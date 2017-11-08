Sorry, Donald, But Virginia’s Vote Was a Repudiation of You

Donald Trump may be the only person in the world who didn’t interpret the landslide results of Virginia’s election yesterday as a repudiation of him and his policies. “Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for,” the president tweeted in response to election returns showing that Democrats swept the races for statewide office and made spectacular gains in the Republican-dominated House of Delegates.
But according to exit polls cited in Politico, half of Virginia voters said that expressing approval or disapproval of Trump factored into their vote. Thirty-four percent voted to oppose him compared to 17% who voted to support him. Governor-elect Ralph Northam ran especially well among a key swing group, white women with a college degree, winning the demographic by a 16-point margin, 58% to 42%. Hillary Clinton won it by only 6 points in the presidential election last year.
The statistics back up observations from my social milieu in western Henrico County. My Democratic friends were enraged by Trump’s election, whom they never imagined would actually win in 2016, and they mobilized to support the “resistance,” joining marches, contributing money, and soliciting candidates to run in local races. The level of intensity, formidable after Trump’s election, was reinforced by the backlash against the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. By contrast, my suburban Republican friends were apologetic, defensive, and dispirited by Trump.
Trump has said that an improving economy will dampen the electoral wildfires, and it might. The respite from eight years of Obama-era over-regulation seem to be giving the economy a little extra oomph. However, in my observation the anti-Trump furies are not close to burning themselves out. Virginia’s election results likely foreshadow a Democratic wave in the national elections next year.
Trump did not factor into my vote. The election was for state and local offices, not a referendum on the president. But then, I'm pretty clearly out of sync with majority opinion in Virginia.
Let’s call it 70 percent Trump, 30 percent Richard Spencer.
There were anomalies in the 2016 vote involving white college educated voters that I thought might be a one-off, people offended by Trump or attracted by Clinton who would be back voting for a more traditional Republican ticket this year. But toward the end it turned into a repeat of 2016. The same buttons were pushed. And the results in the Virginia Beach and Henrico house races indicate a real realignment may have occurred. Run Stewart for US Senate next year and the third time will be the charm and cement the realignment. Virginia will be reliably blue again.
The razor thin House of Delegates is the real Democratic accomplishment of the night, not to take anything away from Gov-elect Northam. They had a slate of candidates with their sails set to catch the wind, and in the final days poured in massive resources, unprecedented in VA legislative races. I said it would be interesting…..
No message and little outreach. Two issues that would have gained some traction in NoVA were: 1) repeal the law that limited the use of proffers for residential rezoning (developer welfare); and 2) VDOT under McAuliffe did a crappy job in managing traffic in NoVA (massive cut-through traffic and a need to pressure Maryland on building a second span east of the American Legion Bridge). And BTW, I just read an Australian paper that concluded not all developer impact fees can be passed on in the price of housing, but does push down land prices. Poor land speculators.
And the Dems worked much, much harder than the GOP. Saw Democrats for Kathleen Murphy multiple times at my house. Cheryl Buford AWOL. She also picked going to an elementary school back-to-school night over a media-covered McLean meeting on cut-through traffic. She was also advised not to rile up the developers by supporting the ALB over an Outer Beltway Bridge. Murphy won by 188 votes in 2015 and by a huge margin in 2017. The Dems worked hard and had a message.
Retirement to North Carolina looks better all the time.
Sorry, Bacon, but the only thing the election showed definitively is that more votes were reported for Northam than Gillespie. You recently criticized, correctly I thought, a commenter for his use of Krugman as a source of valid opinion on Virginia. I would suggest you have made a similar error with Politico which you may recall is the same outfit which obsequiously sought the approval of HFA for their reporting on the campaign.
Reported results do show definitively that more votes were reported for Northam in Virginia’s metropolitan areas, particularly Northern Virginia, whose size seems increasingly to be rendering the rest of Virginia’s political desires irrelevant. Maybe we could legitimately conjecture that Virginia’s NOVA and urban, government-employed Democrats REALLY don’t like Trump.
Spectators to today’s political blood sport will now have a week’s entertainment, as pundits and media sources divulge their results in this socio-political Rorschach test of election map results, as Bacon has now done in this posting.
Musings, I’ll fully concede that my analysis is influenced heavily by my personal observations. In the run-up to the election, I observed a big difference in behavior and attitudes among the people around me in Henrico County. The Dems were charged up, the Rs were not. I am astonished that John O’Bannon, my delegate in Henrico, lost his race to a total newcomer (and a not terribly impressive one at that). It never occurred to me that he could lose. But he did. Meanwhile, the board of supervisors in Henrico tipped from a Republican majority to a Democratic majority. The Dem election sweep is much broader than Northern Virginia.
