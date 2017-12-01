The Ascendancy of Gas and Wind

A front-page article in the Wall Street Journal today highlights how the rapid rise of wind and natural gas is forcing electric utilities to close older coal- and nuclear-powered generating units. Last year natural gas surpassed coal as the leading source of electricity, and wind provides energy at the lowest price of any source.
Last year the wholesale price of electric power averaged less than $25 per megawatt hour in Texas, which has the most deregulated electricity market in the country. The wholesale price has fallen as low as $29 in the PJM Interconnection grid (of which Virginia is a part), which arguably operates the most sophisticated interstate grid in the country. PJM benefits from the construction of gas-fired plants tapping cheap Marcellus shale gas and extensive wind farms in the Midwest.
Citing a study by investment bank Lazard, the WSJ gave the following average unsubsidized cost of generating power from different electricity sources:
- Natural gas — $60
- Coal — $102
- Nuclear — $150
- Solar — $49.50
- Wind — $45
But the WSJ provides one very big caveat: Those numbers don’t factor in the intermittent production of wind and solar. A megawatt of electricity that is “dispatchable” — that is, it can be produced when called upon to meet demand — has greater economic value than a megawatt of electricity from a source that produces output when the sun is out and the wind is blowing.
I’m still trying to figure out the economics of this. As I understand it, the marginal cost of operating a wind or solar facility is essentially zero. The energy source is free, and the manpower requirements are negligible. Thus, wind and solar producers dump all of their production into wholesale markets, undercutting coal, gas and nuclear generating units that actually have operating costs. As a consequence, coal and nuclear are losing market share and, increasingly, many units are unable to operate profitably. Even less efficient gas-fired units may be in trouble.
Question: If the wholesale price for electricity is below the unsubsidized cost of generating electricity in the PJM system, how can anyone justify building new capacity of any kind?
Another question: What happens if dozens of coal and nuclear plants in the PJM system shut down? Will there be sufficient capacity to meet base-load demands for electricity, especially at night when solar isn’t producing? There is plenty of wind power at night, but not in Virginia. There is only so much power the electric grid can transmit from Midwestern wind farms to Virginia.
I have seen no indication that PJM's experts are worried about these problems, so maybe I'm raising a non-issue. All I can say is that the electrical industry works according to laws of economics like no other.
What’s not clear is if you’re talking about onshore or offshore wind.
Additionally – there is some kind of a mega-disconnect here because in this blog we have repeated “news” that wind in the Middle Atlantic states is mostly a “no go” from both NIMBYs and reliably wind patterns that keep turbines spinning.
Also .. when we say “marginal” or “operating” costs are we including the up-front capital costs? For instance Offshore wind has huge up-front costs and those costs do have to be recovered as it “operates”. One would think that a huge part of any charged price for wind power – goes to pay for the capital costs which are probably loans or investments.
All things being equal – if wind IS a good investment than where are those units?
and once again – the intermittent nature of wind and solar is not a significant issue now that we do have plentiful supplies of gas and the ability to build gas plants that can and will run complementary to wind/solar.
We just don’t use wind/solar as a primary fuel .. it’s a “use when it is available” fuel… which can offset using other fuels when it is available.
I suspect Jim gets this thinking from Dominion… but if you take what they say with a grain of salt and listen to other utilities – that ARE using wind/solar – they have it figured out and it’s not considered a disadvantage at all but rather a way to burn cheaper fuel when that cheaper fuel is available.
This is what most islands are doing now that use diesel fuel as their primary source but they can save on how much diesel they burn – if they can “harvest” wind/solar at the times it is available … and when it’s not, drop back to the diesel.