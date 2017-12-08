Actually, Travel Times Are Faster on I-66, VDOT Says

Many Northern Virginia motorists and politicians seem to be having mental breakdowns over the opening of HOT lanes on Interstate 66 inside the Beltway. Most notably, they point to the first-day, one-way $34.50 peak toll as an outrage against the driving public. Ironically, though, morning and afternoon commutes were faster during the first four days of HOT lane operation than the same period last year, asserts the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The average toll price during morning rush hour was $10.70 and during evening rush hour $3.80, stated VDOT in a press release issued yesterday evening. Only 39 vehicles paid the posted highest toll of $34.50. A third paid less than $10. And average travel times for the 10-mile route were 10 to 12 minutes compared to 15 to 30 minutes last December.
VDOT analysis also showed that of the 13,307 vehicles that used I-66 Inside the Beltway between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Monday, 5,082 were carpoolers who traveled free. Traffic was heavier but travel times were comparable during the evening commute the other direction.
“Contrary to the continued political rhetoric of critics, I-66 Inside the Beltway Express Lanes tolls have been based on sound planning and with the ultimate goal of improving travel for everyone,” said Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne. “We want to move more people, improve connectivity and provide additional travel choices. This is about unlocking gridlock on I-66 as Governor McAuliffe pledged.”
VDOT also noted that, except for an incident that closed two or three lanes of traffic on Route 50 Monday evening, travel on parallel roads such as Route 50, Route 29, and Route 7 were “either similar or improved compared with last December.”
The VDOT statement did not address observations that serious delays occurred at points accessing I-66 inside the Beltway.
Bacon's bottom line: Assuming VDOT is not cherry picking its data, it appears that the HOT lanes are working as advertised, and that the people who are most upset by the HOT lanes are those who were prepared to be upset by HOT lanes to begin with. However, any conclusion is preliminary until the public has had a chance to review and critique the travel data.
As TBill noted on Wednesday, “I don’t think the slug lines have developed yet for I-66, so that is not a current option. Slugging never took off on I-66, interesting to see if that happens now.” I had a couple of reactions to that: First, why didn’t they? What was it about the I-66 HOV experience that caused it to be — well, more benign than I-95? And second, what if anything is VDOT doing to promote them now, particularly with the countdown to HOV-3 already ticking? Promoting carpooling at least would help shame the SOV drivers making all the fuss.
Acbar – I think one of a material factors is how easy it was to cheat on I-66 pre-tolls. It’s my understanding that VDOT and state and local police estimated at least 25% of the HOV period drivers were SOV not heading to or from IAD. They really didn’t need to form a car pool with such lax enforcement.
And from talking with a person on Supervisor Foust’s staff last evening, I learned there still are a large number of SOVs driving on I-66 without transponders – hoping somehow they won’t be caught. I also learned VDOT is working with the people who are involved in the I-95 slugging operation to find safe places for I-66 slug lines.
As far as the tolls are concerned, a big problem is VDOT led the public to believe high tolls would be in the $11-13 range. Bad job of creating unachievable expectations. But we still have less than a week’s data. It’s too early and probably not the right season to have reliable data upon which to make decisions. But dollars to doughnuts, McAuliffe is happy this one goes to Northam.
HOV-3 is safer. I-95 has had more predictable travel times. 5000+ Bus/VRE parking spaces along I-66 are coming in the next five years.
DJ – just about every single city that is in the running for Amazon has HOT lanes! It’s becoming a standard feature for most large urban regions.
Wait One! Here comes the inevitable ” VDOT is a lying sack of excrement”!
and/or ” elected officials , just wait until the next election, you are OUT”
But this is more a story about folks who want what they want and to hell with everyone else.. including VDOT and elected officials (who have predictably and fecklessly promised to “make” VDOT reduce or remove the tolls).
Credit VDOT with standing their ground and demerits to the Virginia GOP for demagoguing and politicizing yet another issue rather than dealing honestly with the realities and the shrill cries and threats from the SOV ignorati.
