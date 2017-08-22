Can This New School Deliver a Quality Education for $8,750 a Year?

John O’Herron has a job as an insurance defense attorney at the ThompsonMcMullan law firm, but he also has five kids at Saint Benedict’s, a single-sex Catholic high school in Richmond that charges an average tuition of $18,500. Distressed by the high cost of private school, he co-founded the Cardinal Newman Academy, which will open this fall with an entering class of three students.
The business plan is to recruit families whose kids attend Catholic elementary schools but find the cost of attending the three Catholic prep schools in the region to be unaffordable. A 2015 feasibility report, O’Herron tells Richmond BizSense, “showed us a lot of things, the most prominent thing was the level of dissatisfaction with high-school options. It was for varied reasons, but a big driver of that was affordability.”
Cardinal Newman’s tuition this year is $8,750 — half the price of Benedictine and Saint Gertrude’s, cheaper even than $13,843 per student spent by the City of Richmond in the 2017 school year, and even less expensive than the roughly $9,600 per pupil spent by Chesterfield and Henrico counties.
To keep tuition affordable, the school is keeping a tight rein on costs. The school is renting space from the Bon Air Baptist Church. Also, says O’Herron:
“We’re not offering the amenities other private schools offer. And we’re proud to stand up and say that,” he said. “We’re not going to have a football team, or a swimming pool, or a golf course or a tennis court.
“We are about educating young people. And we’ll have extracurriculars and athletics, and offer a high-school experience. But every decision as we grow will be made with affordability in mind.”
The academy’s curriculum has six core courses: English, history, mathematics, theology, foreign language and science. Fine arts and physical education are offered as additional courses.
The plan is to start with a ninth grade class, and then to add a class each year for the next three years. O’Herron would like to grow to 30 to 50 students within five years, and to between 300 and 500 in the long term. “Realistically, starting a new school with a small student body, your incoming revenue is really low,” he says. “It allows you as an institution to navigate, learn from mistakes and strategize.”
Bacon’s bottom line: I’ll be interested to see how Cardinal Newman fares. I am totally sympathetic to the problem of runaway private-school tuition, especially at elite prep schools, which, in their never-ending quest to erect new buildings, expand sports programs, and enrich the student experience, are becoming increasingly unaffordable to the middle-class. Private education needs a stripped-down financial model that stresses academic preparation and the inculcation of values. Natatoriums and rock-climbing walls are frivolous luxuries. If Cardinal Newman can provide a superior education at the $8,750-per-year price point, it might even serve as an example to Virginia’s public schools as well.
Virginia's public schools are mired in bureaucracy and politics. Virginia's elite private schools are running on the same race-for-prestige treadmill that afflicts the nation's elite universities. Middle America yearns for an alternative. Cardinal Newman, or something like it, just might be the answer.
I’m waiting for the liberals on this blog to complain about how they need more money for the public schools. When they do, I’ll respond. But you can guess where I come out having been on a public school system school board. It’s not about the money.
This is the right idea. But the Educrats and the Imperial Clown Show have an unholy alliance in Virginia. I suspect the free flow of campaign funds and other gifts keeps this marriage together. One casualty has been charter schools. Progressive Massachusetts and conservative Texas both have a much higher percentage of their public school aged children in charter schools than Virginia.
https://ballotpedia.org/Charter_school_statistics_for_all_50_states
Some time ago in Fairfax County, a group of parents with children diagnosed with various forms of autism went to FCPS and asked for a trial of a new and very expensive treatment approach. (I seem to recall it was something like ABA.) The Schools refused, saying it was unproved, speculative and too costly. They did, however, agree to a trial with 10 children afflicted with autism. After the trial was completed, two children showed significant improvement. Two children regressed substantially. The remaining six showed no significant change. The Schools used the trial results as further justification for refusing to adopt the requested treatment approach, especially as it was extremely costly, sometimes using a student-teacher ratio of 1-to-1.
The affected parents next came back with a request to form a charter school that would adopt the ABA(?) approach. Quickly, the Schools and the School Board decided to adopt the approach they called expensive and speculative in order to prevent the opening of a charter school in Fairfax County.
