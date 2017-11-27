The Energy-Efficiency Option

When Virginians contemplate their energy future, they have two broad options for accommodating a growing population and economy: generate more electricity (increase supply) and conserve electricity (reduce demand). The debate over the supply side of the equation gets most of the attention — what’s the best mix of nuclear, gas, coal and renewable energy sources? Energy efficiency gets less ink. But investments in energy efficiency, say environmentalists, can not only reduce the pollution and carbon-dioxide emissions associated with electricity generation, they can effectively pay for themselves by obviating the need to build expensive power plants in the future.
That’s a great theory. How’s it working out?
From a public policy perspective, Virginia has lots of leeway to become more energy efficient. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy ranks Virginia only 29th nationally in an energy policy scorecard that takes into account utility programs and policies, transportation policies, building energy codes, Combined Heat and Power (CHP) policies, state-led energy-efficiency initiatives, and appliance and equipment standards. (Virginia did move up three notches in 2017, however, by adopting the 2015 IECC building energy code and partnering in an initiative to conduct a residential energy code field study.)
The McAuliffe administration has set a goal of reducing electricity consumption by 10% by 2020, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The main tools for achieving that reduction are programs managed by Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to foster conservation by businesses and homeowners. Trouble is, those programs don’t always pass muster with the State Corporation Commission.
“Utility programs make up about 90 percent of the progress toward our 10 percent reduction,” says Chelsea Harnish, executive director of the Virginia Energy Efficiency Council.
Here’s the hitch. When Dominion subsidizes, say, weatherization of a poor person’s house or a homeowner’s purchase of a new, energy-efficient heat pump, all Dominion payers chip in for a program that benefits only those customers who get the new heat pumps or the insulation in their attics. “A lot of utility programs are not passing, not able to get approval from the State Corporation Commission, says Harnish. The SCC, she explains, is “concerned about nonparticipant costs.”
Writes the Times-Dispatch:
In an order this year that rejected Dominion home-energy assessment and residential heat-pump upgrade programs, the commissioners said they could not find that the so-called demand-side management programs were in the public interest.
“We are sensitive to the impact of the proposed DSM (demand-side management) programs on customers’ bills, particularly the bills of customers not participating in the programs,” they wrote.
Part of the problem, Harnish said, is the challenge of calculating the value of such programs.
“What we hear from the SCC time and time again is they’re skeptical of deemed savings,” said Harnish, referring to industry-standard formulas that predict a certain benefit, such as the amount of energy use cut by installing LED light bulbs, for example. The SCC is currently receiving input on uniform standards for what the energy-efficiency industry calls evaluation, measurement and verification should look like, she said.
Another barrier to energy conservation is a price of electricity in Virginia that is below the national average. Explains Dominion spokesman David Botkins: “The costs of energy avoided for a given program is less than would be avoided in some other parts of the country, due to the higher cost of electricity elsewhere. This causes the economic value and cost-effectiveness of energy-efficiency programs in Virginia to be lower than in some other regions.”
By most peoples’ standards, lower electric rates are a good thing. Likewise, many electricity customers undoubtedly are pleased that the SCC is protecting their interests as rate payers from programs generating an uncertain payback. But there may be ways to promote energy efficiency that don’t go through the SCC. The Virginia Energy Efficiency Council is pushing stricter building codes and performance-based contracting for state-owned buildings. Under performance-based contracting, government agencies repay energy service companies out of the savings generated through lower utility bills.
Bacon’s bottom line: In my observation, the biggest obstacle to energy-efficiency is that the state and local government budgets have time horizons too short to allow investing in conservation. A high-return energy-efficiency project might pay itself back in three to four years — a handsome return. But the Commonwealth operates on two-year budgets, while most local governments go year-to-year. If a project doesn’t recover its costs within the current fiscal year, it can’t be justified. That’s just crazy. Surely there is a work-around.
So here’s an example of how demand-side “works”
” The small scottish isle leading the world in electricity”
” The Scottish island of Eigg has a precarious connection to the outside world has learned how to be self-sufficient. Remarkably, even in terms of energy.
Eigg became the world’s first community to launch an off-grid electric system powered by wind, water and solar – and this group of residents largely taught themselves how to do it. Before that, without access to a national grid, residents relied on noisy, expensive diesel generators that only ran for a few hours a day. The electrification scheme made 24-hour power available to residents for the first time.”
While Eigg is not Virginia and their electricity is not provided by DOM – it does well illustrate how demand side “fits” into any relevant electricity grid.
What Eigg illustrates is just how hard it is to deploy a 24/7 grid – without native fossil fuel resources – which if you think about it is what we here in Virginia are actually trying to accomplish also… longer term.
On the Isle Eigg – it is ALL about demand-side… because anything on the supply side is limited and precious.
In the end – in Va… no matter whether we have “cheap” power or not – people who use that “cheap” power ….. WILL try to use less … not necessarily as a eco “green” but simply as a dollar “green” idea.
The SCC has trouble convincing itself that LEDs use less electricity? Really? Do they not believe science or even industry? How about more efficient heat pumps? The SCC is a “skeptic”… geeze… no wonder ordinary consumers might have doubts, eh?
I saw the 60 Minutes piece on Eigg and found it very interesting. Just remember, though. That electric grid was paid for with European Union grants. Hopefully, something useful can be learned from the experience. But I am dubious that Eigg will show the world how to build an economically feasible energy solution.
The SCC has no problem understanding that LED lights use less electricity than conventional bulbs. Nor does it have trouble understanding that LED bulbs cost upfront many multiples of what a conventional bulb does.
What it is skeptical of are utility proposed plans that may propose to disseminate such bulbs to certain customers but collect the costs of doing so from the remaining customers who will not get any bulbs.
Ms. Harnish’s group favors any measure to cut usage no matter who pays. It’s that simple, Larry.
Years ago Dominion had a program, on a pilot basis I think, that allowed me to go to WalMart and buy a box of CFL bulbs at a deep discount. Like with my income I needed a subsidy, but darn tooting I went and got me a box of CFL bulbs – now replaced in in some cases by LEDs (no subsidy – they just save plenty on the power bill.) Thank you to the chumps who paid more on your bills to buy me those CFL lamps…I cam out several bucks ahead.
I do not doubt an enormous amount of energy could be saved, perhaps (perhaps) enough to change the generation requirements. Businesses and motivated homeowners are taking full advantage but the real untapped benefits are in places where the payback is slow, the retrofitting costs high, and the beneficiaries cannot find the dough. But I do remain skeptical (sharing the POV of the SCC) that it is my job to pay for their investments in lowering their own energy bills, and I remain skeptical that the utility should earn a profit on electricity it does not sell. I think with all the efforts at conservation and efficiency, demand will remain healthy and may yet grow.
Time of day pricing – demand pricing – is something worth talking about. Industrial demand management is now a fact of life. A pool of money for small low-income homeowner projects or rental projects, and stronger efficiency standards in building codes – also all good. I’d like to see a bill that prohibits any local architectural or historical standards from being used to prevent renovations that save energy (such a prohibitions on replacing old windows or prohibiting solar panels).
I also remember a lobbyist for the Other Power Company reporting on a program they had years ago helping homeowners buy Energy Star fridges. They followed up and in some cases found the old inefficient fridge out in the garage filled with beer….People are rather hard to control…:)