Authorities Warned about Charlottesville Clashes

State and local officials had plenty of warning before the infamous white-supremacist rally that led to a fatality and multiple injuries earlier this month. Politico quotes a Department of Homeland Security warning that an escalating series of clashes had created a powder keg that would likely make the event “among the most violent to date” between white supremacists and anarchists.
The assessment, says Politico, “raises questions about whether Charlottesville city and Virginia state authorities dropped the ball before, and during, a public event that was widely expected to draw huge crowds of armed, emotional and antagonistic participants from around the country.”
The Aug. 9 assessment by the DHS Office of Intelligence and analysis, was made in coordination with state, local and federal authorities at the Virginia Fusion center. “Anarchist extremists” had attacked white supremacists at previous gatherings, leading to fights, injuries and arrests.
Both sides were clearly gearing up for an unprecedented confrontation in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 12 “Unite the Right” rally and a weekend of events planned around it by white supremacist rally organizers and those protesting it.
“Anarchist extremists and white supremacist extremists online are calling on supporters to be prepared for or to instigate violence at the 12 August rally,” the assessment warned.
One “probable” white supremacist, it said, had posted an online “call to arms,” saying “antifa must be destroyed.”
“They predicted it,” one senior law enforcement analyst from another state said of the assessment. Each side was saying, “’All right everybody, go get your weapons, and we’re gonna go kick their asses.’ And that’s exactly what happened in Charlottesville.”
Bacon’s bottom line: This revelation puts more heat on state and local authorities to explain their actions on Aug. 12. Why did the police remain passive for so long? Could they have averted the tragedy by intervening earlier, more aggressively, or differently?
Any inquiry into the events on that fateful day should be viewed in the context of the moral posturing by Charlottesville's mayor and Virginia's governor denouncing the white supremacists (who richly deserved the criticism) without mentioning the contribution of "anti-fascist" elements to the violence. No one takes a political risk excoriating Nazis and racists — 99% percent of all Americans would agree. But rebuking Antifa and other anarchists… that's not so easy. Many Americans are ambivalent, especially on the Left. While they may not approve of Antifa's violent tactics, some politicians and pundits seem to think the nihilist group's anti-Nazi, anti-KKK, anti-Trump sentiments confer it with moral legitimacy.
Excellent questions
We do have a problem with reporting and context. There were THREE groups present at the “rally” and the 3rd group was local citizens and to this point we do not know in terms of size of each .
We do know that the lady killed was local and as far as we know so far – not “with” the “anarchists”.
The narrative that Charlottesville and other locality rallies is a battle between outside groups of white supremacists and the anarchists is misleading.
How many local citizens showed up to tell the White Supremacists they were not wanted? Did any locals show up to tell the “anarchists” the same message?
Take Boston – who showed up to rebut the White Supremacists? Was it a bunch of out-of-town “anarchists” or was it 99% local citizens who were telling the white supremacists to leave?
What I’m seeing here is a narrative that is not the truth.. but instead slanted.. or perhaps a view that the local citizens themselves are de-facto “anarchists”… so what is the truth?
IF you were the police – and you saw THREE groups .. how exactly WOULD you “separate” them?
Larry – you ask good questions. If we had credible media, someone would have investigated and written about it. But then, except for an article I finally found in the Richmond Times Dispatch, the MSM did not bother to report that the State Police contradicted Governor McAuliffe.
While I think McAuliffe focuses too much on social issues and has a fairly weak record on economic growth, he’s done a reasonably good job as Governor. But he did not respond well to the Charlottesville event.
But what we need now is better security protection and level-headed local government to come up with reasonable solutions to the 20th Century Confederate statues not in cemeteries, battlefields or museums.
Not to repeat myself, but when my wife marched in the Women’s march on DC, they were not even allowed to have anything other the cardboard signs – no wood allowed. Charlottesville demonstrations the protesters had live fire torches and military weapons. Something wrong with this policy. Mobs in general, I know from Vietnam war protests at college, are known to take to have the potential to take on a volatile, uncontrollable personality different from an individual. So I don’t see how we can allow a demonstration to have both Ammendment 1 and 2 apply for the everyone there. Mace was overused too by demonstrators/counter demonstrators too.
Besides weapons, the organizers need to be well aware of the potential for a group of people to adopt a destructive mob-mentality and try to reduce the potential for that. You see Houston thinking about that now, trying to keep law and order under different difficult circumstances.
Here’s something that might help the discussion. It is a blog item I posted at The Washington Post about a week or so ago. One question that nudged at me was why the police allowed these self-styled “militias” with assault rifles. Answer is that in Virginia “open carry” is very liberal. In Maryland, they could go to jail for a year because that state does not allow open carry firearm policies at public demonstrations. It just wouldn’t happen in the District.
Back when I wrote for BusinessWeek, I covered Klan rallies in Cleveland and West Virginia in the 1990s when there was a resurgence. In both cases, all attendees, pro and con, had to go through metal detectors.No firearms, pepper spray cans, clubs or shields were allowed.
So, rather than get down in the weeds about the State Police, McAuliffe and the city manager, the real question is why is Virginia so lenient when it comes to toting weapons.
