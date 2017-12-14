An Island of Urbanism in a Vast Suburban Sea

The re-development of Innsbrook, the largest office park in the Richmond metropolitan area, into a mixed-use urban district is getting closer to reality. Developer WAM Associates, led by Joe Marchetti Jr., has enlisted WVS Cos., a developer of walkable urban places such as Rocketts Landing, to develop two apartment buildings and a structured parking deck around an existing office building, reports Richmond BizSense.
Taking advantage of an Urban Mixed-Use district zoning zone enacted by Henrico County several years ago, Innslake Place would add 350 apartments and 261 structured parking spaces adjacent to an existing office building. WVS is contributing money to the project and will help guide it through Henrico’s development review process.
The vision for years has been to transform the office park into an urban district with grid streets, mixed uses and greater density. Western Henrico County is largely built out. If the county is to grow its tax base, it must build up. And Innsbrook, which has excellent Interstate highway access and is the largest employment center in the Richmond outside of downtown, is the most logical place for the county to urbanize.
While Henrico scored an economic development coup earlier this year with its big announcement of the Facebook data center, the City of Richmond has been winning the competition for office projects. Downtown is undergoing its greatest transformation in decades as big corporations, small businesses and apartment dwellers flock to downtown, Scotts Addition, and other city districts. Innsbrook has not built a new office building in years.
By itself, Innslake Place is a relatively modest project. But Henrico residents can reasonably hope that, if financially successful, the project will create a nucleus for more re-development in the Urban Mixed Use district. Once Marchetti and his partners demonstrate that there is a strong market for mixed-use development and a live-work-play lifestyle in Innsbrook — and that it's possible to get a project through Henrico's zoning and planning process — the floodgates will be released.
“The vision for years has been to transform the office park into an urban district with grid streets, mixed uses and greater density.”
Richmond discovers Reston 60 years later.
“Western Henrico County is largely built out.”
Do you ever wonder if Hammurabi ever looked out over Mesopotamia and thought, “Babylon is largely built out”?
“City of Richmond has been winning the competition for office projects.
As far as I can see D.C. is beating the crap out of NoVa in the same regard. Too bad Virginia has a centuries long structural anti-city bias. Cities should be within counties. Annexation should not be considered a dirty word. Localities should have both more autonomy and more accountability. Let’s be honest – we’ve got it all wrong. What might have made sense to Thomas Jefferson back in Jefferson’s day would no longer make sense to Thomas Jefferson if he were alive today.
I often DO wonder if the way that Virginia does cities and counties in conjunction with the Dillon Rule is a serious impediment to more functional settlement patterns.
Of course the issue of how a city or town within a county gets chartered sounds a little like annexation…. but I mostly profess ignorance on the issue though I suspect there are Clown Shows in other states also.
Oh, Virginia is pretty unique in its bizarre approach to cities. It’s absolutely the only state where cities aren’t routinely within counties. I haven’t looked into annexation policies but having cities and counties separate guarantees that any effort at annexation will become a major political food fight. The Thundering Herd of Corruption in Richmond “temporarily” banned all annexations while they study the matter. I think that was something like 30 years ago. The biggest “city” in the state is a county that woke up one morning and declared itself a city (Virginia Beach). The so-called “city” has a population density of well under 1,000 people per sq mi.
The net result of this anti-city bias is the America’s 12th most populous state without any real cities (sorry Richmond and Alexandria). You really need to get down to the 23rd most populous state (South Carolina) before you start to see Virginia-like city demographics.
There’s nothing accidental about this. There’s also no reason it can’t be changed. For the last 100 years and for the foreseeable future cities are where wealth is created in America. A state with an anti-city bias is downright crazy.
The only reason Virginia isn’t Mississippi is because Virginia was lucky enough to end up with the Federal government as a neighbor.
right… but I’m asking for all those other states .. how do cities and towns form within the county? Would it be a process not unlike the on in Virginia where the would-be emergent town or cities would be an adversarial process where the county would oppose it usually?
In all other states.. you see the word “Greater” as in Greater Houston where “Houston” itself is really as amalgamation of several towns and cities that are located in several counties that make up “Greater” Houston.
In Virginia an independent city has its own police force and schools.
That does not seem to be the case in other states.
I REALLY AM speaking from a position of ignorance here .. BUT . I do not think I am alone AND because I really don’t know on a comparative basis – I simply am unable to posit an informed view.
It could well be that the “Virginia Way” is an armpit of a governance but it might also have some advantages that all the other states do not have. I just don’t know.