True, state support for higher education does constitute a subsidy for the upper middle-class. Think of it as a tool to recruit and retain human capital.
Why do taxpayers subsidize public colleges? Dimitrios Halikias and Richard V. Reeves with the Brookings Institution ask that question in a new paper. Four-year colleges, they noted, are dominated by children of the upper-middle class, who can afford the cost of attendance better than most. Why should states expend scarce resources to benefit the well-to-do?
One justification for the subsidies, the authors suggest, is that higher education provides public benefits in addition to the private returns that accrue to the students themselves. They identify two benefits in particular. Universities act as ladders for social mobility, allowing students from less affluent families to improve their lot in life. And they function as laboratories for research, expanding knowledge in ways that benefit the higher population.
A stronger case can be made for public support of institutions that provide one of those two benefit, say Halikias and Reeves. Institutions that do both, they call Leaders. Institutions that do neither, they term Laggards. Those that out-perform in providing mobility, they dub Ladders, and those that excel in research they refer to as Labs.
Drawing upon data from Mobility Report Cards, which rank colleges by their ability to attract low-income students and push them up the income ladder, and university research prowess based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, they assigned each of the nation’s 342 selective, four-year, non mission-oriented universities to one of the four buckets. (They exclude Historically Black Colleges and Universities, liberal arts colleges, and military-oriented institutions. The University of Virginia, which I would classify as research institution, does not appear on the list. Neither does the College of William & Mary, which they presumably count as a liberal arts college.)
According to this methodology, Virginia has three Leaders — and not the ones who usually appear on lists of top universities. As can be seen in the table above, in order of social mobility, they are Old Dominion University, Virginia Commonwealth University and George Mason University. These institutions admit relatively large percentages of students from the lower-income quintile and relatively low percentages from the upper income quintile.
Particularly questionable from the Halikias-Reeves perspective are the low-mobility, low-research laggards: Christopher Newport University, Radford University, Longwood University and James Madison University. Indeed, LU and JMU have the distinction of ranking the lowest in the country by this measure.
Bacon’s bottom line: Regardless of what you might think of the authors’ methodology — it has its weaknesses, as I’m sure administrators of LU and JMU would be quick to point out — but it does raise a really important question. Why do states subsidize college tuition for all? If states must be in the game of subsidizing higher education, why not make all dispensations means tested?
I’m of two minds. As one who espouses libertarian principles, I see no justification to subsidize higher ed. Insofar as there is merit to the logic of the idea of social benefits to the subsidies, then one might make an argument for means-tested financial aid. On the other hand, I’m a taxpayer. I’ve paid large sums to the Commonwealth of Virginia over my lifetime, and a reduced-cost education first for me and then for my children is one of the few perks I’ve received in return (other than benefits like roads, state police and state parks available to anyone.) So, color me conflicted.
There is one important argument, however, that Halikias and Reeves neglected — at least in a Virginia context. Access to a superior system of higher education is a big draw to anyone considering moving to Virginia. If we want to attract human capital, there are few things more enticing than good K-12 schools and affordable, quality colleges. We give tax breaks and subsidies to businesses to lure them into the Old Dominion. Likewise, we subsidize higher education in order to recruit and retain the smartest and best educated employees… who, incidentally, pay the most in taxes. Unlike incentives for out-of-state businesses, Virginia citizens have been paying taxes all along — some for their entire lives.
Virginia often is criticized for spending less on higher-ed subsidies than the national average, and considerably less than our neighbor to the south, North Carolina. In an ideal world, no state would subsidize higher education, colleges would do a better job of controlling their costs and keeping tuition low, and private philanthropists would donate more money to scholarships. But we live in the world we live in, and eliminating state support for higher-ed would severely undercut Virginia's economic competitiveness and its prospects for economic growth.
All right, LarryG, you’ve been banging away on this very point for some time now. I’ve thrown you a nice, slow pitch right over the plate…
so… define: “Sorry-Ass College Students.” !!!
Hey.. I give you HUGE CREDIT for taking on the issue!! Congrats and THANKS – and yes.. you apparently have “got” the issue!
Let’s start with this:
Should taxpayers subsidize any and all income levels to “afford” any/all College choices?
then next..
Is it better for taxpayers to help one kid make MORE money while leaving the other kid under-educated and under-employed .. who needs lifelong entitlements ..OR is it better to give LESS to the kid who wants a higher paying job and give more to the kid who will then get enough education to become a taxpayer themselves rather than an entitlement-taker?
Nothing is ever so simple as above.. I admit.. and “helping” those at the lower tiers is not easy nor successful if it does not begin in K-12 and continue through college.. kids from lower-income cultures are high-maintenance no matter how you cut it… I admit!
so I’ll shut up now and listen a little.. yes a novel concept for me sometimes!
I am reminded of Hippolyte Taine’s characterization of the Robespiere’s Jacobins whose excited zeal resulted in France’s 1792 Reign of Terror:
“Some … are shrewd…(their) sole object is to furnish the public with words instead of things; others (are) ordinary scribblers of abstractions, or even ignoramuses, (who), unable to distinguish words from things, imagine that they are framing laws by stringing together a lot of phases.”
We see a lot of this sort of stuff these days. Indeed, it’s typical. And rampant within the Academy.
You both (as well as authors of Brookings study) have it “ass backwards”.
We are NOT using public money to subsidize students education!
We are using vast amounts of public monies to subsidize the bad habits of students, and the private interests of professors who don’t teach and college administrators and crony capitalists who live on the fatty pork universities raise off the backs of students, their parents, and taxpayers, to feed their own private self interests.
Here is a part of Bernie’s rationale for free tuition in state colleges. …
He has spoken that as the world progresses … more education is required. A high school degree was enough 50 years ago … no longer true. It isn’t all about the job, but the requirements to thrive in a now different world.
“In a highly competitive global economy, we need the best-educated workforce in the world. It is insane and counter-productive to the best interests of our country and our future, that hundreds of thousands of bright young people cannot afford to go to college, and that millions of others leave school with a mountain of debt that burdens them for decades.”
MAKE TUITION FREE AT PUBLIC COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES.
This is not a radical idea.
Germany eliminated tuition because they believed that charging students $1,300 per year was discouraging Germans from going to college. Chile will do the same. Finland, Norway, Sweden and many other countries around the world also offer free college to all of their citizens. If other countries can take this action, so can the United States of America.
In fact, it’s what many of our colleges and universities used to do. The University of California system offered free tuition at its schools until the 1980s. In 1965, average tuition at a four-year public university was just $243 and many of the best colleges – including the City University of New York – did not charge any tuition at all. The Sanders plan would make tuition free at public colleges and universities throughout the country.
STOP THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FROM MAKING A PROFIT ON STUDENT LOANS.
Over the next decade, it has been estimated that the federal government will make a profit of over $110 billion on student loan programs. This is morally wrong and it is bad economics. Sen. Sanders will fight to prevent the federal government from profiteering on the backs of college students and use this money instead to significantly lower student loan interest rates.
Who can disagree with that?