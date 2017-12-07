Adjunct Faculty: Higher Ed’s Lumpenproletariat

I have a pet theory. One of the reasons that employees of colleges and universities are so politically liberal and obsessed with inequality and privilege is that colleges and universities themselves are such unequal and hierarchical places. Those on the lower rungs feel oppressed. Those on the upper rungs feel guilty.
A case in point: A group of adjunct art faculty members at Virginia Commonwealth University has circulated a petition calling for a pay increase. The part-time instructors, who are hired on a contractual basis and are not on the tenure track, currently are paid $800 per credit, a sum that is scheduled to rise to $1,000 per credit this spring. But adjunct faculty members are calling for pay of $2,000 per credit.
“A lot of people feel exploited,” artist Heide Trepanier, who has worked as an adjunct at VCU, told Style Weekly. “Things like the School of the Arts don’t pull in big funding,” she says, “so their big way of [making] money is pulling in more students and cutting costs. You have these upper-level administrators earning hundreds of thousands of dollars and most of the people there teaching, who are in direct contact with the students, [have no chance] for full tenure track positions.”
Adjuncts receive no benefits or no free parking, the cost of which Trepanier says translates to teaching one day a week free. “Adjuncts don’t have any say in the process. VCU is using a successful business model that is not working in higher education. Now they’ve got a problem because the majority is starting to organize.”
The inequality is national in scope, not limited to VCU. There are wide disparities in universities between similarly educated and qualified individuals and the pay and privileges (like paid sabbaticals) they enjoy. Adjunct faculty are the lumpenproletariat of the academic world. Above them, the petite bourgeoisie, are “instructors” who, though they may not be on a tenure track, do enjoy the benefits of full-time employment. Then come the gentry and aristocracy: the assistant professors, associate professors, and full professors. Within the ranks of full professors, there are innumerable gradations of pay and status. The elite occupy endowed chairs, with endowment-funded supplements to their salaries, and are assigned a complement of graduate students. And, unless they violate the code of politically incorrect behavior and discourse, they enjoy virtually life-time job security.
Granted, not all adjuncts, instructors, and professors are equally accomplished. Some contribute more intellectually to their fields — through research and writing — than others. The irony for institutions whose primary mission is to educate people is that the most accomplished professors — those who have reached tenure — do the least teaching. They get the lightest teaching loads so they can devote more time to pursue research and writing. The system is captive to the publish-or-perish phenomenon in which those who create knowledge (much of it of dubious value) are valued far more highly that those who disseminate it.
I have two close friends who are, or have been, adjunct faculty members of Richmond-area universities. One has a law degree, the other has a Ph.D. in psychology — the same educational credentials as those who occupy much loftier positions in the academic hierarchy. Both have intense and/or engaging personalities and both, I would wager (although I have not seen them in a classroom setting) are engaging teachers. As it happens, both are women, which may or may not be typical of adjunct faculty generally. And both either are, or have been, frustrated or embittered by their treatment.
Universities respond that they would love to increase pay for adjunct faculty but they just can’t. Cutbacks in state support for higher education, you know.
Here’s how Shawn Brixey, dean of VCU’s School of the Arts, justifies the pay disparities, as summarized by Style:
He notes the fiscal reality that budget cuts occurred last year, which leaves little discretion “beyond meeting unavoidable costs.” Throughout the years, tuition increases have, for the most part, replaced state funding cuts. He adds that the university’s administrative costs are “very low compared to like institutions” and that he’s working on generating new revenue streams to ease the tuition burden.
“We know that faculty compensation at VCU of all types – including for our teaching and research faculty and administrative and professional faculty – is below the average of that of our peers and fellow state tier 3 institutions,” Brixey explains via email. “The administration is working to improve that. They have made adjunct faculty compensation a top priority for the FY19 budget.”
Brixey has a point… assuming you accept the hierarchical nature of the faculty as an immutable feature of higher education at VCU and nearly every other nonprofit college and university in the country.
