Pipeline Passes FERC Environmental Review

While the proposed 605-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) would have temporary adverse impacts on people and the environment, the impact can be reduced to “less-than-significant levels,” if the project is constructed and operated in compliance with federal standards, declared the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a final Environmental Impact Statement issued today. Read the EIS here.
The finding is a critical step toward ultimate approval or denial by the commission. Backers of the project lauded the FERC finding, while pipeline foes criticized it. Here follows a sample of the immediate reaction.
Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Leslie Hartz, vice president-engineering and construction for Dominion Energy, the ACP’s managing partner: “The favorable environmental report released today provides a clear path for final approval of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline this fall. The report concludes that the project can be built safely and with minimal long-term impacts to the environment. The report also reinforces previous findings by the FERC and decades of research demonstrating that natural gas pipelines do not adversely impact tourist economies or residential property values. With this report, the region moves one step closer toward a stronger economy, a more secure energy supply and a cleaner environment.”
Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance. Executive Director Lew Freeman: “The Trump administration’s final environmental report issued today for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which would carry fracked-gas through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, utterly fails to independently assess whether the project is even needed. This is the core issue upon which all other considerations of the controversial project are based, says a coalition of community groups and legal and technical experts.”
Energy Sure. Samantha Quig with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Rich Greer with the Laborer’s International Union of North America: “After almost three years of extensive study by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and other agencies, we are encouraged by the favorable conclusions of the final environmental report released today. Never before has an infrastructure project in our region received so much scrutiny by so many agencies and offered so many opportunities for public input. We have total confidence in the process, and we are convinced the project will be built with all necessary protections for the environment and public safety.”
House Republicans (no link): Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell and Speaker-designee M. Kirkland Cox: “We are heartened by today’s positive news from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Construction of this project is crucial to ensuring Virginia’s economy continues to grow in the years ahead, and that our families and businesses will continue to have access to affordable and reliable domestic energy. As Governor Terry McAuliffe has noted, the ACP is really a ‘jobs pipeline’, and it is desperately needed in our Commonwealth. We know that we can grow Virginia’s economy, and create thousands of good paying jobs for our people, while also preserving the environmental treasures we all cherish and love. Today’s report proves this.”
Southern Environmental Law Center. Staff attorney Greg Buppert: “FERC still hasn’t addressed the most basic question hanging over this project: Is it even needed? It’s FERC’s responsibility to determine if this pipeline is a public necessity before it allows developers to take private property, clear forests, and carve up mountainsides. Mounting evidence shows that it is not.”
Bold Alliance. Richard Averitt, affected landowner and entrepreneur: ““The FEIS is based on incomplete information, false narratives, and superficial statements of need that are based on corrupt self-dealing. It makes a mockery of the approval process. It’s clear that FERC exists to do the bidding of the industry that pays its salaries and feels no responsibility to the public or to the truth.”
No one on either side of this fight actually believed that the EIS would be any different than what has just been released, a go ahead for the ACP. There are only 2 ways this dated idea will be stopped … If the investors rethink the notion that burning natural gas is ‘clean’, or if Virginia says NO, something that did happened in New York. Governor Cuomo has rejected pipelines on the recommendation of his Department of Environmental Protection, and the loud voices of many, many voters.
It’s unlikely that will happen in Virginia though, where the conflicts of interest abound, and where the job of overseeing the integrity of 2,000 water crossing is just too big a job for our DEQ. Before assigning oversight responsibility to the Army Corp of Engineers, Virginia’s DEQ is required to confirm that the Corp’s requirements comply with Virginia’s water quality standards. Our DEQ has outsourced that job as well as the basic oversight job. Dominion will pay a contractor designated by the state to evaluate their ACP proposal for the DEQ. Incredibly, that contractor is currently doing several other jobs for Dominion, and yet no one thinks this is a conflict of interest.
Building this pipeline is Dominion and Duke’s ploy to remain monopoly utilities, in charge of generation and distribution of electricity throughout the state. The majority of the gas in the ACP pipeline is designated for electricity production. Dominion’s two new gas plants already have contracts with legacy pipelines. They just want ‘backup’ supply. Additional plants, not yet approved by the State Corporation, are to be built over the next 10+ years. All these gas-fired plants will actually produce more GHG emissions than the utility now emits. Will the Governor’s new committee take that into account as they attempt to reduce emissions? That might negate the need for the ACP.
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is being called a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” and he Chairman of the Royal Dutch Shell Group and I agree. We just see opportunity differently. Speaking to leaders from the oil, gas, and electricity industries, the Chairman said it is time to envision a “wholly renewable energy future … it’s feasible, it’s profitable, and that’s where we’re headed.”
Virginia won’t be headed in that ‘profitable and feasible’ direction until we change the rules and give our utilities a reason support a reduced level of demand. Our regulators need to “decouple profits from sales in order to create incentives for utilities to invest in or promote more energy efficiency, demand response, or Disributed Generation,” according to Hank Paulson and Michael Bloomberg in ‘Ricky Business”.
The FERC playing field is not level. The ACP will lock us into a risky and potentially expensive future. Dominion predicts a 98% rise in gas prices by 2030. We have other energy choices, renewable choices, that will be cheaper, won’t require property takings through eminent domain, and will not risk harm to our mountains and our water. It’s time to give up an old idea. The builders of Keystone XL are rethinking that pipeline too.
