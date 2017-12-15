Yikes, the I-66 Toll Hits $44

Uh, oh, the Interstate 66 inside-the-Beltway toll hit a new high — $44 — Thursday morning. That price lasted only six minutes, and Virginia Department of Transportation officials attributed the increased demand along I-66 to congestion at the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and an incident on Interstate 395 that created a “potential ripple effect.”
Whatever the cause, we can be sure that this will not be the last time that there are ripple effects from congestion at the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge or an accident on I-395.
I know all the arguments in favor of dynamically priced tolls as a tool for rationing scarce highway capacity, and I even agree with them. But I’m also a realist. Politically, $44 tolls for a 10-mile ride will be hard to sustain. While only a tiny fraction of drivers paid that top fare, plenty of other drivers paid $20, $30 or more. Trying doing that day after day — such sums add up fast. Drivers don’t care one whit for economic theory and maximizing utility. All they know is that they’re they’re being robbed while “someone else” is making out like a bandit.
When voters get mad, legislators get mad. When legislators get mad, they do stupid things. This cannot end well.
It will be disappointing if they change the policy. This should bring in almost $40M in revenue to support TDM. The commonwealth wants to use the some of the revenue to support a second rosslyn station and expanded long bridge. http://www.novatransit.org/uploads/meetings/2017/Dec2017kit.pdf#page=95
Long Bridge:
http://longbridgeproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/LB_EIS_2017_1214-Public-Meeting-Boards-24×36-FINAL.pdf
Second Rosslyn Station:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/dr-gridlock/wp/2017/12/13/a-second-metro-station-for-rosslyn/?utm_term=.ef4e98016dcd
Did traffic keep moving at a decent pace during that period? It’s a pure “time is money” equation, right? Many, many people have touted this as a panacea so let’s see how it plays out for a while. As you’ve noted, before this system was installed single drivers were prohibited (perhaps they used to cheat) and even with this system a car with sufficient riders remains free….my prediction is in a few months it will be almost all car-pool compliant vehicles.
“All they know is that they’re they’re being robbed while “someone else” is making out like a bandit.”
You are right. And in how many ways are the wealthy “making out like a bandit?” Many ways far beyond just the tolls. This is why this will fail. It is grossly immoral.
The same principle applies to the costs higher education. So the current system will far too. The larger and more important question is whether these outrages will bring down our society with them.
fixed-price tolls won’t work unless you set the toll near the high point. Otherwise – you’ll have people paying a lower toll but sitting in gridlock.
Once you realize that the tolls are set in real-time by a computer – with the express purpose of maintaining a 45 mph minimum speed..adjusting to the congestion level in real time – it makes no sense to go back to fixed tolls.
It was not possible until technology brought vehicle transponders and road-sensors that can be accessed by computers in real time. Prior to this “variable” tolls were implemented by time-slots..with the toll – fixed for a given time window.
This is how supply/demand really does work in the real world , it’s what conservatives have usually supported for most products and services including health care. – Congestion Pricing actually came from Conservative think tanks like Heritage…
Shouldn’t Metrorail prices increase when cars are overcrowded? WMATA does charge higher rates during rush periods, but why not use dynamic pricing when there are overflow crowds, such as the peak of the peak, after Nats’ games or the 4th of July?
What’s the difference?
There is no difference. Metro should charge more during peak periods.
This is public theft. The stealing of something you did not build to benefit yourself on the backs others then rewarding yourself for the mess you made at the expense of everyone else instead of fixing the problem that you knowingly caused in the first. It is a sure sign of a culture in decline. And its a sure sign of the abuse of the majority of citizens by one class of privileged people. It is a government that does not deserve to stand.
Reed, who are the robbers? The state owns the roads, and the state is collecting the money from the tolls. The state is plowing the money back into alternative transport modes for the I-66 corridor. One can legitimately debate how well the state will invest these funds and effective those alternatives will be, but it’s not as if private parties are making gobs of money from this.
“but it’s not as if private parties are making gobs of money from this.”
correct, however every other vdot toll in the past decade does have them, and that precedent has been set.
trust is not given.
“Trust is not given.”
Why not? The McAuliffe administration inherited a mess from the McDonnell administration and cleaned it up. Working with the General Assembly, the McAuliffe team re-wrote the Public Private Partnership law. Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne adopted an entirely different approach for I-66 than had been contemplated previously. I think the administration has earned trust on this particular issue.
In all fairness to VDOT, the contract with Transurban does contain provisions that require profit-sharing with VDOT at some level. I don’t know what that is. But there is also a requirement for VDOT to spend the money locally and not first send it to Richmond.
I noticed this article on thursday (https://wtop.com/dc-transit/2017/12/first-4-days-66-tolling-numbers/), regarding the numbers through the week, and I find it INCREDIBLY interesting that using congesting based pricing, the times with more users have a lower average rate.
Because that is not how congesting pricing works.
How convenient it will be for VDOT when they claim proprietary data on their algorithm and will not release it to the public.
And even if it is correct, and they are right, without releasing it, people like me will never trust them and will always talk against them.