Government-supported colleges are non-profit in name only. The government subsidy results in large profits for the faculty and staff. They are over-paid. The subsidy causes private colleges to charge a high tuition so they can pay competitive faculty salaries. Government support results in unfair competition. Give the government support to worthy students, not to colleges.
This is a huge problem with many adverse impacts, and much injustice. It deserves to be a huge story honestly and forthrightly told, or it will only get much worse, and poison ever more people.
Actually, to focus on “adjunct” professors only is misleading.
The real story and scandal here lies in the massive hiring of large groups of non tenured contract faculty of all kinds to replace former tenured professors, and/or to teach and/or do research and teaching duties for existing tenured professors.
This rapidly expanding low wage, low security group of instructors, teachers, professors, and researchers are increasing doing most of the work at major universities having to do with teaching (managing students) and research.
Typically, teachers and researchers are doctorate graduate students acting as instructors and researchers, post doctorate instructors acting as instructors and researchers, or non tenured professors as instructors and researchers, all hired at very low wages, with few benefits, to do jobs with little status or security, typically to do work for a short term.
Relatively speaking very few tenured professors teach. And far fewer than you would imagine actually do research. Instead they manage, and administer those who do the work that they far too often claim as their own, and take advantage of, while they promote their own private self interests, as if running sole proprietorships.
To see how this works look at the job openings typically at UVA, particularly when approaching a new school year. From April to Sept of this year I saw roughly but typically:
175 openings for graduate and post graduate pure research assistants, offered jobs to work for tenured professors, or their centers, for one year or on year to year basis thereafter, at best.
Roughly 300 open faculty positions were open. The vast majority of these faculty positions were non tenured track, year to year contract teaching and/or research positions, hired short term research or teaching projects with little or no security.
In stark contrast, the majority of tenured positions open were for refilling vacated endowed chairs (usually by reason of death or retirements) or for opening up some new “non profit” center for new kinds of STEM studies and research (think here grant getting scheme), or new kinds of post modern studies of and into more trendy grievance groups in America, or some global studies having little to do with any traditional courses for teaching, like English Literature, history, or the like.
And of course the biggest groups of openings was always for Administrators.
Here you would see roughly 415 Administrative positions of every sort and task imaginable, often with little or nothing to do with supporting teaching.
Plus, your would find a special category of exclusive listings for new high ranking Administrators with grandiose job descriptions and presumably high salaries to match.
The fact is that the people with the least status, the least pay, the least security, and the least respect in today’s university are those who teach.
I call BS! Sounds similar to the whiners complaining about the minimum wage. Adjuncts were never meant to be a career path option. It’s something you do to supplement your day job and beef-up the CV; not unlike a teaching assistant. Case in point, my quantitative analysis chemistry teacher at VCU back in the 80s. Granted, it was a night class, but he came directly to campus from his Richmond corporate lab where he did….drum roll…..actual analytical chemistry for a living. Aside from the mundane theoretical points of the class, we were treated to hearing about what it was really like to do this stuff day-in-and-out. If you don’t want to be an adjunct, then work your ass off for a tenure track. And I wouldn’t be too concerned about free parking.
Yep. Adjuncts are at least two things… 1. An attempt by the institution to keep down costs both operational and longer term pension and health care costs – and the private sector and Community Colleges does this also.
2. Adjuncts can be a lot of things but chances are they’re not Ivory Tower types.. they probably do teach relevant real-world stuff and… as a group – they may well represent a more balanced political perspective more typical of society.
chances are that institutions that move into online – will need and use adjuncts – cheaper and more tuned to what kind of labor is needed in the economy.
Of course this undermines classical Liberal Arts even more.
I tend to think adjuncts are here to stay- – and it’s not really “exploitive”. People do have a choice as to whether they want to be adjuncts or go for the tougher tenured job.
You make that choice yourself when you do your own education… right?
Some folks are going to go for the PHD route and others not.