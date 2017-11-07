Medicaid Reforms Could Save Tens of Millions

A new forecast of Virginia’s $10 billion Medicaid program supposes that the implementation of managed-care reforms will slow runaway costs, reducing growth in spending to 2.5% in the first year and 3.4% the second year, down from an 7.8% increase in the current fiscal year. While the program still will cost an additional $670.6 million over three years, that’s a lot less than it would have been, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The McAuliffe administration is expanding the number of people, primarily elderly and disabled, who will receive services through managed-care contracts with private insurers.
“A huge part of [the reduction] is the effect of reforms and the amount of money being moved from fee-for-service to managed care,” said McAuliffe policy adviser Massey S.J. Whorley. The number will swell from about 30,000 people under managed care to almost 200,000. Explains the T-D:
Fee-for-service has been the traditional way of reimbursing providers for services to Medicaid patients in an uncoordinated fashion. Managed care allows the state to shift the risks of serving patients to insurers who are paid a fixed amount per person, per month to coordinate their care.
“The plans are taking a very substantial risk,” said Doug Gray, executive director of the Virginia Association of Health Plans, which includes five of the six companies that are providing managed care to more than 216,000 elderly and disabled Virginians. “These are very sick people who could have very high costs. The commonwealth has protected themselves from costs over and above the contract amount.”
The attraction for insurers is the potential to lower the cost of care and keep the difference, while saving the state money, but Gray cautioned against expecting an immediate windfall as the state expands managed care to riskier populations. “We are hopeful and optimistic there will be savings, but I wouldn’t want to be overly aggressive about promising,” he said.
House Appropriations Chairman S. Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, said the reforms are working, but he would hesitate to read too much into the initial forecast. “This is the right step to have taken. … There is no doubt the reforms are starting to have an impact.”
Bacon's bottom line: Everybody cross your fingers and hope this works. Out-of-control Medicaid spending has soaked up a disproportionate share of new tax dollars generated by the state, forcing legislators to under-fund other critical priorities like K-12 schools and higher-ed. The shift to managed care may ease the fiscal pain for the next biennial budget.
Managed care if the way to go – not only for Medicaid because it is the antidote for fee-for-service which incentivizes providers to sell as many services as they will be reimbursed for – independent from whether or not other providers are also knowingly or unknowingly selling similar services and none of them as much interested in knowing all the services already provided much less the efficacy of the services provided.
Managed care typically works off of one electronically-shared medical record as opposed to fee-for-service which has a medical record for each provider and those records in theory are “shared” and in practice not electronically and paper instead.
Prior to managed care – Medicaid recipients could end up going to multiple different primary care providers and specialists depending on who would take Medicaid for reimbursement and when.
In reality – the same problem occurs with people on other insurance including Medicaid as people change providers when they move and/or suffer from chronic conditions that require multiple specialists.
Here’s a fun fact: Nationally, 1/2 of all baby deliveries are paid for with Medicaid. In Virginia it’s less than 27%
http://www.whijournal.com/article/S1049-3867(13)00055-8/fulltext#tbl1
Posted on behalf of Becky Dale:
I am guardian for a disabled relative and he got pushed into the health insurance from Medicaid, as of Oct. 1, and from my perspective the transfer is a disaster.
His new insurance company is VA Premiere. He lives at home with help from a personal care attendant. Medicaid had been paying the attendant, using Public Partnerships as the fiscal agent. Since the transfer the attendant has not been paid for the time period ending Oct. 18 or the time period ending Nov. 1. When I first called Public Partnerships, I was told it was a technical issue and would be resolved by the end of the week. It wasn’t.
When I called later in the week I was told that they didn’t have the proper paperwork from the insurance company establishing that he had Medicaid and waiver eligibility. I called VA Premiere and spoke to George’s care coordinator, who said she would look into it. As of yesterday, even she was having trouble finding out anything. She hasn’t returned my phone calls today. Yesterday I also called the state’s long term ombudsman. She told me today that DMAS is actively working on the issue. Meanwhile the care attendant who should have been paid a week and a half ago hasn’t been paid. I would think this is against labor laws. Who is responsible?
This is not only affecting my relative but apparently many, many care attendants. Call Public Partnerships and the opening message says if your timesheet says “pending,” to give them another day or two. George has been on Medicaid for a number of years and it does not make sense that he would lose his eligibility simply because an insurance company took over from Medicaid. I don’t know why they can’t just pay the attendants and work out their paperwork issues later. The attendants have been counting on receiving their pay so they can pay bills and it is a great hardship.
This is Becky’s follow-up comment:
The VA Premiere care coordinator called me just a few minutes ago. She works from home and has to get information by email or phone (can’t just walk down the hall and talk to others). The problem may stem from the fact that Public Partnerships shows Anthem as the insurer. I have told Public Partnerships that is incorrect. They have not changed their records. When I talked to Public Partnerships earlier in October they told me I had to get Anthem to notify them they are not the insurer. I did call Anthem and they would not talk to me because I was not George. Anthem never covered him. He was assigned to Anthem in August by Medicaid and I switched him to VA Premiere early in September (his doctor works with VA Premiere but not Anthem) before any coverage started. Aaagh!