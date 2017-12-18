Will UVa Squelch its Young Americans for Freedom?

The University of Virginia Student Council has denied the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), a conservative student group, recognition as an official student organization. The decision effectively disallows YAF from reserving meeting space on the university grounds, advertising at activities fairs, requesting storage space, or applying for student-activity-fee funding through the council.
The premise behind the rejection is that YAF is a “political organization” not open to all. YAF requires members to support the Sharon Statement, a set of philosophical and political statements defining the core principles of the organization.
“Recognized CIOs (contracted independent organizations) cannot restrict students from joining an organization on the basis of political affiliation, which includes limiting membership to students who support the Sharon Statement,” wrote Ty Zirkle, vice president for organizations for the UVa Student Council in a letter to Kevin McMahon, president of YAF-UVA. “Support for the Sharon Statement can absolutely be included in the mission/purpose section of the constitution and will naturally attract interested students, but it cannot be a membership requirement.”
That restriction violates both Virginia state law and the U.S. Constitution, argues M. Casey Mattox, director of the Center for Academic Freedom, in a letter to UVa officials. He cites state code that says:
A religious or political student organization may determine that ordering the organization’s internal affairs, selecting the organization’s leaders and members, defining the organization’s doctrines, and resolving the organization’s disputes are in furtherance of the organization’s religious or political mission and that only persons committed to that mission should conduct such activities (my emphasis).
Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld an interpretation of the First Amendment declaring that “the ability of like-minded individuals to associate for the purpose of expressing commonly held views may not be curtailed.”
Under UVa’s policy, writes Mattox, “if an advocacy group is ‘political,’ as YAF-UVA was here, it may not state its requirements in its own constitution.”
The University of Virginia’s response? Says spokesman Anthony de Bruyn: “The University has received a letter regarding an organization’s interest in status as a Contracted Independent Organization (CIO). We are reviewing the matter.”
The University of Virginia has some 800 student clubs and organizations.
Bacon’s bottom line: I will confess to a major bias on this story. Forty-some years ago, I was a foot soldier of the Young Americans for Freedom at UVa. I can’t remember if we were an officially recognized student organization or not. If so, we certainly didn’t get much Student Council support because I don’t recall that we did anything that entailed spending much money. Whatever the case, I am sympathetic to the aims and principles of the group.
Moreover, I have a second bias: I know what it’s like to be turned down by the UVa Student Council. The one student organization I led during college was a group of 20 or 30 guys who met late every Friday afternoon to play military board games in the Navy ROTC building. Now, this was around 1974 or 1975 when the Vietnam War was at its height and universities were centers of ferocious opposition to the war. We knew we couldn’t go to Student Council and say, hey, we’re with the “War Game Club,” can you give us some money? So, we named ourselves the Historical Simulation Society. As the head nerd, I duly applied for a $50 dispensation from the Student Council so we could buy some new board games. As it happened, the Student Council President was one Larry J. Sabato who back then had long, flowing black hair and, I can tell you, was a lot more radical than he is today as a political science professor. Needless to say, Sabato and the rest of the Student Council saw through our subterfuge and refused to give us one red cent. Our group was one of only two supplicants to get stiffed. Larry and I laugh about it to this day. Anyway, I can feel the YAF’s pain.
Fully cognizant of my biases in the matter, I find it absurd that UVa might withhold recognition to the YAF on the basis of what strikes me as a legalistic technicality — one that likely violates state law and that undeniably vitiates the spirit of the First Amendment. College campuses are hotbeds of radical political activity, and numerous organizations with political missions receive money from student activity fees. Be forewarned, UVa, when you approach the General Assembly looking for state support: Turning down the YAF application will only feed the growing narrative that universities are centers of leftist intolerance unworthy of taxpayer support.
Update: Aargh! I'm getting so old, I can't even remember when I attended UVa. The original version of this post had dates that were off by four years. (Hat tip: Allen Barringer.)