Here’s my item:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/all-opinions-are-local/wp/2017/08/18/why-didnt-police-shut-down-the-militias-that-descended-on-charlottesville-last-week/?utm_term=.b3194c90947d
Believe it or not, I think that’s a fair question. When you know both sides are cruising for a bruising, maybe it would be prudent to require them to disarm.
re: “it’s the MSN’s “fault” that we don’t know”
really? what possible motivation would they have since their critics have said they don’t believe them anyhow?
and how does that explain publications like Politico portraying it as “two sides” of White Supremacists and “anarchists” as if there was not a significant local citizens presence OR that their presence is considered in support of the “anarchists” .
My suspects are that the local citizens far outnumbered the other two but you’d never know that from the “reporting” .. like Politicos…
Charlottesville apparently has some internal problems.. judging from some of the info coming out now… and they were wholly unprepared for the confrontation and … I AGREE the job of the police was to keep order – which they did not do… for reasons we are going to find out more about in due time.
but again reporting the confrontations as primarily between White Supremacists and “anarchists” , both from out of town …or worse attributing the local citizens as part of the “anarchists”.. even worse…
The truth is that in most places, including in Richmond if it every came to be , the vast majority of the crowds are going to be local citizens who don’t want the white supremacists in their town .. and the “anarchists” are more than likely a group even smaller than the White Supremacists… and the truth of that ought to be told.
Every single eyewitness account I’ve read, and I’ve sought them out, has been clear that there were those on both sides eager for violence, and people on both sides instigated it. One of the best accounts was in the local C-ville publication. But my initial “plague on both their houses” response was rejected by some of you.
I submit the violently inclined activists will eventually embarrass their supporter/enablers, just as our illustrious president is paying a (deserved) price for his own dance with the devils he invoked starting on the very first day of his campaign. Anybody else remember SDS?
I could never stand with the KKK or the Nazis. If I was somewhere, and they showed up, I would leave. Their strong attachment to the statues has weakened my own attachment to them – if a locality wants them down, take them down. But I am still amazed that there is not a similar reaction to the AntiFa/Communists and Anarchists – they too should be rejected and disavowed by those they seek to align with. They are also anathema to everything this country aspires to.
Wouldn’t it be nice to see a joint statement to that effect from leaders of both parties? ‘Tis to dream…..
As to the weapons, I think they can be prohibited once a state of emergency or unlawful assembly is declared, which they were way too slow to do that day. Should have happened right after the torch march.
Whatever you call them – anarchists, anti-trumpers, antifa, BLM, protesters, activists, etc. the reported incidents over the past 18 months would seem to suggest that these types are far more prevalent, organized, and better-funded than white supremacists or alt-right or any right groups.
They were at every Trump campaign event, some of whom were paid by DNC fronts and Soros organizations with the intent to spur violence to discredit Trump. They have been at every conservative speaking controversy, again with paid organizers, with the intent to create violence and shut down alternative views.
Liberal hate speech is now commonplace most weeks if not days throughout the MSN with calls for the assassination of Trump, sympathy and support for shooters of Republican congressmen, despicable attacks and slurs on the President’s family and anyone else who might be suspected of supporting his administration, yada, yada.
Liberals probably understand that when they so openly support and provocate violence in support of or defense of their ideas, they are going to get violence back. Apparently, they believe there are more of them than the other side and they will win. As they have shown since Trump’s election, fundamentals of democracy and civic responsibility have disappeared from Democratic rhetoric and leadership.
And Republican leadership, such as there is, appears hopelessly overwhelmed intellectually and morally to assert any positive impact or alternative narratives to the apparent current Democrat catechism of “screw those who don’t agree with us, it’s oour way 100% or violence and mayhem. The MSM have become the mouthpiece and chief apologists and even provateurs of the violent, leftist Liberal and Democratic Party.
Anyone who cares even a little about preserving our Democracy from this hell-bent race to Middle-Eastern politics should pray for Trump.
calling local citizens “anarchists” or “BLM” or “antifa” ia not the truth though no matter how some might want to characterize it that way.
And Steve should know this if the White Supremacists were to rally in Richmond… the vast majority of local citizens who would show up are not “activists” who travel as a group to show up at towns to rebut the Supremacist groups.
If you look at the folks who came out in Boston – to oppose the White Supremacists groups , the vast majority of them were ordinary people who were prompted to stand up against the Supremacists – as opposed to groups of “anarchists”…
I feel it is essentially dishonest to portray it as “Supremacists verses Anarchists” and it plays dangerously close to Trumps “both sides” argument and totally hides the fact that there are many, many ordinary people who are not “activists” who totally oppose the Supremacists and their ilk – not unlike white people who stood up against Jim Crow and Massive Resistance who might be characterized by other white folks -unwilling to get involved at all – as more “activist” than themselves..
it’s a matter of perspective and context.. and what one is ready to believe about themselves and their own role in standing up against those who hold the views that the Supremacists do.. ..
this does remind me of the complicit white folks back during Massive Resistance – who blamed white folks for standing up against the racism as “causing trouble”… using the “wrong tactics”, etc.. as if going along like we had been and watching the continuing systematic discrimination was “okay” because some day it might end.
