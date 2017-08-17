Demanding Truth from Those in Power

The national media rightfully calls out President Trump for making outrageous statements such as his infamous line that there were “some very fine people on both sides” of the deadly confrontation in Charlottesville Saturday. Really?
I know that there were some “very fine” people among the peaceful counter-protesters in Charlottesville — one, a gentle and peaceful woman, was a friend who conducted my daughter’s wedding ceremony and also led a family prayer wishing me a speedy recovery from my hip replacement surgery. (If there is a God, it appears that the Big Guy listened. My recovery is going splendidly.) Would the president care to enumerate the “very fine” people among the Nazis, Klansmen and affiliated white supremacists who traveled from around the country to participate in an event designed to stir up trouble? He can’t name any. He deserves the lambasting he’s received for making such a statement.
The question here in the Old Dominion is, will Virginia’s media call out Governor Terry McAuliffe for making unsubstantiated (though less emotionally charged) statements, the likes of which, had they issued from the mouth of Donald Trump, would be branded immediately as lies?
C.J. Ciaramella with the Reason Foundation’s Hit & Run blog writes the following:
In an interview Monday on the Pod Save the People podcast, hosted by Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson, McAuliffe claimed the white nationalists who streamed into Charlottesville that weekend hid weapons throughout the town.
“They had battering rams and we had picked up different weapons that they had stashed around the city,” McAuliffe told Mckesson.
“The governor was referring to the briefing provided him in advance of Saturday’s rally and the extra security measures being taken by local and state police,” Geller tells Reason. “As a safety precaution in advance of August 12, such searches were conducted in and around Emancipation and McIntire Parks. No weapons were located as a result of those searches.”
The Virginia State Police also disputed McAuliffe’s claims that Virginia State Police were underequipped to deal with the heavily armed militia members at Saturday’s rally.
“The governor was referencing the weapons and tactical gear the members of various groups attending the rally had on their persons,” Geller says. “I can assure you that the Virginia State Police personnel were equipped with more-than-adequate specialized tactical and protective gear for the purpose of fulfilling their duties to serve and protect those in attendance of the August 12 event in Charlottesville.”
McAuliffe claimed in an interview with The New York Times that law enforcement arrived to find a line of militia members who “had better equipment than our State Police had.” In longer comments that were later edited out of the Times‘ story, McAuliffe said that up to 80 percent of the rally attendees were carrying semi-automatic weapons. “You saw the militia walking down the street, you would have thought they were an army,” he said.
That’s Ciaramella’s framing of the issue. The Reason Foundation, a Libertarian organization, is a credible group and certainly no apologist for Nazis and Klansmen or their white-identity politics. Assuming this is a fair summary of the facts, someone needs to dig to the bottom of these conflicting statements. Who gave the accurate accounting — McAuliffe or the Virginia State Police spokesperson? If McAuliffe misspoke, will anyone call him to account?
These questions are part of a larger issue that Virginia’s media have been tip-toeing around. Did the Charlottesville police and State Police bungle the handling of the Saturday demonstration? According to some reports, when clearing the demonstration area at McIntire Park, the police herded the white supremacists into close proximity to the counter-protesters, and that’s when the worst melees broke out. Of course, anyone can claim anything. But do we have a clear idea from authoritative sources what did happen? Do we know who made the command decisions? I’ve seen a lot of ass-covering statements, but no systematic sorting of the facts. Are Virginia’s media interested in finding out, or are they satisfied with the narrative concocted by the national media?
Here’s one reason people will want answers in the future, even if they are not clamoring for them right now. The Alt Right is developing a line of argumentation that James Allen Fields, driver of the car that killed Heather Heyer, undoubtedly will adopt in his defense: Fields was driving around disoriented in a strange town when he was set upon by Lefties. He accelerated his car to escape them, accidentally plowing into the crowd, put on his brakes when he realized what was happening. Within seconds (and this is viewable on videotape), armed counter-protesters swarmed the vehicle, struck the car and bashed in the rear window. Panicking, Fields threw the car into reverse, toppling attackers like bowling pins.
Please note, I am not making this argument, I’m not excusing Fields, I’m not blaming the counter-protesters, and I’m not engaging in moral equivalency. I’m noting arguments circulated on the Internet that will likely preview Field’s defense. In what is shaping up to be Charlottesville’s trial of the century, Field’s attorneys assuredly will try to shift the blame to others. Besides blaming the counter-protesters, they will blame city and state authorities for making the decisions that unleashed the chaos and precipitated the chain of events leading to the car killing.
It won’t help the cause of justice if McAuliffe is caught making stuff up.
