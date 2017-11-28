The Political Revolt against Higher Ed Builds Steam

I’ve been exploring the idea on this blog recently that the evolution of a mono-culture of left-of-center thinking on American college campuses is alienating a large swath of the electorate. On the one hand, public colleges and universities lobby for more public dollars; on the other, their actions vitiate the values of much of the tax-paying public. No wonder political support for public higher education is waning.
In an article entitled, “Elitists, crybabies, and junk degrees,” the Washington Post highlights the views of Frank Antenori, a former Green Beret who serves in the Arizona state legislature — a legislature that has cut state support for higher education by 54% since 2008. Writes the Post:
There is a growing partisan divide over how much to spend on higher education. Education advocates worry that conservative disdain threatens to undermine universities. …
In July, a Pew Research Center study found that 58 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents think that colleges and universities have a negative effect “on the way things are going in the country,” up from 37 percent two years ago. Among Democrats, by contrast, 72 percent said they have a positive impact.
A Gallup poll in August found that only about a third of Republicans had confidence in universities, which they viewed as too liberal or political. Other studies show that overwhelming numbers of white working-class men do not believe a college degree is worth the cost.
Antenori, who got most of his higher education by working through night school, thinks universities are becoming increasingly elitist and politically correct, that more kids should pursue vocational educations, and that taxpayers shouldn’t pay students to pursue “junky” degrees in “diversity studies and culture studies.”
Bacon's bottom line: The backlash against higher education is just beginning. In a world in which every aspect of society and culture is becoming politicized — with the most heated rhetoric emanating from leftist echo chambers of the academy — don't be surprised if taxpayers and tuition-paying parents begin evaluating higher-ed institutions through a politically polarized lens. If presidents of public universities in Virginia want to blunt that backlash — which seems to be gaining momentum — they might consider devoting at least a fraction of their efforts to attaining political/philosophical diversity as they do to racial and socio-economic diversity.
I like this reporting solely because it gives several sides a chance to make their pitch for their ideas.
Once again, as a faculty member at a Virginia university, I will reiterate that many faculty DO seek political/philosophical diversity. We seek to teach students TO think, not WHAT to think. I am aware of strong student groups with multiple perspectives at my university and much diversity of perspective within my students. In my classes we seek to have civil and respectful conversations on all issues. Students are routinely led to explore the perspectives of those who think differently than those who support various perspective, seeking to understand and find common ground.We also seek for people with different perspectives to be able to reasonably communicate with others who have different perspectives, not to just write each other off as “extreme” as so often happens today in the larger society.
I found the attacks by Frank Antenori to be absolutely disgusting. As I read, it struck me that I have never heard a “leftist” use the kinds of strong language to disparage a “rightist” like he repeatedly does throughout the report. This report read more like something I see in the conservative media every day than what I see in the media Antenori would characterize as fake. As I read work across the spectrum of the media, I find the most heated rhetoric from those representing the ultra right.
Putting value only on math and science and law and disparaging all other degrees as Antenori does is a sure path to disaster for our society. He is an example of the kind of person who truly needs to visit universities and learn more about what is happening and to investigate the degree programs he assumes are worthless to discover what is really happening. If he finds he is right, fine, but it’s hard to imagine that students are not finding useful ways to apply degrees across a wide array of disciplines in our marketplace .
The strong push for university students to interact with multi-disciplines and to work across disciplines, like they will in the real world, is nationwide. It is a response to employers. Efforts to involve those who are active in our economy with students and academic programs are increasing but have long been part of the strategy of many disciplines.
I find the repetitive attacks on and assumptions about faculty and university programs unfair and based on information that is flatly wrong. Before making such attacks, people need to visit our universities and spend time with our students and faculty (not just administrators and other university officials) instead of assuming they know what is going on or taking tidbits and either twisting their meaning or over-emphasizing aspects of university activities into something more than they really are.
vaconsumeradvocate – I am very sure that you know more about higher education than I do. However, I am a good example of an “average Joe” who has gone from being a big supporter of US high ed to a person with a very jaundiced view. I stopped donating to my alma mater (UVa) about 15 years ago and don’t see a reason to contribute in the future (although I could change my mind I suppose).
Here is what I see and hear that bothers me:
1. Tuition and fees continue to rise in price faster than inflation even after accounting for reduced state support. This makes higher ed less affordable. The response from college administrators never addresses the cause of this escalating cost of education. Instead, they want to over-charge students from relatively affluent families to subsidize the students from less affluent families.
2. Executives from technology companies (who are often very liberal) absolutely insist that the H1B visa program has to be expanded because the US is not producing enough computer scientists, etc to meet the needs of those companies.
3. As a business executive in Virginia I see no evidence whatsoever that Virginia’s flagship universities have any serious focus on business development within Virginia. The University of Virginia, in particular, seems completely content to sit inside their “Academical Village” in scenic but economically irrelevant Charlottesville. Where is the outreach to Virginia’s urban growth centers?
4. If colleges really are encouraging diverse viewpoints they need new PR departments. It seems that every day I read about some really bizarre policy being instituted by one university or another. Certainly Berkeley didn’t seem to have any interest in hearing conservative viewpoints.
5. The last time I checked (which was a few years ago) the University of Virginia was expanding its undergraduate student base at a slower rate that the state of Virginia’s population was growing. Assuming this is still the case, how does that fulfill that university’s goal of helping to educate Virginians?
