Illuminating Rural Poverty in Virginia

Last week Augie Wallmeyer delivered a speech to the Virginia Historical Society on the “Extremes of Virginia.” If you haven’t read his book by the same title, listen to his speech. (Clicking on the image takes you to the Virginia Historical Society Facebook page, where the speech can be viewed.)There are currently no comments highlighted.
See if you can get the slides or a link to the slides… the video is not very good quality…hard to see and understand.. but I can tell the content is substantiative.