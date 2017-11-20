Virginia’s New Metropolitan Growth Leaders

Northern Virginia has set the pace for economic growth in Virginia for so long, it’s hard to remember when any other region led the way. But this decade’s contraction of the defense industry has hit the NoVa regional economy hard. Inflation-adjusted growth in the Gross Domestic Product between 2010 and 2016 averaged only 1.2% in Northern Virginia, according to the 2017 State of the Commonwealth Report. Thanks to the innovation capacity of NoVa’s technology sector, the growth rate could have been far worse. Hampton Roads, also dependent upon military spending, experienced essentially zero growth over the same period.
Economic growth leadership for the past several years has shifted to the Richmond, Charlottesville and Blacksburg metropolitan areas. Richmond experienced 2.0% growth, while the home towns of the Hoos and Hokies racked up 1.8% annualized growth. Not one metro area matched the U.S. average growth rate of 2.1%, however. The economies of Staunton, Harrisonburg and Lynchburg actually contracted. (The figures don’t tell us about non-metropolitan Virginia, but the picture probably wasn’t pretty.)
Here’s the State of the Commonwealth report’s breakdown of GDP growth by metropolitan area (click for more legible image):
Somewhat different story for wage growth: Here Charlottesville and Roanoke led the way. Northern Virginia was the state laggard.
And one more measure, taxable sales, where Richmond and Lynchburg blazed new paths to consumer excess:
There are currently no comments highlighted.
If someone said there is a strong correlation between population growth and sales tax growth – would they be wrong?
A GOOD metric for measuring real regional “growth” probably ought not be looking at metrics that are influenced by population alone and sales tax would be influenced by population growth (as well as median income).
A little confused about the sales tax chart. Is the 5th column supposed to read 2014-2017? Or is it 04-07? I ask b/c Lynchburg’s numbers don’t make sense. If you average 2014-17, I get a 4.2% growth.
Looks like a typo. Sharp eye!
Seems consistent with everything Fairfax County budget officials say. Job growth at the highest end isn’t there. Lot’s of new low-wage service jobs and not much growth in real estate values, with a lot of empty & obsolete office buildings.
The best thing for Northam to do is just to steer the ship Virginia for four years, avoiding any significant new programs or big increases in spending, while hoping to avoid any major across-the-board reductions.
So should Northam do like Gillespie promised? Tax cuts to spur economic growth?
The GA could actually do the cuts, send them to Northam to see if he’ll sign, right?