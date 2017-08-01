A Substation in Time Saves Nine

The 2013 sniper attack on Pacific Gas & Electric Company’s Metcalf transmission substation was a wake-up call for the electric power industry. A team of riflemen knocked out the facility near San Jose, Calif., by firing upon and severely damaging 17 transformers. Thanks to redundancy in the grid, PG&E was able to prevent blackouts by re-routing electrical power. But the incident drove home how vulnerable the electric grid is to sabotage.
“The next day,” recalls Mike Lamb, manager of operations engineering for Dominion Energy Virginia, “we started brainstorming about what resiliency improvements we needed.”
As part of a multi-pronged strategy to bolster resiliency of its 6,500-mile electric transmission lines, 57,000 miles of distribution lines, 900 substations and 66,000 transformers, Dominion procured mobile transmission equipment designed by manufacturers in Europe, Asia and North America. The mobile equipment provides a “plug and play” design that allows it to connect with high-voltage cables in a fraction of set-up time required by conventional technology.
Most of the equipment held in resiliency reserves sits idle until needed in the aftermath of a hurricane, earthquake, or human-caused event. As it turned out, has Dominion found a use for the trailer-borne transmission outside of an emergency situation.
The company had a “wreck-and-rebuild” job on an older transmission line between the Bremo Power Station and a substation in Cartersville. Typically, says Lamb, a temporary transmission line would be constructed to carry load to customers while the old line was being rebuilt. In this particular case, a five-mile section had poor access.
Besides saving the $4 million expense of stringing a temporary line, says Lamb, the company was able to conduct a “proof of concept.” Workers proceeded slowly and deliberately over four months in order to work out set-up processes and develop checklists.
“We accomplished a lot of things with this one installation,” Lamb says. “If we have an unplanned situation in the future, we could hopefully make it within five to seven days.”
Nationally, the electric grid is aging. Most transformers in the United States were installed between 1950 and 1970, and have far exceeded their expected 40-year life span. U.S. utilities, some fear, may be forced to contend with an increasing number of breakdowns. Thus the grid is growing more fragile even as the threat of sabotage, cyber attacks and natural disaster looms ever larger.
While Dominion says that it has been proactively replacing older transformers, substation equipment, and transmission lines in order to improve reliability, the mobile transmission equipment gives it an added safeguard against an extended outage.
"The installation of the mobile transmission substation in Cartersville was a first in North America, and the equipment operated as designed," says Lamb. "Dominion will definitely be better equipped and prepared in the future to respond to unplanned events."
Apparently don’t have that capability down at Hatteras and Ocracoke which just lost all power.. a few days ago.. ironically from bridge construction! You’d think they’d know where NOT to drill these days!
at any rate – having a resilient, redundant grid also plays into the solar/wind conundrum… if you have a grid that can “dynamically mend” in response to failures.. you probably are able to do that also for the variability of wind/solar so it’s a win-win!
I bet Hatteras and Ocracoke businesses and rental properties are gonna be talking about how much money it would have cost to have “backup” versus money lost when not!
I handled a lot of cable cuts in my day when I was in in-house lawyer for the Telephone Company. I remember one case where the Power Company wanted compensation for cutting one of its cables. Before we worked in the area, we had Miss Utility mark the power line. But it was cut anyway.
After investigating, it was determined that the contractor laying the power cable had extra cable. So instead of cutting it to length and then connecting it, the contractor made a giant loop of the excess cable and then connected it. The loop extended well beyond the place where the line was marked. We didn’t pay that one. It’s very important to put cables exactly where they are supposed to be and then to call before one digs.
It sounds like Dominion is being very cautious and proactive with that equipment. Nice … but before they rebuild the old grid substations they need to think more about what our changing grid will look like. Where will microgrids be a better answer? Where will corporate onsite renewables change the demand picture? Where is that ACEEE 23% decline in demand by 2030 from efficient buildings located? Where and when will offshore wind, with it’s enormous generation potential, come ashore?
CA&W. Ditto on the offshore wind. Would that someone would figure out how to use the ocean’s waves.
I still struggle with the idea that we will be able to retrofit a large number of buildings to achieve the projected decline in demand. Big new buildings and government building remodeling will certainly provide energy savings. But where does the money come from to do the rest of the buildings and the many homes – most of which are owned or rented by people who don’t have money to burn?
Fairfax County indicates a good two-thirds of its office buildings are functionally obsolete. Some will be repurposed. Some will be torn down and replaced by more energy-efficient buildings. But most won’t. I don’t see anyone spending a dime to make them energy efficient. And then toss in the many homes, townhouses and apartments. Unless and until we have several years of rising personal incomes, I just don’t see most people taking on significant capital expenses that won’t produce savings that outweigh the higher expenses to pay for the retrofitting of buildings.
I guess folks saw this also:
Report: Plug being pulled on Plant Vogtle’s nuke twin in South Carolina
Russell Grantham The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2:23 p.m Monday, July 31, 2017
n a press release, one of the partners in the project, SCE&G, said Monday that rising costs of the $14 billion V.C. Summer nuclear station expansion project, falling demand for electricity, construction delays and the bankruptcy of a key contractor were reasons behind the decision, according to The State newspaper in Columbia, S.C.
The Vogtle project to add two new nuclear reactors at a Georgia Power plant near Augusta faces a similar set of challenges.
can’t be good for NA3