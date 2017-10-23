Asphalt City to Reform Parking Regs

The Old Town district in downtown Alexandria is the very model of Smart Growth — it was built during the golden age of urban development when city planners believed in such things as street grids, mixed uses, and urban densities. And in recent years, portions of Alexandria’s downtown have been re-developed according to the same principles. But the city, like many of its peers, succumbed during the post-World War II era to the siren call of suburban zoning codes, and the results outside of Old Town have been dismal.
A key component of any self-respecting auto-centric suburban zoning code was a set of regulations dictating how much surface parking was required for everything from strip malls to garden apartments. It appears that Alexandria planners applied those requirements with relish.
An astonishing 10% percent of the city’s surface is covered by parking lots, a task force comprised of Alexandria residents, developers and city leaders has found. The average peak occupancy of 60 sites surveyed was 59%, reports the Washington Business Journal. Nearly 59% of Alexandria hotel visitors reach their destination by taxi, Uber, or Lyft; 52% of restaurant patrons do not drive. And some landlords are leasing their space to others to utilize excess parking.
While on-street parking serves some beneficial purposes in defining the urban fabric — parked cars create a barrier between pedestrians on the sidewalk and moving cars on the street — excess parking is destructive to the environment and urban design. Impermeable parking lots contribute to storm-water runoff. They trap solar rays and contribute to the urban heat-island effect. Parking lots consume space that could be devoted to higher-value urban uses, either buildings that enhance property taxes or parks that enhance well-being. And they fragment streetscapes, thus undermining walkability.
The task force will submit recommendations to City Council tomorrow.
Among the major changes under consideration: Setting a minimum and maximum parking standard for everyone — as opposed to the minimum-only scenario currently in place — exempting small neighborhood businesses from the parking minimum, and allowing for shared parking between businesses.
Sounds like a big improvement over the current policy, which hasn’t changed in 50 years. But personally, I would go further. Unless a compelling public need can be demonstrated to exist, eliminate all parking mandates, period. Next, reform zoning codes to make it easy for property owners to recycle parking lots into buildings. Finally, convert on-street parking to dynamically priced metered parking that varies with supply and demand. Then you’d be talking real parking reform.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Really like your last paragraph, Jim. But where was that picture taken? Not in NoVa, I don’t believe.
The Washington Business Journal credited the photo to the City of Alexandria.
Between Jefferson Davis Highway and the GW Parkway just south of 4 mile run. The curving peninsula into the Potomac is the tip of Dangerfield Island I believe.
You must be correct, DJR, as I see the old generating station in the distance — but it’s an old photo, before any of the Potomac Yards roads or buildings at the south end, there for some years now, were built, and long before the widening + dedicated bus lane in Rt. 1 either.
A significant number of people don’t like multi-story parking facilities, most especially when they are underground. The best example comes to mind is BestBuy in Tysons. A number of years ago, the store was located in a location that had underground parking. But customer unrest appears to have motivated the company to move its Tysons store to a traditional parking lot located in front of the store.
Most comprehensive plans and zoning ordinances require each new land use to park itself. The reason is, obviously, to protect other landowners from finding its parking spaces taken by the use that lacks sufficient parking of its own.
Fairfax County often sees proposals with shared parking. For example, a place of worship near a school or an elder care facility. These entities tend to have high demand at different times and at different days. Sharing can make sense. Ditto for a mixed use building with both commercial/retail and residential.
The County is also lowering parking requirements for buildings with the TOD ring at Metrorail stations. All of these developers/landowners have TDM requirements. This is sound conceptually, but County enforcement of TDM obligations strikes me as little more than lip service. Tysons-related traffic is bleeding into the nearby neighborhoods and has created a significant degradation in the quality of life as well as growing political pressure on state and local officials to do something beyond wringing their hands.
Eliminating ground-level parking lots sounds good in practice, but is often not a good idea in reality, most especially without strict and enforceable TDM obligations and where there are ground-level parking options nearby.
I think there is a dichotomy between what people want to do verses what planners and others want them to do !!!!
Most people want to drive their cars .. to/from their home, shopping, their doctor appointments, etc… and anything that makes it “harder” is not considered a good thing.
I say this as a resident of an exurb of Washington – Alexandria, Arlington, et a.. where we have more than 50,000 people who want to drive solo 50 miles to where their job is ..somewhere in the NOVA/DC/MD region.
They are not happy about the toll lanes even if you get a free ride if you carpool.. and they would be even less happen if their place of employment got rid of their “free” parking.
So when I hear of efforts to get rid of parking and encouraging more walking – coming from folks who claim to be Conservatives.. well. my hair catches on fire…!!!!
Larry, Read the article — even at periods of peak demand, only 60% of the parking capacity is utilized. That means two out of five parking spaces is superfluous. You can get rid of them without inconveniencing anyone!
Jim -begs the question why they were built to start with, eh? I always hear that businesses want enough so they don’t lose customers for a lack of parking. I think the 60% is point of view… that is at odds with other views.
But from a free market – “govt knows best” control point of view – what do Conservatives say about this? What is the “conservative” approach to parking? Do you let the business determine what they think they need or do you use govt to pressure them to a different size that they really don’t want but are forced into?
what say you?
“A survey of 60 sites performed for the task force found all but one had lower parking demand than required — the average peak occupancy in those lots was 59 percent.”
That is potentially a very misleading statement. Potentially. A mixture of lightly used parking lots and heavily used parking lots could easily create a 59% average. What is the distribution of these 60 data samples?
I also find the statement, “all but one had lower parking demand than required”. I assume that means that one lot actually filled up. My suspicion is that people will drive right by a lot that’s, say, 95% full since it appears completely full.
Alexandria is 15 sq mi in land area. 10% of that is 1.5 sq mi. That’s 41,817,600 sq ft. Assuming a parking lot devotes 80% of its area to parking spaces (vs access roads, etc) we get 33,454,080 for parked cars. Assuming an average of 10′ by 20′ we need 200 sq ft to park a car. So, Alexandria has enough space to park 167,270 cars. Or, a bit more than 1 space for every person living in Alexandria.
My guess is that the need for parking spaces (assuming you want businesses to succeed) is related to population density. As I recall, Manhattan has something like 120,000 off street parking spaces – fewer than Alexandria. Of course, the store in Manhattan have a lot more potential customers within walking distance due to the population density. Alexandria’s population 50 years ago was about 110,000. Today it’s approximately 160,000. Of course, the number of people commuting in to work or for tourism would affect that number as it applies to parking spaces.
As for the task force … “A task force comprised of Alexandria residents, developers and city leaders has been working since March to revise the city’s commercial parking standards.” Everybody except the business owners who might be killed by inadequate parking were represented.
Let me tell you how this ends … The inept politicians and the tree hugging residents cut the amount of parking way down. This allows the predatory developers to convert parking spaces into Vape Shops and other useful things. Once the dust clears and businesses can’t survive because there isn’t enough parking (and the Alexandrians drive out to the suburbs instead) the tax base will fall, residential property taxes will rise and the developers will be long gone with swollen bags of money.