All this self righteous posturing and moralizing condemnation from the self proclaimed crown jewel public institution of higher learning founded by Thomas Jefferson in the Commonwealth of Virginia, whose several professors last summer, while shouting shouting obscenities at police officers, played vital rolls in helping to organize and lead the logistical support for a mob of antifa thugs that shut down the court ordered and validated free speech of other citizens in the public square of Charlottesville, Virginia – is this the capstone of President Sullivan’s tenure as leader of the University of Virginia?
Why do they need to waste lawsuit money when DUH … ????
I would expect that if you have a Muslim student association that Muslims and those who adhere to Muslim culture, values, etc. be running it. I would never think a group was representative of who they advertised to be without that qualification.
You can have any group you want with any rules you want … you can gather in a lot of different places to conduct your business. Even the KKK can do that.
But access to resources and facilities paid for with public money and student fees – means those services and facilities are available to those who pay for them and a group cannot institute it’s own discriminatory rules for services and facilities it does not own and are there with permission of the owners who are taxpayers and students.
If you let one group discriminate based on their rules – what keeps the KKK from getting those facilities and actively discriminating against others – on facilities they do not own?
individuals and groups always have full amendment rights including the right to not associate with those they don’t like – but on their own dime and own property – not property owned by the public.
Prof. Sabato was SC President in ’73-74. In ’71-72 Tom Collier was President, having defeated a white German Shepherd named Blitz for the job. That Spring was the occasion of the Inflated Academical Village on the Lawn, consisting of a dozen clear plastic structures erected in front of the Pavilions to symbolize the overcrowding sure to result from recently announced increases in the undergraduate student body. There were also speeches, including one that evening by a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, an undergraduate, which provoked some head scratching over what sort of speech on the Grounds was tolerable from someone who otherwise had every right to be there. Several members of the SC managed to escort Mr. Collier to the podium and placed the only working mic in his hand, while we (yes I was one of them) led/dragged the previous speaker away mid-sentence. Was this censorship? Was this vigilante enforcement of the SC’s commitment to Mr. Shannon that no harm would come to anyone on the Lawn that evening? Was this personal disgust at our fellow student? Surely a mix of all three! A few days earlier the SC’s activities allocation committee, which disbursed funds from the Student Activities Fee to applicant organizations, and which I chaired that Spring, had rejected the request of this young man’s club to receive University funding; they were known to be still upset about that, and we about them, so we did what we thought was right.
There was no follow-up, then or later. I wonder what would happen if students took similar action to police themselves today?
Dear Jim,
I, too, was a member of an “historical simulation” club, only at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Fairfax County. There was also Dungeons & Dragons that some students did more informally. This was 1980-86. Thanks for cluing me in on the euphemistic name, though in retrospect this was the time of the “Vietnam Syndrome.” I was called a “war freak” by students due to my interest in military history and matters back then. Ironically, this same area of Fairfax has a fair number of military, especially officers’ families. Ironically, too, I am very much an anti-interventionist in foreign policy and am sickened whenever I read about battles, wars, etc.
The Left nowadays is thoroughly totalitarian. There must never be “gun control” in this country, else we will be subjected to far worse than bans and 24/7 ridicule and invective in the media. I believe that widespread gun-ownership in this country is a major check on the Left’s actions, helping to “keep them honest,” so to speak. The only “gun-control” that they believe in is where they, through their control of institutions, especially governments at various levels, have all the arms, and everyone else, does not. This is why, in spite of mass-shootings of innocents, the majority of Americans adamantly oppose efforts to restrict gun-ownership. People see what “their” elite is about, and they don’t trust them at all, but fear them. And rightfully so, these wannabe Stalins.
Sincerely,
Andrew
Dear Jim,
At George Mason I think there was a “Society for Historic Anachronisms”, i.e. padded weapons and armor group that would get together and “bop” and “jab” one another and yell with gusto. There were some “eager beavers” who would put their efforts on public display. Not being exactly “linebacker” material, I chose not to participate, but at least they had some fun as participants as did, vicariously, the spectators!
