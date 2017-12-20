The GOP’s Hail Mary Pass

Faced with a chronically slow-growth economy, expanding deficits, mounting federal debt, and a looming funding crisis for the U.S. welfare state, Republican congressmen are, to borrow a football metaphor, throwing a hail Mary pass into the end zone in the desperate hope of scoring a winning touchdown. They are gambling that tax cuts combined with President Trump’s deregulation agenda will boost economic growth from roughly 2% per year to 3% or more, reducing the tax burden for millions of Americans, creating new jobs, boosting wages, and bending the curve on long-term deficit projections.
Convinced that the tax cuts will prove to be a disaster for everyone but the rich, Democrats and the mainstream media have subjected the tax plan to relentless, unremitting attacks. Viewed in terms of static economic analysis, we are told, the tax cuts will inflate federal deficits by a cumulative $1.5 trillion over the next ten years. Suddenly, deficits matter!
Republicans respond that measures in the bill — accelerating write-offs for business investment, encouraging the repatriation of hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate profits to the U.S., and making the corporate tax rate more competitive internationally — will stimulate economic growth. Unlike the Democrats, I think that much will prove to be true. My question is: Will faster economic growth generate enough new tax revenue to offset that $1.5 trillion? Longer term, will it avert Boomergeddon?
Let’s dig into the numbers. The Congressional Budget Office’s current 10-year budget forecast assumes a modest 2.1% annual growth rate over the next ten years, a slight uptick from the trend established during the Obama years. But economic growth has accelerated to roughly 3% in the past couple of quarters, and the Trump administration’s deregulation + tax cuts strategy could nudge it even higher. Let us assume for purposes of discussion that, thanks to the tax cuts, the U.S. can grow the economy at a sustainable rate of 3.1% annually. What does an extra percentage point in economic growth get us in deficit fighting?
Well, the latest CBO federal revenue forecast for the next ten years is $43 trillion. A 1% boost in federal revenues will yield $430 billion, not nearly enough to close the $1.5 trillion gap. The analysis gets a bit more complicated because economic growth and higher incomes push Americans into higher tax brackets while a roaring stock market generates massive capital gains. So a 1% increase in economic growth could produce more than a 1% increase in federal revenue. Let’s go for the gusto and double the growth-to-revenue ratio, assuming that federal taxes increase actually increase by $86 billion per year over current projections. That’s still doesn’t close the ten-year $1.5 trillion gap.
Could the economy grow much faster than 3.1% over the decade ahead? I’m skeptical. First, Baby Boomers are retiring in droves, and the working-age population is stagnating. A growing labor force supports economic growth; a stagnant labor force undermines it. Second, the Federal Reserve Board, intent upon unwinding the monetary stimulus of the Obama years, will continue to raise interest rates. It goes without saying that higher interest rates are a damper to economic growth.
In summary, in my untutored opinion, I think that the U.S. will see modestly faster economic growth over the next few years. The Dems have predicted economic Armageddon. They won't get it. The lives of millions of Americans will improve… in the short run. But Republicans are deluding themselves if they think modestly faster economic growth will reduce the nation's long-term structural budget deficit. Entitlement spending is still running out of control, and the nation still faces a hideously painful fiscal reckoning. Our 20-year future still looks like Boomergeddon.
Your analysis did not include, so far as I understood it, the impact from repatriation of foreign earnings of which there are somewhere north of 2.5 trillion overseas.
How much of that do you think will come back and what will be its impact?
Getting U.S.-based multinational companies to bring back a significant part of the $2.5 billion of cash being warehoused overseas can add a lot to the U.S. economy and better paid jobs. I suspect a lot of this cash will go to new tech and new industries, including renewable energy, high-tech vehicles, electric vehicles, 5G technology and smart electric grids and transportation, robots, etc.
I’ve read many comments about how renewable energy and other high-tech developments will create new, well-paid jobs. So doesn’t this help jump start more investment? Our corporate tax code lagged those of our competitors overseas. It’s worth something to fix that.
Oops – $2.5 trillion.
I alluded to the repatriation of foreign earnings in the post. That’s a big reason why I think it plausible to suggest that U.S. economic growth can sustainably accelerate to 3% or more in the years ahead. I just don’t see it offsetting $1.5 trillion in added deficits.
If you have reason to think that it can, please share. I am open minded on the subject.
No body wants to cut entitlement spending, they just want to let it so it whams people all at once. Not smart. A pinprick now and then but massive social upheaval once you tell people they paid into something and get squat out of it.
A “massive social upheaval” is precisely what I fear.
If I’m lucky, I’ll be dead by then. If I’m unlucky, I’ll be 90 years old and unable to fend for myself or my family.
Well… you’re using fiscal stimulus to goose the economy that is virtually already at full employment and who are the unemployed that are left that would find work and what kind of work would they be getting in a higher growth economy other than low-paying service jobs – and how are you going to get increased tax revenue from that?
But we ARE going to see increased aggregate demand at least for as long as tax rates to the middle class are reduced AND they actually do spend that money on something – like cars or other big ticket.. rather than socking it away in their 401Ks – of which data shows 3/4 of workers have not put away enough for their retirement.
Most legitimate credentialed economists left and right say the increased spending is not going to deliver enough increased revenues to offset the borrowing but non-economists .. GOP .. so fervently believe in trickle down that it’s like catnip… they just can’t stay away from it – even when it’s a huge gamble that could do to the US economy what happened in Kansas.
If the next step is true with regard to cutting govt spending.. especially entitlement spending..you gotta call this the GOP Kamikaze Congress and that could really be the case with Ryan and others so committed to making entitlement cuts that they’re going to do it knowing it’s going to affect prospects for re-election.
It will be interesting that many folks who consider themselves Conservatives – who also receive MediCARE and either do not know or know or pretend otherwise that they already paid for Medicare which is not the case. They paid for Medicare Part A in their FICA tax but not Medicare Part B which currently charges about $135 a month for many – and is doomed to fail at that price. It needs to cost about $500 a month and that means a lot less second homes and fancy cars in the driveway… for those who have Medicare .. a much bigger portion of their income will go to pay for their Medicare. Some folks don’t know this because the Medicare PartB premiums are automatically deducted from their Social security… but the plain fact is that no one paid for Medicare Part B in their FICA taxes.
Will the GOP cut Medicare even if it costs them their jobs? Not enough of them… probably. Will the Dems demagogue the GOP if the GOP does it? You bet they will!
I don’t see it as a Hail Mary, but one of many steps to try to bring jobs back to America. Globalization has decimated our job base. The question is, is the job/industry loss good or bad for America?
Many say it’s bad, and corrective actions should be taken, but I would say liberals tend to feel it’s good to outsource jobs in “dirty” industries that liberals would prefer to ban from America. The liberal philosophy weakness, in my view is, they want to say NIMBY not in my back-yard for industries we as politically incorrect, but liberals have no issues whatsovever with importing cheap goods and services from overseas and countries with lax environmental laws and labor laws. Also the liberals have generally branded their old support base (blue collar workers) as “deplorables” essentially giving Trump that trump card.
We have cheap energy now, which is helping to spur a “renaissance” but I think we should probably call it a “mini-renaissance” . Then we apparently had an unusual corporate tax structure which encourages overseas investments.
Fixing these issues is still only part of the problem. Infrastructure investment stimulus is probably the step. But that still will not reform American corporate business management attitude$, where there probably needs to be some shake-up down the road if American business can’t shake their love of money over what’s good for society.