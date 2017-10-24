Faculty Unrest at Virginia Tech

A growing number of Virginia Tech faculty members are unhappy with Provost Thanassis Rikakis, the university’s chief academic officer. A recent faculty senate resolution declared that promotion and tenure policies addressed in a Rikakis memo violated tenets of the Faculty Handbook. Some professors have openly discussed holding a no-confidence vote.

The Roanoke Times has obtained copies of the Rikakis memo and a faculty critique of the provost that illuminate the inner workings of university administration and politics. Writes the newspaper:

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet





Related

There are currently no comments highlighted.