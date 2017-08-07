UVa Board of Visitors Discusses Online Learning

Five years after the future of online learning played an important role in the drama over University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan resignation and reinstatement, the UVa Board of Trustees is making cautious moves to increase the university’s commitment to e-learning.
During a two-day board retreat, Kristen Palmer, director of online learning programs, provided an overview of how other colleges and universities are utilizing online learning — from enhancing the education of residential students to delivering education to off-campus students, reports The Daily Progress.
Still in the brainstorming phase, UVa President Teresa A. Sullivan said at Saturday’s meeting that the first step would be to research the market and determine what would and would not work for UVa. She said online curriculum support for students will be very important, as will options for nontraditional students.
“We’re willing to think outside the box,” Sullivan said. “The sweet spot is that there is so much new knowledge and people beyond college age want it.”
UVa offers more than 50 online courses, 20 certificates and five degrees, and it supports Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) — giving the university a significantly larger online presence than it had in 2012 when the Board of Visitors demanded Sullivan’s resignation. Although then-Rector Helen Dragas cited several reasons for seeking Sullivan’s departure, the issue that resonated most with the public was the absence at UVa of a coherent strategy for adapting to the online revolution. MOOCs were generating considerable publicity at the time, and the higher-ed community was divided on whether online learning would fundamentally transform learning or was a passing craze that could never effectively translate into higher education.
After Sullivan mobilized faculty and student support to win reappointment as president, online learning took a back seat compared to other UVa priorities. While individual schools did adopt the technology — the School of Continuing and Professional Studies most notably (see the video above) — UVA as an institution never made a major commitment. Now, as Sullivan prepares to retire, the Board of Visitors is delving deeper.
Many universities — Harvard, Berkeley, MIT, Penn State, Georgia Tech, the University of Michigan and Purdue, among others — have ramped up their investing in online learning. Here in Virginia, Liberty University has ridden the online-learning wave to become the largest university in the state by enrollment). Liberty’s online learning programs have been so profitable that the institution has been able to plow hundreds of millions of dollars into its endowment.
In September 2016, UVa’s Online Education Advisory Committee advanced several recommendations for bolstering online learning. According to Palmer’s presentation PowerPoint, they included:
- Identify leader to drive strategic digital learning efforts across
university
- Fund small scale projects focused on measuring effectiveness and
disseminating findings related to emergent learning technologies
and digital environments.
- Remove barriers for those schools interested in digital learning
with seed funding with plans for sustainability within 2-5 years
(possible collaborative Strategic Investment Fund proposal).
- Create a Fellows Program by funding, hiring, and supporting
thought leaders, subject matter experts and practitioners.
- Make all digital materials for the university fully accessible for all
learners
A year later, many questions remain to be answered. Among those raised by Palmer: Who do we want UVa to be? Are there markets UVa could enter at scale? Will moving content online affect the cost of curriculum delivery? Could UVa use online courses as part of the admissions process? Could the university partner with other Virginia colleges or programs?
With discussions still in the early stages, said the Daily Progress, the board will continue to examine pros and cons of online learning. To better support students, said board member Jeffrey C. Walker, it would be advisable to talk to other schools that utilize online learning to find out what works and what doesn’t. Which classes are more proficiently taught online and which are more suited to traditional classrooms?
The planners need to think a bit less about the school and more about the students. Most on-line courses that I have examined charged as much as on-campus courses, whereas the price charged to on-line students should not cover facilities, sports, administration associated with housing, etc. Kahn Academy would be a good model to follow. Kahn is free and has excellent teaching techniques (at least in math, which is what I have used).
Handy feature of your website format is the linking of “RELATED” blog posts. I just reread your June 2012 post asking “UVa: Where’s the Vision?” For UVa to be focusing now on online learning, wanting to take notes from the experience of other schools confirms the point mentioned by Dragas once, seized by the media as a nugget: UVa lags in its strategic thinking about online learning and how it might benefit the school and the students of the Commonwealth (or anywhere, that’s the very point). I think that the BOV of 2012 was craving a president who would step out in front on this and other higher ed issues–a leader rather than a follower–something Sullivan has not done. Liberty U proves that there was money left on the table that could have gone to other institutions.