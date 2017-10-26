Rocky Forge Wind Project Stalled: No Buyer for Its Electricity

The developer of what could be Virginia’s first commercial wind farm has lined up all the regulatory permits it needs, but it hasn’t started site work yet because it can’t find a buyer for the electricity. Apex Energy will not start construction by the end of this year, as planned, on the Rocky Forge project in Botetourt County, reports the Roanoke Times.
“We’re working to find the right partner to commercialize Rocky Forge,” said Apex spokeswoman Brooke Beaver wrote. “We do not yet have a specific date for the start of construction, but are working steadfastly toward that goal.”
On the positive side, Beaver said a later start date would allow Apex to take advantage of “even newer technology that will make the project even more competitive.”
Project critic Steve Neas told the Roanoke Times that he believes the wind farm’s 75-megawatt capacity is not enough to make it attractive to either a power company shopping for renewable energy or investors willing to commit to the project. “My guess is that they’re having a hard time lining up people to buy their power.”
Continues the Roanoke Times:
Apex contended in its statement that with the latest delay, the company has “the opportunity to utilize newer turbine technology, making Rocky Forge even more competitive in the market and further decreasing the cost of the energy it can produce.”
“Virginia has experienced tremendous growth in solar energy in the past year, and we look forward to adding wind energy to the generation mix.”
I just heard the Guv on the radio this morning talking about how important renewable energy is to so many of the companies he is trying to recruit to VA. I totally believe that, especially with the tech firms. He was also touting the coming demonstration turbines off the coast, but those two turbines will be just that – nothing but a demonstration project of just 12 MW. The cost will be enormous (brace yourselves, ratepayers.) Disappointing that this more rational project is delayed yet again.
Despite all the discussion over some time here on this issue.. I’m still not clear about it and if I’m the only .. I’ll just fess up to my own hard-headed inability to understand.
I _thought_ that ANY generator of electricity could sell it through PJM and that the economics of it were what drove 3rd party companies to find sites, get them approved.. and start selling their generated electricity to PJM.
So then it gets more complicated when we talk about the 3rd party folks selling their generation to a particular company that wants it.
So like with Facebook.. why would they not just contract with some 3rd party like Rocky Forge to buy their electricity – instead of going through a utility like Dom?
Clearly – I’m still ignorant about how this works.. Anyone care to shed my light on the issue for the hard-headed?
thanks!
Perhaps one of our experts can jump in and clarify this. I’m assuming that Apex can sell into the PJM wholesale market if it wants to, but the prices it fetches may not justify the investment. There’s a lot of cheap wind power in the Midwest. Therefore, Apex would be better off finding a buyer willing to pay a negotiated price. That’s my surmise, but that would have to be confirmed by Apex.