Here’s What Happens When You Mess Where You Shouldn’t Be a’Messin’

The City of Martinsville may be on the hook for an $800,000 loan extended to the Integrative Centers for Science and Medicine (ICSM) by the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. The tobacco commission gave ICSM the money to help start the College of Henricopolis School of Medicine in the economically beleaguered manufacturing town.
The tobacco commission agreed to back the for-profit medical college on the grounds that it would create jobs and add to the tax base. The city of Martinsville co-signed a performance agreement requiring that the medical college would hire 25% of its staff and generate $1.5 million in capital investment within 18 months. As of January, the 18-month mark, neither goal had been met, reports the Martinsville Bulletin.
Now the tobacco commission wants its money back, and Dr. Noel Boaz, president of the college and ICSM, its nonprofit arm, says the college doesn’t have it. The college spent the $800,000 but never achieved accreditation, and never received permanent certification from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Boaz contends that the tobacco commission is wrong to demand its money back, and the Martinsville Bulletin has all the gory details.
But there is a simple lesson to be learned: Local governments have no business getting involved in business deals like this. Martinsville lacked the in-house expertise to evaluate the plans and promises of entrepreneurs like Boaz, and the city was in no position to take the financial risk. Locally backed economic development deals borne of desperation always seem to turn out badly.
Jim – I suggest that the problem is much larger than Martinsburg, Va. It is ubiquitous, today’s American incompetence. I have been saying this for years. Look anywhere around you – our great incompetence where there was so much competence before – The wasting of $5 Billion trying unsuccessfully to double the size of Dulles Airport – Arlington County’s One million dollar bus stop that did not work properly, even to keep out the rain – the modern debacle of engineering we call the Silver Line, the LOL incompetence of the Nation’s Capital Metro Line – the gross incompetence of the US Congress, its inability to pass a bill to solve any real problem at all – UVA’s inability to restore with integrity the Rotunda for less than 6o million dollars, what should have cost a fraction of that price.
And I am not alone – Jamie Dimon, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest Bank, recently said much of the same thing:
“It’s almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world and listening to the stupid s— we have to deal with in this country,” … The U.S. has become “one of the most bureaucratic, confusing, litigious societies on the planet” and “it’s hurting the average American that we don’t have these right policies.”
What is happening to America now is what happened to Greece and Rome before us – The country has loss its competence, its confidence, its virtue, it pride, its willingness to work and sacrifice beyond the selfish interests of its leaders and much of its people.
Mr. Bacon,
You leave out the most amazing thing about this story: Virginia Tech and Carillion just opened a med school in Roanoke. Roanoke is about an hour away from Martinsville. Winston Salem, home of Wake Forest’s med school is a little over an hour from Martinsville. In what universe would ANYONE think this proposed med school in Martinsville is a good idea in light of VPISU and Carillion opening up a brand new med school just up the road and Wake having a well-established med school an hour down the road?
This is clearly a “fail” . Neither the Tobacco fund nor Martinsville are doing due diligence. Up our way – the performance incentives are in the form of rebates – if the performance goals are met… not free money up front with no way to recover it if things go bad…
Incentives configured this way – invite unscrupulous players… and you know that at the front – that if they fail – the govt takes the bath.
This is not a failure of govt. Govt can and does do incentives “right” and on the private sector side – similar bad deals do happen when greed ignores risk.
Martinsville by the way is apparently the Opioid capital of Virginia so one might thing there may be fertile ground for some kind of treatment program there… eh? I mean , even the GOP says they want to put money on that issue…
Yes. $800K would seem to be a drop in the bucket for what it would take to get an accredited school of medicine. Eastern Virginia Medical School and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medical School got lots of start up funding, had the support of major medical centers, and still had pretty long gestation periods. Imagine pulling that off in Martinsville.
Reed, not only do I agree with you, I’ve actually told green card and Visa holders to go back home and send your kids home.
