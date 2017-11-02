Take Back the Discourse — Fight for Civility!

This cry for civility could not be more timely given the subject of my previous post: Libertarian Party candidate for governor Cliff Hyra has called upon Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie to halt their vicious attack ads. The statement he released today is worth quoting at length:
When I first decided to run for Governor of Virginia, I chose to make respect a central tenet of my campaign. All Virginians deserve respect, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs- and regardless of their political opinions. I feel strongly that it is a mistake to demonize those who disagree with you. Our political opponents are not demons- they are our brothers and our sisters, and they bleed like we bleed, and they want, at a high level, most of the same things that we want.
I wish that the other candidates felt the same way. I have watched with growing dismay over the last weeks as initial civility has given way to wild-eyed accusations and divisive rhetoric.
What is politics coming to, what is our society coming to, when two candidates for state-wide office spend millions of dollars on ads accusing their opponent of sympathizing with violent street gangs, pedophiles, white nationalists and neo-Nazis, and of harboring supporters who want to run over our children with trucks. I cannot begin to describe my disappointment. I fear for the future of our Commonwealth and of our nation, when even the most staid candidates feel they have to descend to this level of discourse to win an election, and are willing to do so.
My family was talking in general terms about the rhetoric we had been hearing, when my seven-year-old daughter asked me, “Do grown-ups really fight like that?” and I said “Well, these two do” and she said “They’re acting like children!” and I said “You’re right.” It’s unbelievable to me that I have to be the grown-up in the room, because these 60-year old men, these establishment politicians, a sitting lieutenant governor and former chairman of the RNC, apparently think that the best strategy for getting elected to the highest office in the state is name-calling. I feel like telling them ‘Don’t make me turn this car around!’
Virginia’s voters want to make their decisions based on the issues. When I talk to Virginians all over the state, they are disgusted by the ads they see. What is important to them is the economy, education, healthcare, criminal justice. Not monuments. Not Enron.
I would add only this: Civility is not just for elections. It's for all public discourse. Sometimes the polite people of the world have to stand up and say, "Gosh darn it, we're not going to take this anymore!"
AMEN!
Bacon you are on a roll. This should be front page news as I think he is absolutely correct.
I was just having a conversation with a colleague about this very topic with almost these same words being mutually expressed.
And who are they influencing? We have seen campaign after campaign throw millions of dollars of this kind of stuff and still lost — maybe the Wisconsin battle over right to work could be a poster child. Personally, I mute all political ads from both parties.
Is this a great scam of the political advertising agencies which is enriching them, polluting our discourse, and not moving the needle much for their candidates-maybe even harming them in some cases?
Northam’s truck add tripled Gillespie’s fund-raising for whatever that’s worth..
I wish I could agree. I would like to see lightening strike the perpetrators of these ads. Yet they are effective in motivating a certain kind of unthinking cretin to come to the polls, and these days there are entirely too many unthinking cretins out there on (to use a popular phrase) “both sides.” The problem is not with the ads, but with their audience, the electorate — look at how Gillespie’s numbers have risen. Negative advertising will continue until it costs the candidate more than it benefits him (or her).
Okay – be sure we define our terms. A negative ad is one that says: don’t vote for that person. A positive ad says vote for that person. Nothing new about negative campaigning if you know anything of American history.
I remember a especially cynical campaign school speaker telling us that the way to tell if a negative ad was strong enough was to wait for the call from your own mother. If she called you and complained, it just might be strong enough. Maybe. Keep it up a couple more days after that, he advised…..
The redneck pickup ad certainly passed that test. My instructor would have loved that one….
Acbar has a point. The problem is too many voters do respond to them, and frankly they don’t even really get the details. It is all emotion. If Gillespie and Northam were running thoughtful discussions of tax policy and tuition inflation and local government cooperation, showing off their kids and grandkids, nobody would pay attention but us geeks. (Actually a really strong positive ad can work. Adams’ endorsement ad from his Navy buddy for example, and both Vogel and Fairfax have some nice family ads – emotion!)
For the most part the negative ads are not intended to get your voter to turn out, but to keep the other side’s voters at home. They depress us and they depress turnout. The best ones have an element of humor, which has been especially lacking in this year’s crop. This year it might be different, the negative ads may be seen as necessary to boost your own turnout.