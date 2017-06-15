The Biggest Screw-Up in the History of Bacon’s Rebellion

A monster apology to readers as well as to everyone in Virginia’s higher ed industry. I have screwed up with the publishing system of this blog, but never before on the scale and magnitude of the disaster that befell Bacon’s Rebellion this week. I have taken down all four articles in the four-part series on the 2005 Restructuring Act
It should be evident to everyone that some of the articles were incomplete. Even if they didn’t look incomplete, I had not fact-checked them or double-checked with key sources, as I had promised. What appeared on Bacon’s Rebellion was a rough working draft that I fully intended to modify as I incorporated feedback from sources.
Hoping to publish the articles this week while I was on vacation, I scheduled them for auto-posting, one per day. Last Friday, I concluded that the series was in no condition to publish. However, with everything going on in my family life, I neglected to amend the publication schedule. The articles auto-published one by one while I was gone. Because I had no Internet access, I did not realize what had happened until I arrived home today.
I will continue to conduct my fact- and quote checking — if anyone is still taking to me — and I will republish the articles when they are ready. When that will be, who knows? I got a three-day jury summons for next week. When it rains it pours.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Dear Jim,
We’ll let you off easy this time. Enjoy your vacation and jury duty! ;-))<
Sincerely,
Andrew
(Oh, and if I might add somewhat parenthetically: This being the Virginia part of cyberspace, perhaps we should erect a monument in honor of this historic event?)
Jim –
Even in their incomplete and unfinished state, those four articles were highly informative, giving the reader a fresh perspective on the subject, and far more to work with and consider, than readers typically find elsewhere. Hence the numerous compliments on those four articles from readers.
I look forward to the final versions, and having to opportunity then to join in the commentary.
Reed
Jim – I admire your integrity in calling out your own mistake. It’s something that rarely happens in the media and this is part of the media. It’s also a good lesson for all of us in our lives and business dealings.