As you know, I’m not a big fan of many Democratic Party values and policies. But reality is reality. What happened, happened.
Looks like sooner or later, NOVA will finally take control over this state from the Red areas. Whether that helps Virginia succeed, or not, is a different question.
I was not aware that O’Bannon was a big supporter of Trump. What were the issues in HOD 73?
I don’t think this is solely about Trump. Health care was said to be one of the top issues with the voters and the GOP in Virginia seems to not care about folks who do work full time but are unable to get good insurance. I’d not be surprised is this does not come back on the GOP…
And I really don’t buy the economy issue either.. Virginia has a low unemployment rate..
Clearly Prince William has had enough of folks like Marshall, eh?
Sorry to both sides.
We need better candidates. The one term and you’re gone policy discourages well-qualified people who see little reward in disrupting their lives for a single term. Four years is not enough time to address major issues like badly needed VDOT reform.
The GA needs people with local government experience who understand that poorly crafted laws burden those at the bottom of the electoral food chain. The recent proffer legislation is a good example of this.
All due respect, we had two excellent candidates for governor, experienced and reasonable. Yes, with some marked policy differences, and with muted personalities compared to the 2013 contestants. LG-elect Fairfax has no previous office, but a great resume. Overall a strong field for statewide slots giving the voters choices. And the GA is packed with people who have served on city councils and local boards or school boards.
Bacon,
If your point is that anti-Trump sentiment energized Democrats, that may well be correct. It is increasingly less and less safe in every respect to be perceived as Republican or even some shade of conservative as our media and academic and political leaders increasingly seek to inflame the worst fears and bigotry they can summon against the enemies of conformity to their approved speech and beliefs. All in the name of inclusiveness and tolerance, of course.
Maybe, unlike Democrats for Northan, Republicans did not see a vote for Gillespie as an important act to signal their support for Trump.
I agree with you about the malign influence of the national media and much of academia. Perhaps those forces, especially the media, color the way people view Trump, Republicans, and conservatives, and thus influenced yesterday’s vote.
But the mainstream media have always been biased. Arguably, some outlets like CNN and MSNBC have gone overboard in their bias, functioning as shills for the Democratic Party. On the other hand, a feisty conservative media, mostly online, has emerged that allows different views to circulate. So, I wouldn’t overplay the role of the media in this election.
Good LORD! Trump was elected. The GOP owns both houses of Congress and a majority of the Governorships and state houses.
FOX News is the top rated “news” network not to mention Breitbart and a slew of Conservative Talk Radio….
and the MSM is gumming up things?
see. this is why I wonder about things sometimes…!!
This is where I came in. After the 1985 election (second sweep in a row, just like now) there was much navel gazing within the GOP. Many complaints that the media hated them. So this reporter became party press secretary and worked pretty hard on message, etc. Yes there is now an open war between President Trump and the media, but both sides see benefit in it – it is a war he welcomes and feeds on. This VA election was from the beginning all about who would turn out – and the print or broadcast news media are losing their audiences and mean far less than the social media in driving the voters who buried the GOP yesterday.
After the 1985 election there was also the same bloodbath internal GOP debate about whether or not the nominees had been sufficiently pure in their conservatism. The shouting match between ideologues and the establishment “squishes” was exactly as now. (That was me, I guess, a squish…) I will never forget a congressional district chairman telling me, seriously, “I’d rather see a Democrat win than the wrong kind of Republican.” That would have been maybe 1986 or 1987….sound familiar?
Haner’s First Law of Politics: All fatal wounds are self-inflicted.
the whole narrative about the MSM is so lame … it’s like a 5yr old crying because he did not get his way.
I don’t need the MSM to “listen” to Mr. Trump. He does that quite well , quite without the MSM..
Every day I get to see who he really is… without the MSM…
The problem with the GOP is pretty simple. They have strong beliefs and principles…. and they are conflicted as to whether they support their “principles” more than they should “represent” voters.
Health care is a prime example. The GOP fundamentally does not want the govt in health care… but they dare not actually say it and proceed to dismantle it … cause they know they’d get thrown out of office – so what to do? Well.. you have this “narrative” they use… and you see what happens when they try to fashion legislation …. it splits their own party in half and the more they try to change the legislation to get votes on one side – they lose them on the other.
This ain’t the Dems and it ain’t the MSM… it’s the GOP.