Taxpayers, students, parents be damned. The education industry will do what and only what it wants to do. A pox on them.
DJ – are you talking about Charter Schools or non-public schools?
I think there is confusion on the part of the public when it comes to these terms .. people do not know the difference between them and public schools and, in fact, don’t know the differences between the various non-public schools themselves – as to not only their funding but their academic standards.. what they teach .. to what level of competency.. what their graduation rates are .. their SATs.. etc..
A LOT of it is what people have heard or what they believe.. not facts that can be verified.
A lot of this is being driven by folks who are – for a variety of reasons – opposed to public schools.. in theory – without really having much more than just a fuzzy idea of what it is or is not.. except for their own experience personally or folks they know.
It’s easy to fling pejoratives like educrats and clown show and snowflakes around but those are more bomb-throwing divisive terms that don’t add actual facts to the discussion… than anything else… at least in my view.. those things just blow up opportunity for substantiation discussion sometimes.. you know?
The blog post talks about a private sector “Catholic” school – and the “founder” is actually even disenchanted with the “high cost of private school” and you then go off on “educrats” and the “Imperial Clown Show”
Surely you have more “oomph” to your analysis that that… I would hope.
We know almost squat about this guy and his school and yet it attracts anti-govt, anti-public-school folks like Crazy .. like flies to a fresh pile of .. you-know-what.
Where is the substantiative dialogue here? not all awful .. Haner, as usual has “thoughtful” observations and the “thoughtful” is a compliment..(in case you’re wondering Steve… might reverse my view if you start flinging pejoratives around like DJ does ! ).
Here’s the reality – The State kicks in about 4-5K per student … that’s it. The rest of the money comes from the locality.
So those who think that non-public schools should receive public funding.. do you think the State should fund and a law passed that forces the locality to fund local non-public schools or charters – also? Maybe throw in home-schooling also? where would you draw that proverbial line – assuming local voters would not have a strong say in how much of their taxes be taken from the local public schools and diverted to local private schools…
The conversation here could be a lot more involved and substantiative than dissing “educrats” when you’re not dissing Imperial clowns or snowflakes… you know..
Pretty good example of ecumenicalism with RC school in Baptist facility.
This WASP wishes them both the best.
A noble experiment but I doubt it will prove sustainable at that cost without heavy subsidy from somewhere, which along with minimal rent may take the form of a faculty willing to work for peanuts – again something they may do for a startup, but not for a career. But they may succeed in keeping the cost below some of the competition, if that is their goal.
Schools matter greatly but parents are the first, last and best instructors for their children. (Of course I married a great teacher – the plan all along…)
Totally on board with competition to public schools and I’d give them tax dollars as long as they met the same requirements for transparency and academic performance… and he’s the reason why:
Most folks … including Jim and Cranky don’t seem to understand that only about 1/2 of public school funding go to SOL-tested curricula.
The question never explored and never revealed by BR is what the other half is spent on.
And if you keeping track.. that basically means that average schools only spend about 5k per student on SOL-tested subjects.
In other words.. if private schools ONLY taught the SOL standards they probably COULD do it for 8K or less…
If that’s what parents want for their kids , why not?
kill the sports and kill any subject that is not covered by SOLs or .. make those things fee-based to the parents..
how about it Crazy?
Oh.. and TMT – if you think the private sector is going to find a cheap way to teach special-needs kids – more power to you!
Larry, the state requires a student-teacher ratio of 6-1 for children with autism or 8-1 when there is a teachers aide. Fairfax County Public Schools went to a 1-1 ratio to avoid formation of a charter school.
As you correctly point out, our public schools generally spend a lot more than what is required. And I don’t think most educators would go to 1-1 after seeing the results of the trial, which I described before.
I’ve never argued that FCPS should necessarily meet only the state minimums for general or special education. But 1-1 has turned out to be unsustainable, even for FCPS. And it was adopted just to avoid the creation of a charter school.
As I wrote, “Taxpayers, students, parents be damned. The education industry will do what and only what it wants to do. A pox on them.”