In closing, let me reiterate that I’m not defending white supremacists. Nazis are evil. Klansmen are evil. White supremacists are evil. They picked Charlottesville, Charlottesville didn’t pick them. They spewed hatred and vitriol. They came prepared for violence, and they dished it out. They deserve the full punishment of the law. I wish they had never come to Virginia, and I hope they all go home and never come back.There are currently no comments highlighted.
” Please note, I am not making this argument, I’m not excusing Fields, I’m not blaming the counter-protesters, and I’m not engaging in moral equivalency. I’m noting arguments circulated on the Internet that will likely preview Field’s defense”
It’s going to be a tough row to hoe when Fields is in many pictures standing next to other white supremacists PRIOR to driving that auto…
In terms of McAuliffe .. trying to find news account that is NOT in publications like Brietbart, or Daily Caller or The Free Beacon.. I’d settle for the RTD or WSJ… etc….. but what I’m seeing is that the state police are referencing a briefing he received.. and it sounds like the SP WERE worried about an influx of weapons.. and the GOv may well have gone over the line… but there is no question there were a lot of weapons .. and the State Police worried about not only the ones they could see but potentially others they had not found or seen.
I think this goes to show that you can’t discount this at all because it’s common knowledge that the right.. the KKK.. neo-nazis .. have a lot of weaponry and boast that they do.. and put it on display ..
I have no doubt that some on the left may also have and/or be stocking up on weapons.. and if those don’t pucker your backside .. no matter whether you lean left or right.. – you need your head examined.. because if both sides show up in the future ready to battle.. the idea that the State police might be “outgunned” is not out of the realm of possible at all..
If a thousand folks show up with weapons and shooting breaks out .. how many police will it take to deal with it – and what is the probability that a lot of folks are going to be shot -including police?
We’re going to end up looking like some lawless 3rd world country with militia roaming the streets and controlling some places if we are not careful.
Larry – what you forget is that the MSM regularly censors stories that are inconsistent with their position on issues. Do an Internet search today on McAuliffe and “gun cache.” I did and didn’t find any references from traditional news sources. The story is being spiked.
The Post did a story today about McAuliffe’s change in position on Confederate monuments from one of the affected locality involved to one where all should be removed from public places. But not one mention of the State Police contradicting McAuliffe’s claims about hidden gun caches and the State Police being under-armed. And this is from the newspaper that ran umpteen stories about George Allen and his stupid macacca remarks. This is an attempted cover-up of news that does not advance the Post’s agenda.
I’ve also been told by a Post reporter (who still works for the company) that he received pressure from the Editorial staff not to write any critical stories about then-Governor Tim Kaine.
The MSM is as corrupt and unprincipled as Trump appears to be. And now it appears Terry McAuliffe is too.
Dear Jim,
The sense in the President’s words is not paradoxical: “Uniting the Right” means bringing various people together, people who feel that a “raging” Liberalism is a threat to our country. Such coalitions are always are unstable and uneasy. Over the years, I have attended intellectual Rightwing conferences of up to 200 people in which BOTH Jews AND some Neo-Nazis were present, and other people. But most of the people who attended were neither Jews nor Nazis, and probably none were both at the same time! The attitude of the participants toward these “friendly hostiles,” myself included, was one of polite avoidance. We were there to listen, to ask questions of the speakers and panels, to network, and it was just “one of those things” that those “other people” were there, too. In recent years, too, it has become nearly impossible to stage such events in commercial settings due to broken contracts and “Anti-Fa” threats.
Having said that, I would not hazard to put a percentage on the extremists present at the rally in Charlottesville.
Let’s face it, the Democratic also is made up of a disparate alliance of Liberals, moderates, Democratic Socialists, and Communists. It’s sad, but that’s politics. I once knew a Professor in my undergraduate schooling who was a Communist, I had tried forming a Democratic Socialist, “Michael Harrington Club,” and he told me of his like-minded son. He told him that whatever his convictions, his son should “buy his clothes at Brooks Brothers so that people will even listen to you.” I had wanted this professor to sponsor my group and did not realize just how far to the Left he “swung” going in.
Remember, too, that in order to take down Adolf Hitler, the U.S. allied itself with, arguably, an even greater mass murderer, Joseph Stalin, whom FDR dubbed, “Uncle Joe.” And that went on for several years, and the Liberal New York Times happily overlooked and denied his many crimes, until after 1945, when, it was “politically necessary” to bring them up. This pattern of aligning with evil men when it suits policy interests is ubiquitous in U.S. foreign policy. So, let’s put things in some perspective. This “virgin” lost her “maidenhead” long, long ago! To speak otherwise is either naive or disingenuous.
Sincerely,
Andrew