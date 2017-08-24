Pipelines and “Environmental Justice”

As I was perusing the federal court ruling on the Sierra Club vs. FERC lawsuit (see previous post), I encountered a realm of administrative law with which I was entirely unfamiliar: environmental justice. I’d heard of the concept, of course; I just didn’t realize that it had insinuated itself into environmental impact statements (EISs) for pipelines, transmission lines, and the like.
The majority opinion explained the relevance of the concept this way: “The principle of environmental justice encourages agencies to consider whether the projects they sanction will have a ‘disproportionately high and adverse’ impact on low-income and predominantly minority communities.”
In this particular instance, involving the EIS for the Southeast Markets Pipeline Project, the Sierra Club argued that FERC had failed to adequately take the principle into account. According to the EIS, 83.7% of the pipeline complex’s proposed routes would cross through, or within one mile of, environmental-justice communities.
However, an adverse impact on a minority/low-income community is not necessarily a deal killer. FERC, the court opined, simply must “take a hard look” at the effect on minority/low income areas when drafting an environmental impact statement, and disclose relevant information to the public. And that the commission did. FERC concluded that feasible alternative routes would affect a comparable percentage of environmental-justice populations, the court said. “FERC’s decision to directly compare the proposed alternatives to one another, rather than to some broader population, was reasonable under the circumstances.”
“Environmental justice” has been a rallying cry out west, most prominently in the Dakota Access Pipeline controversy. We don’t hear much of it in Virginia, but I was curious: How does the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline rate according to environmental justice criteria?
Here are the numbers, as extracted from the ACP environmental impact statement: In Virginia the percentage of minorities census tracts within one mile of the ACP pipeline and related facilities varies from 0.2% to 100%. In ten of the 63 census tracts, the percentage of minority population is meaningfully greater than that of the county in which it is located. But in 53 tracts, it is not. In other words, it appears that minorities are less impacted than whites.
Likewise, 11.5% of all Virginians live below the poverty line. Thirty-four of 63 census tracts in Virginia within a one-mile radius of ACP facilities have a higher percentage of persons living below the poverty line. In other words, despite the fact that pipelines don’t run through urban areas and suburbs where incomes tend to be highest, but through rural areas where incomes are lower, only 54% of the census tracts affected by the pipeline have a higher poverty rate.
The primary adverse impacts on environmental-justice communities would be temporary increases in dust, noise and traffic from construction work. But, according to the ACP environmental impact statement, “these impacts would occur along the entire pipeline route and in areas with a variety of socio-economic backgrounds.”
These numbers undoubtedly explain why pipeline opponents have not made environmental justice an issue here in Virginia.
It’s not as if the engineers working for Dominion Energy, the managing partner of the pipeline, were especially socially conscious. Rather, in selecting a route, they were threading the needle between national parks, the Appalachian Trail, conservation easements, and other environmental, historical and cultural assets, any one of which could have spiked the project. That the pipeline had so little impact on minorities and low-income Virginians was the luck of the draw.
Sometimes infrastructure projects like highways, natural gas pipelines and electric transmission lines will disproportionately affect minorities and the poor, as it happened with the Southeast Markets Pipeline Project, and sometimes they won’t. Route selection is driven mainly by geography, terrain, market considerations, and economics; the socioeconomic impact is incidental and random.
For all practical purposes, the closest thing to a social-justice issue in Virginia is landowner rights — justice for the propertied class. Are landowners getting fair compensation for the loss of value to their land? That's a fair question, but if it doesn't affect the poor and minorities disproportionately, it's not a matter of "social justice."
The key word is “community”, no aggregate numbers.
consider how the path of I-95 through Richmond was done..