The simple reality is that there are too many people driving at peak hour and it overwhelms the capacity of the road network. Many of them are folks who DO drive solo – the VERY same route every day from home to/from work.
This is what they want – and woe to anyone who gets between them and that want.
There is no “alternative” reality or facts here.. that’s the simple truth.
Voting elected out of office or having them …. ignorantly force VDOT to remove the tolls or alter how the tolls are charged – won’t change that fundamental underlying reality of just too many cars for the capacity available and many of those cars solo. Economic growth – under these conditions – means gridlock and to allow that to happen would be grossly irresponsible.
The absolute most optimal way to allocate acceptable levels of free-flowing traffic is classic supply and demand – the very same way we currently do airline capacity or gasoline prices, kumquats, etc. People will decide what is of value most to them beyond even money or time.
What IS different about dynamic tolling is the speed at which the price – changes.. sorta like checking airline fares or gasoline prices and 3 minutes later the price has gone up.
That DOES upset people but slowing the tempo of changes also means the road could get overloaded and gridlock and all those toll-paying folks would feel they got cheated so it’s the less of the two evils.
Over time – the prices of the tolls will stabilize and become more predictable and people will know at a given time that tolls are going to be at a certain level – and at peak hour – the tolls are going to be awful.
What does VDOT hope to achieve with this?
To change driving behaviors. A simple proposition – not so simple to achieve.
To encourage some folks to not drive solo all the time especially at rush hour.
To encourage others to shift the hours they do drive outside of the most congested times.
To encourage others to change their schedules.. work from home ,etc.
To encourage others to take mass transit, carpool, etc.
Perhaps re-think where you’d take a new job or buy a new house.
That’s way more “choices” that just a flat static toll… or no toll.. and gridlock.
I predict that VDOT is not going to fold on this and that the elected officials making noise will quiet down or if they do submit legislation that the rest of virginia is not going to smile nicely on raising gas taxes to pay for more solo commuting in NoVa.
Larry, we usually disagree. But this is a rare instance in which you are consistently logical. (I would bicker only with your suggestion that only Republican politicians are demagoguing this issue.)
Don, Northern Virginia has gotten loads of money from “the biggest tax increase in history” (which I opposed, incidentally). It has gotten its share of the extra state taxes raised, and it has gotten 100% of the money it raised through the local-option taxes. The money invested in HOT lanes has been over and above conventionally funded projects, of which there have been plenty.
NoVa’s fundamental problem, as you well know, continues to be a massive regional imbalance in the location of jobs, housing, and amenities. For that, you have your local governments largely to thank. Don’t blame the VDOT, the General Assembly or downstate Virginians for that problem.
You have no accounting of where the biggest tax increase in Virginia history was spent (and continues to be spent). You have no such accounting because you accept big, bloated corrupt government (as long as it’s based in Richmond) and demand no such accounting. You rail at the federal government but excuse The Imperial Clown Show in Richmond. Instead of demanding that the Rico violation known as Virginia’s state government stop handing out $12.5b per year to their crony capitalist friends you say things like, ” … continues to be a massive regional imbalance in the location of jobs, housing, and amenities.” Nonsensical pablum. Northern Virginia’s problem is that the criminal asshats in the General Assembly give away $12.5b per year in company-specific and industry-specific tax breaks to their friends and then don’t have enough money to operate a proper transportation system.
How much better would our transportation systems be if even half of the Clown Show’s never ending tax giveaways were collected and spent on transportation.
You can’t run from the $12.5b number Jim – no matter how much your fellow swamp dwellers in Richmond like those mindless giveaways.
I guess crony capitalism is bad unless it’s being practiced in your own backyard.
geeze.. my “logic” has been the very same for as long as I have offered an opinion here on tolls… it has never varied…
and strangely enough .. I use similar logic in things like health care … and college tuition..
yes.. the GOP DID demagogue EARLY ON by calling out McAuliffe and claiming this is a “Dem” solution and people deserved what they voted for.
