Dominion Announces Intention to Renew North Anna Nukes

Dominion Energy Virginia has informed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) of its intention to file for licenses to operate two nuclear units at its North Anna Power Station in Louisa County for another 20 years.
North Anna One began commercial service in 1978, North Anna Two in 1980. Originally licensed to operate for 40 years, both had their licenses renewed for an additional 20 years. The pair provides 1,892 net megawatts of electricity, enough electricity to power 473,000 homes. As base-load plants, they operate around the clock, except when they are taken off-line for periodic maintenance.
“Renewing North Anna Power Station’s licenses for a second 20-year period is the right thing to do for our customers, the regional economy and the environment,” said Daniel G. Stoddard, chief nuclear officer for Dominion’s nuclear generation division. “The planned relicensing of North Anna and Surry ensures that the benefits of these clean energy sources will continue to provide affordable, reliable, carbon-free electricity to our customers through the middle of the century. Our nuclear power stations have proven to be among the most-efficient and most-reliable sources of electricity in our fleet.”
North Anna directly support more than 2,000 high-paying jobs in Virginia and pays millions of dollars yearly in state and local taxes, Stoddard said. Continued operation of the units will help Dominion meet state goals for lowering carbon dioxide emissions from its fleet of power plants.
Despite nuclear’s zero-carbon attribute, many environmental groups oppose the technology on the grounds that the disposal of nuclear fuel creates its own set of environmental hazards. If the company were thwarted in its effort to re-license the nukes, it would have to acquire base-load capacity from another source. Coal, which emits more CO2 than any other power source, is out. Natural gas is much cleaner than coal, but still emits CO2, and environmentalists say that it is no better than coal once the full “life cycle,” including gas drilling and collector pipelines, is taken into account. The problem is that the environmentalists’ preferred power sources, wind and solar, are intermittent, which means they often do not produce electricity when it is needed. Battery storage is seen as solution to the intermittentcy issue, but batteries add a big new layer of cost.
Dominion argues that re-licensing its existing nuclear units, which have operated efficiently for five to six decades, (a) is not coal and does not emit CO2, (b) provides a stable source of electricity, and (c) keeps economic activity, jobs, and taxes in Virginia.
The company, which says that it foresees “no significant barriers” to renewal of the North Anna nuclear units, estimates that re-licensing and refurbishing the North Anna and Surry power stations will cost a total of $4 billion. That is roughly comparable to the cost of building four state-of-the-art gas-fired power units that provide roughly the same amount of electricity. The difference is that the cost of nuclear fuel is cheaper and less volatile than the cost of natural gas.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Really? Hard to beat $2 natural gas. Maybe trying to say cheaper than building 4 new nat gas plants?
In any case, I am not sure if it is best to extend the plants or not. That would require some thought. I can understand keeping the option open, for the moment.
I want to correct some of the factual errors in the report so that others who might read this can form an opinion based on accurate information.
The article states that it would take four new combined cycle units to equal the electricity generated from these two nuclear power plants. The assumption is that the nuclear units would be cheaper because of their lower fuel costs. This is not correct.
The Greensville combined cycle plant, currently under construction, will cost $1.3 billion for a 1588 MW facility. The rated output of the Surry plant is 1710 MW and 1892 for North Anna, for a combined total of 3602MW. It would take 2.27 Greensville plants to equal this capacity, not four, as stated. The capital cost of the combined cycle units would be 36% cheaper than the nuclear units for an identical capacity.
It is true that fuel costs are a smaller percentage of operating costs for nuclear units compared to natural gas combined cycle units (NGCCs). However, that difference would take decades to make up in order to overcome the over $1 billion of greater capital costs for the nuclear units. Nuclear fuel is selling far below its current production cost. Either the cost remains in its current range and nuclear fuel becomes unavailable on the market or the price will go much higher, perhaps a 100% or more increase from today’s prices.
The nuclear capital costs are estimates in today’s dollars. The Greensville costs are actual costs being incurred now. If we have learned anything about the construction (or refurbishment) of nuclear plants, it is that the final costs are far higher than the original estimates. The license for the first Surry unit would be extended in 2032 and the second North Anna unit would be extended in 2040. This would require the current cost estimates for the nuclear units to be valid for at least the next 15-23 years. That would require more than a leap of faith, it would require belief in fairy tales.
Dominion posits a false choice. Neither nuclear nor natural gas provide the most reliable or lowest cost option. Energy efficiency costs about 1/3 of the cost of energy produced by a combined cycle plant and is completely carbon-free and available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year, better than the capacity factor for a nuclear plant (and far cheaper too).
If we achieved 1.5% energy savings each year in the Dominion service territory, an amount achieved by many utilities throughout the nation, we would create new capacity equal to the amount from Surry in less than 6 years, 10 years before the plant is due for a license extension. If we achieved only half of that amount each year we would still offset the total amount needed from Surry, several years before it is needed.
In another 6.3 years, we would offset the need for the North Anna units.
This is not an option that Dominion would consider, because it reduces their revenues. They need a continual stream of additions to the rate base to prosper under the current rules, and nuclear units provide the largest additions to the rate base. But the best option for families and businesses in Virginia, is energy efficiency. It would lower energy costs for all ratepayers and result in thousands more long-term jobs than would be created by the conventional energy sources.
We must add the modern, intelligent options to our energy conversation and find a way for our utilities to do well in the 21st century. Otherwise they will drag down our economy, stifle innovation, and keep us stuck in the 20th century.
It will be important for the SCC to make a careful evaluation of the proposal to extend the operation of the nuclear units. The ratepayers will pay far more, if we accept the presentation as currently made by Dominion, without a thorough review.