There has been an abundant history of things like power plants, sewage treatment plants, and other high impact infrastructure including roads being sited where there is less chance for effective, well-financed opposition.
or how a proposed powerline in NoVa is opposed vociferously by folks with high dollar homes.. which then drives the utility to look for routes with less effective opposition…
But the thing about EIS is that it’s not a process where something that is damaged by a proposal stops the project – the main purpose of the EIS law is to FORCE the information about what will be impacted to be documented – as opposed to not acknowledging it at all.. just pretend something is not there or not impacted.. which is what motivated that law to be passed ..
it only forces the applicant to document and consider.. you can a terrible impact but it’s allowed as long as it was considered and there are no other less damaging , less expensive, etc routes available…
and what typically happens that allows the SC and other opportunities in court is simple stuff.. that the impacts were not documented/not considered.. which if you think about it is pretty dumb.. but applicants do it all the time in hopes that the opposition cannot really sustain a legal challenge.
as time has gone by – the EIS law has been the target of industry and legislative and POTUS in recent years.. with TRUMP making clear he’s going to undermine it even more if he can..
“opposed vociferously by folks with high dollar homes.. which then drives the utility to look for routes with less effective opposition…”
Easy Killer, don’t believe everything you read in the papers (or on Bacon’s Rebellion). All of the routes were vociferously opposed by folks with high dollar homes, middle dollar homes, low dollar homes and pop up campers somewhere out on the back 40. That a particular “affluent” neighborhood (which is not particularly affluent in that zip code drove Dominion to move the route to a less affluent one is a myth (in truth the Carver community has higher average values), one created and fostered by Domnion as part of their strategy of subterfuge and misinformation to drive the final route back to I-66 option, just not the hybrid option.
is that like NIMBY with a noble cause against the big bad, lying their butt off..Dominion?
i’m familiar with the proposed powerline all heck breaks lose along it’s path.. conundrum… it kinda works the same way.. whoever shouts the least.. loses.. right?
I would generally agree with you but not in this particular case as the NIMBY defense does not apply to a singular neighborhood but rather an area of roughly 60 square miles encompassing dozens of neighborhoods and more than ten proposed routes.
Most of the residents, regardless of where they lie within that area, understand that the final route isn’t the final route until the first towere is actually erected and that until that point in time, no one is safe from any of the proposed routes, SCC final order be damned.
Dominion didn’t bother to check the demographics of the region and as a result didn’t just whack a hornets’ nest but did so inside a dark closet.
Despite Dominion’s best efforts, the residents have remained strong in their position that its the hybrid option or no option. In response, Dominion has equivocated, blame-shifted, intimidated and outright lied, getting caught and cataloged at every turn.
The somewhat unusual twist is that the County is now openly supporting the residents’ efforts (after some early missteps attributed to the now former pinhead County CXO) both directly and financially.
The manner in which this drama has played out (Dominion is now two years behind schedule and counting) and the likelihood that this will ultimately be heard before the Supreme Court has Dominion (and I suspect the three SCC judges) in a near panic.
I would wager you lunch and a frosty beverage that this won’t be over until the Supreme Court issues a landmark precedent, one that neither Dominion nor the SCC will find palatable.
Dominion’s institutional arrogance finally caught up to them as they finally picked on an area loaded with organized, ill-tempered A-type personalities well-versed in the workings of governments at all levels and tenacious enough to see this through to the bitter end. Some are actually enjoying the ride.
trying to understand how this really differs much from other powerline proposals.. is Dominion doing something fundamentally wrong in their process or is it that people don’t like the way that Dominion does things in general and especially so when it affects them?
I would not expect the court to actually intervene in what route… but rather what process Dominion is following.. no ?
As you know.. I’m no fan of Dominion.. I agree they are arrogant and “my way or the highway” in how they conduct themselves whether it’s pipelines or powerlines over the James.. but at the end of the day – they do have some fairly significant power and authority to decide where they need more power and more infrastructure to support it which I assume is actually needed rather than they just randomly picking neighborhoods to crap on just for the fun of it.. the courts normally don’t choose paths.. they either accept that the principal proposing it knows their business .. and did not violate a law or rule.. in carrying it forward.. no?
You need to look at the submissions of Lakshmi Fjord. The social justice impact of the ACP is strongly contested. The data used in the EIS underplay the situation and thus the report ignores social justice.
