Mal-Employment and Brain Drains

“The quality, cost and availability of talent” is one of the top three factors considered in corporate investment — often the most important factor, Stephen Moret, CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) told the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) at a council meeting earlier today. And Virginia is blessed with one of the most highly regarded systems of public education in the country, he added. “Overall, it’s an incredibly positive story for Virginia.”
But that doesn’t mean the higher ed system couldn’t use improvement. In a presentation to SCHEV, of which he is a member, Moret advocated synchronizing higher-ed goals with economic-development goals. In particular, he said that the state should attend to the problem of “mal-employment” — a type of under-employment in which people holding Bachelor’s Degrees work in occupations that don’t require a four-year college degree — and the out-migration of educated workers.
There are roughly 10 million full-time employed people nationally with a B.A. or higher who are mal-employed, Moret said. Another way of looking at the data is that 45% of people in the workforce with only a B.A. are either mal-employed or unemployed.
The Virginia Plan for Higher Education has set a goal of making Virginia the “best educated” state in the country. One justification for setting such an ambitious goal is that incomes are closely correlated with education. States with higher average levels of educational attainment tend to have higher incomes. But Moret says that average numbers can conceal the fact that some people with B.A. degrees barely make more than workers with high school diplomas or Associate’s degrees.
Moret gave several potential explanations for mal-employment. First, the supply of B.A. degrees may exceed demand in some fields. Second, college students are not preparing well for their transition into the working world. Third, some college grads may not be acquiring college-level skills. Businesses say they are looking for employees who have honed their critical-thinking and communications skills, but ample evidence suggests that a significant percentage of students make little progress in college.
A related issue is geographic mobility — college grads often move outside the state. The higher the level of education, the higher the propensity to move. Traditionally, Virginia has been an importer of human capital, but with the sequester-related squeeze on the state’s economy, more people have been leaving than coming in recent years. More than half the out-migrants in 2015 had B.A. degrees or higher, Moret said.
Moret outlined the implications of these trends — which he researched in pursuit of his doctoral degree (see “Thinking on a Higher Plane about Higher Education“) — for higher-education policy in Virginia.
- No one is looking very closely at the mal-employment issue in Virginia. Fortunately, SCHEV is well equipped to do so. It has already compiled the Virginia Longitudinal Data System (VLDS) of educational and employment data. Moret recommended adding occupational, hours-worked, and self-employment data to get a more complete picture of the relationship between education and mal-employment.
- Virginia’s higher-ed strategic plan should consider in-migration, out-migration, and supply and demand for different types of degrees. “If we’re going to become the best educated state in the country, we have to focus on retaining [educated workers] as well as producing degrees,” he said. While he didn’t explicitly say so, Moret implied that if Virginia produces more college graduates than can be supported by the economy, many will leave, and many will wind up mal-employed — a potential misallocation of higher-ed resources.
The economic development chief also made a pitch for developing a world-class program to provide customized workforce training for companies locating in Virginia. And he said that SCHEV should do a better job of ensuring that college grads acquire fundamental critical-thinking and communication skills.
The response from other SCHEV members was generally positive.
Minnis E. Ridenour, a retired Virginia Tech executive, wondered if the state’s higher education plan, which aims to be the best-educated state and increase the number of degrees granted by 100,000 above previous projections, might contribute to mal-employment.
“Let’s make this a priority as a topic” to discuss periodically, said Tom Slater, a Richmond attorney. He urged SCHEV to begin compiling statistics on under-employment and workforce migration.
Virginia may get a head start on at least one of Moret’s goals — ensuring that graduates have mastered critical skills. Joseph G. DeFilippo, director of academic affairs and planning, earlier had briefed the Academic Affairs Committee on progress in efforts to develop a program to assess the quality of education delivered by public Virginia institutions.
The proposed policy articulates a common vision of a high-quality undergraduate education. It establishes four core competencies common to the education of all Virginia students, regardless of major—critical thinking, written communication, quantitative reasoning, and civic engagement—and requires institutions to identify two additional competencies that reflect institutional priorities for student learning.
Institutions will design and conduct rigorous assessments appropriate to the specific outcomes they expect students to achieve, and use the results of those assessments to enhance the quality of their educational programs.
Staff will work with institutional representatives to develop institutional-specific schedules for assessment and reporting on each of the required competencies.There are currently no comments highlighted.
re: ” Moret implied that if Virginia produces more college graduates than can be supported by the economy, many will leave, and many will wind up mal-employed — a potential misallocation of higher-ed resources.”
hmmm… does that include people from other states who come to Virginia to get college and then return to their state for employment?
I would question if the right way to determine “mal-employment” is, instead, how much labor employers are importing because it’s not available here.. and how many jobs are not getting filled … and go wanting….or have to be recruited…
we can’t control the economy or what kinds of workers are needed…ergo – we can’t control Virginia Higher Ed institutions nor the degrees that people pursue… in Virginia Colleges – and should not attempt to do so.
What we SHOULD DO:
1. beef up our K-12 to help kids get the rigorous core education they will need no matter what college or where or even what curriculum. The lack of a core education is crippling Virginia kids in pursuing college and employment..
2. invest in our Community Colleges to get kids from K-12 into the economy with an education that is actually keyed to what the economy wants and needs.
3. – Understand that some kids and some parents are not after what the economy is wanting in terms of education – they are after what their kids “want to be” .. irregardless of what the economy wants.
That’s understandable.. but it’s not the responsibility of the State or it’s taxpayers to convince them otherwise… nor worse. make colleges make changes to reflect that.
4. – This is new. Start collecting and disseminating to students in K-12 and college – which jobs ARE in demand in the Virginia economy – even by region so that kids and parents KNOW and if they so choose, can target the kids education goals to getting a job they like – that actually does exist and is in demand – AND TO KNOW which jobs are NOT in demand..
For instance.. tell a kid in Southwest Va that mining engineers are NOT in demand..but that electrical engineers in NoVa ARE in demand.
Finally – I’d like to see courses in entrepreneurship in High School and community college. Why? Because people will better understand what is driving employers in their decisions about investing in and hiring workers for the economy. Too many folks think that jobs are just “provided” by employers with little or no understanding why those jobs actually exist nor that the most important qualities of many jobs are critical thinking, collaboration and communication… regardless of the degree type.