale and magnitude of the disaster that befell Bacon’s Rebellion this week. I have taken down all four articles in the four-part series on the 2005 Restructuring Act

It should be evident to everyone that some of the articles were incomplete. Even if they didn’t look incomplete, I had not fact-checked them or double-checked with key sources, as I had promised. What appeared on Bacon’s Rebellion was a rough working draft that I fully intended to modify as I incorporated feedback from sources.

Hoping to publish the articles this week while I was on vacation, I scheduled them for auto-posting, one per day. Last Friday, I concluded that the series was in no condition to publish. However, with everything going on in my family life, I neglected to amend the publication schedule. The articles auto-published one by one while I was gone. Because I had no Internet access, I did not realize what had happened until I arrived home today.

I will continue to conduct my fact- and quote checking — if anyone is still taking to me — and I will republish the articles when they are ready. When that will be, who knows? I got a three-day jury summons for next week. When it rains it pours.

4 responses to “The Biggest Screw-Up in the History of Bacon’s Rebellion

  1. Andrew Roesell | June 15, 2017 at 4:32 pm |

    Dear Jim,

    We’ll let you off easy this time. Enjoy your vacation and jury duty! ;-))<

    Sincerely,

    Andrew

  2. Andrew Roesell | June 15, 2017 at 4:45 pm |

    (Oh, and if I might add somewhat parenthetically: This being the Virginia part of cyberspace, perhaps we should erect a monument in honor of this historic event?)

  3. Reed Fawell 3rd | June 15, 2017 at 6:23 pm |

    Jim –

    Even in their incomplete and unfinished state, those four articles were highly informative, giving the reader a fresh perspective on the subject, and far more to work with and consider, than readers typically find elsewhere. Hence the numerous compliments on those four articles from readers.

    I look forward to the final versions, and having to opportunity then to join in the commentary.

    Reed

  4. TooManyTaxes | June 15, 2017 at 9:49 pm |

    Jim – I admire your integrity in calling out your own mistake. It’s something that rarely happens in the media and this is part of the media. It’s also a good lesson for all of us in our lives and business dealings.