Sincerely,
Andrew
Dear Larry,
How many “pro-Life Democrats” and “traditional sexual morality progressives” are there in the Young Democrats’ club at UVA? Hmm? If there are any, they must be awfully uncomfortable and hemmed in, surely kept from becoming officers and speakers in it. Oh, those tolerant “Liberals”! They are so generous to tolerate those with whom they already agree!
Sincerely,
Andrew
Dear All,
Reed Fawell shared this in an e-mail. It’s quite good. https://www.firstthings.com/article/2018/01/the-zealous-faith-of-secularism Also, the Conservative Libertarian, Lew Rockwell carried this other article on his site about the heretical religious origins of the Left: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/12/bionic-mosquito/the-socialism-of-the-middle-ages/ The forward of the book from which it is drawn is by Solzhenitsyn.
Sincerely,
Andrew
Can groups with exclusionary rules bar participation from people who have paid fees or taxes to provide the facility the group is using?
Are policies with regard to that issue – consistent – with regard to publicly-owned facilities .. Colleges, cities, k-12 school systems? Probably not.
Can the KKK have a meeting at a College venue and exclude participation of those that paid student fees that fund the facility?
Can a Veterans group exclude non-veterans from a meeting at the local library?
Can a Religious group bar those that have not found “Jesus” at a K-12 school gym they are renting?
So who sets the rules for use of publicly-funded facilities and on what basis?
sounds like an icky legal issue and I’m quite sure it’s going to find it’s way into the courts and probably up the ladder to SCOTUS.
Don’t all groups have some sort of exclusionary rules? If I show up at the chess club with my Chinese Checkers set wouldn’t I be asked to leave and join the Chinese Checkers Club?
Why are funds spent on any student groups? Take all the money spent on the 800 student groups and use it to lower tuition for everybody, if only $2 per semester.
Why do Conservanerds in groups like the YAF always appear in suits carrying briefcases? Almost nobody wears suits or carries a briefcase anymore. If they want to look like real executives they’d wear jeans with a button down oxford cloth shirt and a sports coat. No tie. Maybe they all aspire to be undertakers.
Rippert –
Your comments stun. Yes, what the damn hell have these universities do with this at all, nothing legitimate, for sure, they can’t even manage their own affairs, much less that of others, so why allow them to ruin their students? Your comments are brilliant: out of the blue original, unconventional, radical even and eccentric, they slap the thoughtful reader hard across the face, turning him around, then march him off and a new and far more productive direction that will change his world.
Meanwhile, for the vast majority of us today, those of us who have lost the ability to read thoughtfully, those who have lost the ability to assemble your words within the weave and woof of our experience, knowing and learning, and those of us who have so lost the ability to embed your words within a context meaningful to them, one that synthesizes your assertions and ideas into an altogether new understanding that will empower them to take action that will changes their world for the better – another words for most all college students today, and for those of us who have gone to college since 1969, and thus those of us who have been so disabled by today’s systems of education – particularly those disabled finally and fatally by our nations “elite colleges – for all of these of us blind and ignorant brutes, we sail blissfully on totally unaware, happily at 10,000 feet above your ideas, just as ignorant as ever before, undaunted by your common sense, blind zombies useless, if not hazardous to ourselves, in dark ignorance.
This explains why so many of UVa. students and faculty played such key rolls in the savage events of last spring and summer in Charlottesville Virgina, that unlawfully violated the court sanctioned rights of free speech of their fellow American citizens in the public squares of that city.
This is also why the Administration and faculty of UVA mislead us, along with us the entire nation, with their own public statements as to the facts, meanings, and consequences of those events, in a series of false statements that were made without exception or objection by anyone in power or authority at UVA.
This is not bombast. It’s fact. Read the Report of the Hunton and William attorney for the details, all easily read, understood and plain to see. Why will those details and conclusions not be publically acknowledged? Why will they not be discussed publicly – either explained and justified, or apologized for and corrected – and why will the participants in this unlawful conduct not be held accountable? And if they are not, then why are these events not those of fascist or Stalinist state, or one on its way there.