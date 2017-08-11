Does Virginia Higher-Ed Discriminate against Asians?

The Students for Fair Admissions, an Arlington-based non-profit group, has made waves recently with its lawsuit charging that Harvard University discriminates against Asian-Americans in its admissions process.
The lawsuit asserts that the university administers what amounts to an illegal quota system, in which roughly the same percentage of African-Americans, Hispanics, whites and Asian-Americans are admitted year after year, despite fluctuations in application rates and qualification, reports the New York Times. Numerous academic studies have shown that Asian-Americans have to achieve significantly higher SAT scores than other groups to gain admission to many elite universities.
The controversy got me to thinking — do similar admissions biases exist at Virginia’s top universities? The University of Virginia, the College of William & Mary, and Virginia Tech aren’t as elite as the Ivy League schools, but they are highly regarded and they do recruit students nationally. Asian students in Virginia schools consistently out-perform other racial categories in Virginia high schools. Are they fairly represented or under-represented in Virginia’s top colleges?
That’s hard to say for sure. I can’t find any data online providing average SAT scores broken down by race for any of the three universities. (I conjecture that such data is suppressed precisely to avoid the kinds of accusations made by Students for Fair Admissions.)
But the institutions do provide a breakdown of enrollment by race and ethnicity. At the top of the post, you can view the 2016 enrollment numbers for Asian and Pacific-American students. The percentages at each institution are higher than the percentage of the Asian population in Virginia — 6.5% as of 2015 — as a whole.
But how do enrollments compare to the Asian percentage of college-bound students? According to the College Board, 5,389 college-bound students of Asian origin took the SAT exams in 2016, accounting for 9% of Virginia’s college-bound population. By that yardstick, W&M at 8.7% in-state Asian enrollment appears to have an under-represented Asian population, while UVa and Virginia Tech are comfortably above.
But the story doesn’t stop there. Asian-Americans out-perform other racial/ethnic groups academically. The average reading + math SAT score for Virginia Asian-Americans was 1,145 in 2016. That compared to 1,037 for all Virginia students. Colleges and universities consider factors other than SAT scores, of course, such as grades, student rank in high school, and extracurricular activities. All other things being equal, however, the superior SAT performance by Asians suggests that they should be represented at Virginia’s elite institutions in numbers greater than the percentage taking the SATs.
What numbers would represent a bias-free admission percentage for Asians? The data that I could find isn’t granular enough to make a firm judgment, although a scientific wild-ass guess suggests that UVa, where Asians account for 18.2% of in-state first-year students, is very receptive to Asian admissions, Virginia Tech (12.7) moderately receptive, and William & Mary (8.7%) bears a closer look.
That's just a rough cut. It's impossible to dig deeper without seeing the average SAT scores of Asians and other racial/ethnic groups admitted to each institution. Getting that data, I suspect, will be like prying teeth from a dragon.
This discussion strikes me as misapplication of statistics 101. OK, as background we know that, culturally, Asian-background families place a higher-than-average value on educational achievement. We also know it’s a relatively small portion of the population (you say 6.5% in Virginia, yet produces 8% of Virginia college-bound applicants — consistent with the higher-value-placed-on-college-achievement thesis). So W&M has less than 8%, but UVa and VT more? To me that seems most likely explained not by the school’s decisions but by the applicant’s, reflecting a combination of 1. the preponderant location of Virginia’s Asian population in Northern Virginia, 2. the more regional (Tidewater) tilt of W&M’s applicant pool and 3. the availability of more technical/engineering courses at VT and UVa (which presumes a tilt towards STEM among Asian students, which is, at least anecdotally, true). As for the conclusion “the superior SAT performance by Asians suggests that they should be represented at Virginia’s elite institutions in numbers greater than the percentage taking the SATs,” that assumes Virginia is a zero-sum education destination for all its college-bound SAT takers. But there simply aren’t that many Asian-American applicants nationwide that a high percentage choosing to attend higher-prestige “elite institutions” (like the east and west coast Ivies) outside Virginia won’t substantially reduce the size of the pool choosing Virginia schools. In fact UVa and VT manage to buck that trend by offering close-to-“elite” value at in-State prices. I think W&M would also if it were better known in northern Virginia circles.
“What numbers would represent a bias-free admission percentage for Asians?” Indeed. Statistics can support a lot of conclusions here, depending on how they are sliced and how much context is omitted.
Acbar, I’m pretty sure William and Mary draws heavily from NOVA (all three schools do). I don’t think that is it. I suspect there is self-selection going on. Schools that start to have a higher Asian population may appear more attractive to some Asians, so they choose to go there.
You gotta figure W&M has gotten way too pricey .. for most .. to boot…
Interesting that NoVA folks leave NoVa for higher ed, eh?
Agreed. My own daughter graduated from W&M. Kids want to go where they are well received by students like them, and she had a blast visiting siblings of friends there. But that only underscores that it isn’t necessarily admissions bias, but selection/acceptance bias.
My, what difference two years makes!
Geeze Acbar – you’re much too rational here guy…
I think the opponents of Affirmative Action don’t want representative demographic percentages…they gonna say pure SAT ranking…regardless of ethnicity.. I’d bet.
I suspect you’re right. Never saw a good statistic that couldn’t be undermined by malicious alternatives, or a bad one buried by irrelevant puffery. The art of public relations and/or publicity-seeking lawsuits, as it were!
I don’t think enrollment statistics have any relevance to the purported topic. School don’t control enrollment. Kids enroll at different schools for different reasons. Schools control admissions. The proper metric to examine is admissions.
And the only 2 schools in the state where one could draw any valid conclusions are U.Va. and William & Mary. U.Va. has an acceptance rate of 28% and W&M has an acceptance rate of 34%.
But VPI (73% admit rate) and all the other state schools have such high admit rates that it would be very difficult to draw any valid conclusions from admissions statistics.