At some point – some people – decide that something more than sitting at home and watching – has to be done… and they show up to send a message to the white supremacists… and then they get labeled as “anarchists” for actually doing something.
don’t confuse real “anarchists” with citizens who stand up against what is wrong… how many in Charlottesville were actually real “anarchists” and how many were citizens who had had enough? It’s patently dishonest to merge the two groups as all of them being “anarchists”.
Don’t get me wrong – I have no sympathy for ANYONE who shows up with an intent to engage in violence… but I also have no sympathy for those who would mischaracterize “anarchists” with local citizens fed up with racists.
Squiggle like a worm, Larry.
Nobody but nobody is equating the peaceful anti-white supremacist protesters with the anarchists. Nobody is criticizing them. Steve, MusingsFromJanus, and I are simply asking you to acknowledge that a splinter of the counter-protesters are inclined to violence, and that they are part of a national movement to which, until very recently, the Mainstream Media was paying no attention to.
Thankfully, the MSM is paying attention now, so there’s no wriggling off the hook for you!
I’m quoting verbatim here: ” … make the event “among the most violent to date” between white supremacists and anarchists”
you did not say “splinter”… you characterized it as white supremacists versus anarchists and that’s wrong… and you refuse to admit that’s how it was characterized…
when I see you ENTITLE your blog post using the word “Splinter” and acknowledging that it’s NOT white supremacists versus anarchists I’ll give credit for telling the truth – until then – characterizing the two groups and totally ignoring the 3rd group is just not an honest depiction.
I’m not only not wiggling.. I’m standing firm here.. the way you and Politico are characterizing it is simply not the case,
this is not just one sentence.. it’s a continuing pattern… of attempting to characterize the struggle itself as one of one “bad” group against another “bad” group.. which is totally disingenuous and more akin to Trumps view that “both sides do it”.
The vast majority of the crowd in Charlottesville was who? Was it largely the White Supremacists and Anarchists?
Haha, Larry! You’re not quoting me — you’re quoting the Department of Homeland Security. That’s DHS’s analysis!
Hahahahah!
Larry, I am pleased to say you condemn those who promote violence as a political tool, even those who are attacking your enemies. I hope you mean it. I never said everybody on the “counter-” side in C-ville was an Anarchist. They were a minority hiding among the otherwise peaceful crowd, just as they have been most other places they have attacked, as with Berkeley just a day or so ago. The otherwise peaceful crowd should either eject them, or leave – but right now you think they are an asset. You will regret it.
Likewise I’m sure some of the original marchers were peaceful people, but in their case I will accept guilt by association. I can assure you that if the KKK comes to march in force in Richmond, in my mind anybody who stands with them – anybody – after what happened in C-ville — has a century and a half of blood on their hands. Anybody who stands with the Nazi’s shares the guilt of Buchenwald and Belsen and Rotterdam. But I have the same warm and fuzzies for AntiFa – not much difference between the Final Solution and the Gulag and Stalin’s purges.
People of good will who support our Constitution need to reject violence and turn on the perpetrators. Period.
Steve – I appreciate your words … and I suspect we agree more than we disagree but again – this is what I am objecting to:
” Politico quotes a Department of Homeland Security warning that an escalating series of clashes had created a powder keg that would likely make the event “among the most violent to date” between white supremacists and anarchists.”
that’s NOT an accurate depiction of what happened.
this is not some struggle between white supremacists and anarchists who just picked some random town to rumble in…
If you followed this, the Citizens of Cville were outraged and intent on giving the Supremacists a piece of their mind.. then some other groups decided it was a perfect venue for them to do their thing also.
Characterizing this as a venue by venue “struggle” between bad guys on the right and bad guys on the left is goofy but it’s the way that some folks would prefer to view it as opposed to citizens being fed up with these clowns on the right – and don’t mistake the use of the word “Clown”.. Dylan Roof was a “clown” also but deadly serious as are more than a few of the White Supremacists…are ..armed to the teeth…
And here is what you are missing. The peaceful citizens of Charlottesville had counter rallies in other locations, AWAY from the park with the statue, and that was just fine. But others went to the main location intending confrontation. A bunch of misguided clergy for example tried to block the access which had been designated in the (lawful) permit for the Kluckers and the Nazis. The one thing everybody in that direct confrontation crowd wanted was to deny the despicable scumbags their First Amendment right to spew their despicable message, and that in my book makes the title “good guys” a bit harder to apply. And some were bent on violence. We are all losers because among the casualties was that very First Amendment.
The people who behaved lawfully and used the opportunity to peacefully protest, sure, good guys. I didn’t exactly go marching around in the 60s and early 70s, being a young right winger and all, but I do remember that the anti-war and civil rights protesters were pretty well organized and had their own set of marshals internal to their group to prevent violence, usually with great success. The irony is AntiFa and its friends are a gift to Trump and the sooner the left gets wise to that, they quicker they may tamp them down.
I do not encourage nor tolerate violence but at the same time when these KKK clowns invade a town armed to the teeth -you’re gonna get trouble.. and characterizing it as bad right guys against bad left guys is just not the truth.