The worst part is that for the Buckingham Compressor Station the ACP bought the former “plantation house” property from white absentee owners for a huge sum of money. However, the direct descendants of the freed slaves who obtained their land and have passed it down, live in the properties immediately surrounding the compressor station. The large majority of people living around the site are African American and many are also elderly and living on limited incomes (the EIS does not include that subgroup). There are also far more people living in that area than the data used reflect.
Pastor Paul Wilson, who leads the two historic African American churches immediately near the compressor station can give you even more information. Those who “only” live next to the compressor station are not going to get any money from an easement. However, they are the ones will will have the most exposure to the toxic pollution from the compressor station. Their properties have already lost significant value, as shown by the one that was immediately sold by a family that chose to leave when the project was announced. These people are not compensated at all!!!
This information was submitted to the record, however FERC did not address it in the EIS. It would be very hard to have a more significant social justice situation than the one at Union Hill where the compressor station is sited.
When you compare the data for the affected communities with Virginia as a whole, lower income of all races, minority and older people are disproportionately affected. However, the EIS and other documents ignore that fact.
Historically landfills, heavy industry, and other undesirable developments have been unfairly sited in poorer areas. And of course for business reasons of maximizing profits, normally the landfills take in enormous amounts of waste from large regions of the Country. So this is where the concept of environmental justice traditionally comes into play.
The Golden Rule should apply, in that we should make facilities as clean, safe, and of a scale of size that would be acceptable anywhere. Examples of environmental injustice in my past (NJ), if a power plant was to be constructed in North Jersey, it would be ultra clean, modern, zero pollution natural gas, whereas South Jersey got the coal and nuclear plants.
I have a little trouble seeing where the concept fits into pipeline construction, but it should be a consideration.
How does the placement of Wind and Solar Farms fit within the matrix of these laws of Environmental Justice?
The EIS law usually only applies to govt agencies.. or projects that need permits approved by govt agencies not the private sector..
visual impacts are the lowest level of impact.. impacts have to be material and measureable.. like DBs on a noise meter.. or air pollution.. etc
this is how you can have a business wipe out a historic site.. but not a Federal or state agency.. or a business that needs Federal or State permits.
What has become relatively apparent is that Dominion has upped their game and not in a good way. Not content with arrogance and intimidation, Dominion has added a new tactic.
If one looks at the Waxpool and Cannon Branch applications which are very similar to the Haymarket application, one will find that each has as its a basis a request for a block load of power in the form of a commitment letter from a data center to Dominion. Dominion then ascribes an immediate need to the block load and buldozes it way to construction of the transmission line on the backs of the ratepayers, purporting ancillary benefits in the form of additional reliability, redundancy, economic development, etc. that otherwise would not support initiation of the project. Following along so far.
Then, when the projects are complete and the ratepayers are saddled with the construction costs as well as the environmental and aesthetic impacts, the data centers don’t deliver on their commitments leaving transmission lines without their purported immediate needs in their wake.
As a cynical SOB, I would suggest that Dominion is using or colluding with the Data Centers to expand their infrastructure with projects that otherwise wouldn’t pass muster, while protecting its bottom line by passing all costs on to the ratepayers. Of course for this to work for Dominion it requires a complicit or incompetent lot of SCC Judges, but that is a topic for another day.
well yes… but isn’t this essentially the same tactic with the pipeline and powerlines across the James.. more power plants.., etc?
I’ve yet to see them stopped so far….
The Hearing Examiner’s findings for this case make interesting reading:
http://www.richmond.com/news/virginia/scc-hearing-examiner-endorses-underground-power-line-for-rappahannock-river/article_588d0927-7130-5640-bf07-75cf076f7f27.html
yes, very interesting and apparently not the same examiner for the James River crossing:
““This case boils down to a determination of whether the added cost of an underground option is reasonable in light of the impact of the proposed 115 kV overhead route would have on the viewshed, economic development and public safety,” he wrote.”
thanks for the link!