I can supply the gory details to back this up if you insist. It’s all over Twitter… in all it’s gory detail…
The Dems.. yes.. some of them folded fecklessly in response to the GOPs opportunistic and illegitimate bum rush. Where exactly is the GOP now that they’ve come out against dynamic tolling? Can we now expect them to dictate to VDOT what to toll or not and how – and basically destroy the concept of dynamic tolling? Shame on them. This was the one time they should have stood up and been honest with folks.
VDOT will probably need to set tolls to a reduced speed of say 45-50 mph. The high tolls are simply not politically acceptable.
Having said that I-66 inside the Beltway is not a good candidate for tolling since, unlike, the other HOT lanes, no general purpose lanes remain. The general purpose lanes are other east-west roads not designed for the added traffic. In several meetings with VDOT, I never heard a good explanation of that problem. But I don’t see tolls going away and they do encourage other means of transportation, including slugging.
The tolls at 5:30AM start high (~$10) to dissipate the potential “free” users that did not make the deadline. The toll then lowers in the 5:45-6:15 timeframe.
https://twitter.com/jamespizzurro/status/938429799021862912
Also, due to the lack of commuter parking and poor reliability of I-66 condition inside the beltway, PRTC bus service is not provided from 8-9AM when the tolls are highest.
re: ” How much better would our transportation systems be if even half of the Clown Show’s never ending tax giveaways were collected and spent on transportation.”
I’m looking at the other 50 or so Urban Areas in the US and how NoVa is different – and it’s simply not.
DJ’s response has no alternative solution – per the other critics.. just vitriol and blame…. you need an alternative to have a legitimate criticism in my view.
The $35 tolls are one days worth of experience and not truly representative especially since some are saying that one third or more of the cars do not have transponders.
re: ” Having said that I-66 inside the Beltway is not a good candidate for tolling since, unlike, the other HOT lanes, no general purpose lanes remain.”
I just don’t see what you’re going to do as traffic continues to grow and from what I can see there are limited options for expanding I-66 in that area.
No tolls is going to surely lead to gridlock at peak hour… and putting static tolls is going to impose the same impacts on people – with less benefit if the tolls are too low .. you still get gridlock and now you pay a toll also.
the only real way to affect the level of congestion is to key the tolls to the level of congestion and vary with it – …
There is a logic and math disconnect somewhere in VDOT’s passel of crap (and yes Larry VDOT is historically a lying sack of excrement) and Bacon seems to be cherry picking the data to obscure it.
According to VDOT a total of 13,473 vehicles used I-66 Inside the Beltway between the hours of 5:30-9:30am of which 5,082 or 38 percent were carpoolers who traveled free, implying that 62% of the traffic was not of the carpool variety. VDOT then asserts that travel times were 10-12 minutes compared with 15-30 minutes last December.
If the assertion that according to VDOT, state and local police is that previously at least 25% of the HOV period drivers were SOV not heading to or from IAD a conservative estimate of those legitimate carpoolers/hybrid vehicles using the lanes would fall at roughly 60-65%. The number that is missing, and I suspect intentionally omitted, is the total average number of vehicles last December, leading to the question if carpoolers account for half the total vehicles now as opposed to last December who is using the road and where did the carpools go.
Given the faster travel times, presumed to be the result of less traffic, leads to one of two conclusions, 1. the net throughput of I-66 has diminished making it less efficient in move traffic volumes, or 2. VDOT is full of shit.
Having been one of those SOV on Route 50 Monday and Tuesday and I can state quite affirmatively that travel conditions were NOT “either similar or improved compared with last December” or last week for that matter. As a result, I would suggest that VDOT is full of shit and that while they may have found the key to unlocking gridlock on I-66, they have done that by shifting the gridlock to parallel roads, a neat trick that allows VDOT and their contractor to pocket millions.