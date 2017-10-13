Inside the Facebook Solar Deal

As part of the $1 billion Facebook data-center deal, Dominion Energy Virginia will file a request with the State Corporation Commission to create a new kind of solar tariff called Schedule RF. (The RF stands for Renewable Facility.) The tariff, if approved, could be used by other big customers seeking renewable energy.
“We came together with Dominion Energy Virginia to create a new tariff that ensures renewable energy solutions are accessible not just to Facebook, but other companies as well,” said Bobby Hollis, director of Global Energy at Facebook in a press release issued last week. The tariff “opens the door to attracting more businesses and more jobs for the communities we serve,” said Robert M. Blue, president of Dominion’s Power Delivery Group.
Virginia is well positioned to win more data-center projects and, as major players in cloud services are committed to reducing their carbon footprints, there likely will be more Facebook-like deals in the future. Given the magnitude of data-center energy consumption — the Facebook facility is expected to consume as much electricity as 32,500 homes and the solar investment will run roughly $250 million — these deals could well influence Virginia’s energy mix and cost of electricity. Curious to know more about how the project is structured, I talked to Dianne Corsello, director of Dominion’s business development group.
At full build-out, Facebook will require 130 megawatts of electricity. Power consumption at data centers is fairly constant, but the output of solar farms varies with weather and time of day. Assuming the panels are equipped with trackers, which rotate to follow the sun and generate more power, the solar farms will generate electricity only 25% of the time. Consequently, Dominion will need to build about 300 megawatts total solar capacity. (By way of comparison, the utility’s state-of-the-art gas-fired power station in Greensville is rated at 1,588 megawatts capacity and generates electricity approximately 85% of the time.)
Dominion soon will issue an RFP to solar developers with the expectation of bringing the solar capacity online in 2019 and 2020, Corsello says. The utility will draw from multiple facilities, none larger than 150 megawatts in size.
The SCC must approve the Schedule RF tariff, just as it will have to approve the rates charged by each proposed solar facilities using Schedule RF. Facebook will pay the full retail rate plus an add-on for the purchase of renewable. Under the tariff Facebook will receive Renewable Energy Certificates certifying that the company has paid for renewable energy equal to the volume of electricity it consumed. Facebook’s payments for these certificates will help offset the higher cost of solar power paid by all Dominion ratepayers.
The 300 megawatts of solar capacity arising from the Facebook project will be over and above Dominion’s commitment to derive 15% of its electricity from renewable power sources by 2025.There are currently no comments highlighted.
As many times this subject has been blogged here.. there is still confusion.
If you listen to Acbar and TomH – they tell you than anyone can build a solar farm – anywhere and arrange with PJM to sell it. Seems like last year, that’s pretty much what Amazon did with the Eastern Short Co-op.
why can’t Facebook contract with any company to go build a solar farm somewhere.. to generate the amount of solar that will effectively offset Facebook’s use of grid power?
What does the new Dominion tariff do – that was not already possible?
I’m not at all clear why Dominion is involved at all.
and I’m not clear why FB would not put solar on their roof and buy land nearby for the rest of the solar.. and then buy grid power when solar was not sufficient.
I’m quite sure that FB and Dominion have reasons why they chose thie approach but it’s pretty much a mystery as to why… and this comes across more like a Press Release than anything that really explains the why and where-for..
I’d love to hear Acbar and TOmH – and others “take”.
http://www.richmond.com/news/special-report/dominion/
Oh, Larry, we’re going to have so much more to talk about. Homework, everybody….
And Larry, the issue on a special tariff is that if Facebook did as you describe, builds its own fields on and around its facility, what happens on the days when solar isn’t working? What price do they pay to Dominion for it being fully prepared to take on that very substantial load on such an intermittent basis? Not simple at all. Can they bypass Dominion and just go to the grid and buy from PJM? The answer is they cannot, it is because of laws they helped write, and how they get what they want from the legislature is the point of the big T-D series I just linked for you. So do your homework and I’m sure Bacon will set it up for discussion soon!
Hey thanks for the link Steve!
but you got confused guy.. I was asking why FB could not do it’s own solar and buy from the grid from DOminion whenever they needed it?
Just like if you put in a super-efficient whatyamacallit that let you cut way back on the grid power you needed – but then you’d still use it when you needed to.
See anyone can do that.. right? I can put solar panels on my roof and use them when they’re pumping out power.. then grab that good old grid power when they’re not.
in terms of the “difficulties” that Dominion might face if a bunch of folks stated installing solar and then whipsawing Dominion between when folks were using solar and when they needed Grid.. I agree… that’s the issue but to this point – I don’t see anything that prevents anyone from installing solar.. and doing exactly that. Right?
From Dominion’s point of view – the easiest place for them to put solar would be right next door to a gas turbine.. and let a computer control how much gas to burn.. based on what the solar wasn’t putting out enough of.
or perhaps I’ve got this all mucked up and you can explain it…
I tend to agree with Larry. When Facebook is using its own solar power, directly connected to its facility (as opposed to connected indirectly through Dominion’s network), what business is it of PJM, FERC, Dominion or the VSCC? But if and when Facebook buys power from Dominion, it’s treated as a standard commercial or industrial customer. Now if the uncertainty of when Facebook will need access to power, Dominion should be able to impose reasonable conditions and rates on that ability. Now it might be easier and less expensive for Facebook to agree to integrate its system into the larger grid, but that should be by agreement with Dominion and or PJM.
The link Steve provided is well worth taking a look.. it’s an excellent series of articles about Dominion and it’s role and power in the state.
Dominion has a substantial amount of power in the state but no matter how much power a company has – it cannot block technological advances… it can slow them down and screw things up in the interim by virtue of it’s monopoly and political influence but in the end it can end up like Kodak… if it does not find a way to evolve and sustain itself.
Puerto Rico might be where we see the future grid.. we’ll see..