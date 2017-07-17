Another Useless, Irrelevant Debate

Ed Gillespie, Republican candidate for governor, has gotten himself in a political pickle. According to press reports, he has been blasting his Democratic rival Ralph Northam for backing the 2013 transportation tax package as “the largest tax increase in Virginia history.” But as Democrats have been pointing out, Gillespie was gubernatorial campaign chairman for Bob McDonnell, who pushed the bill through the General Assembly with significant Republican support.
The criticisms don’t address the substance of what Gillespie is saying — Northam did back the biggest tax increase in Virginia history. But the pushback raises an obvious question: What would Gillespie have done differently? How would he have proposed to fund Virginia’s pressing transportation needs?
Frankly, both Republicans and Democrats are incoherent on the subject of transportation funding. Both sides base their arguments on three untenable propositions: (1) that building more roads or commuter rail will solve our transportation problems, if only we build enough of the right thing; (2) that someone else should pay; and (3) that current transportation solutions will be relevant in the rapidly approaching era of driverless cars, transportation as a service and Uberization of transportation.
Let’s address these issues point by point.
Building more roads and commuter rail will not address transportation congestion unless local governments allow developers to transform what we commonly call “suburban sprawl” into traffic-eating walkable urbanism. Pedestrian-friendly, mixed-used development built at moderate densities substitutes foot travel for car trips, substitutes short car trips for longer trips, and makes mass transit a attractive to more riders.
While this market-driven transformation is taking place in fits and starts — mainly in Virginia’s urban-core jurisdictions and around Washington Metro stops — it is not taking place nearly fast enough. There will never be enough money to provide congestion-free transportation for sprawling, low-density land use patterns.
The second problem is that everyone wants a better transportation system, but no one wants to pay for it themselves. Having long ago abandoned the idea of a user-pays system, Virginia politicians excel at singling out others to pay. The result is an absurd system in which there is no connection between those who use transportation infrastructure (roads and rail alike), and those who pay for it. Thus, 85-year-old, blue-haired ladies who drive 2,000 miles a year pay sales taxes to subsidize road warriors who drive 20,000 miles, Dulles Toll Road users pay inflated tolls so Silver Line riders can enjoy below-cost fares, and everyone subsidizes tractor-trailers whose taxes don’t come close to covering the wear and tear they cause on roads. The perverse result: When people don’t pay the full cost of their travel decisions, they travel more.
The third problem, approaching insanity, is that Virginia continues to build roads and rail on the assumption that driving and commuting patterns will be the same in 20 years as they are today. But that is a manifestly idiotic assumption. The advent of driverless cars will drive down the cost of taxi-like, bus-like and jitney-like transportation services, making shared ridership services a more attractive option. The rise of subscription-based transportation-as-a-service enterprises will provide an alternative to individual automobile ownership. There is no way to forecast with any certainty how these innovations will affect driving habits and the need to build more highways and commuter rail.
The debates that politicians should be having, but aren’t, are these:
- How can we relax zoning codes to encourage land use patterns that put less strain on the transportation system?
- How can we reform transportation funding to support a user-pays transportation system?
- How should Virginia position itself to take maximum advantage of the fast-approaching driverless/electric/transportation-as-a-service revolution?
None of these conversations are occurring. Ed Gillespie isn't talking about them — but neither are his critics. The debate is more sterile than a mule with a vasectomy. Virginians should demand better.
Well deja vu to you too, Bacon. That sophistry looks very familiar and you should recognize this! This is the issue that made me a BR regular.
The blue haired lady driving 2,000 miles burns what, maybe 80 to 100 gallons of gas? She is paying a very small total annual gasoline tax. The road warrior driving ten times the distance and pays ten times the tax, which as you know I think is a damn near perfect user fee. She also probably pays far less in sales taxes, a portion of which goes to transportation, but most of what she is buying arrived – by road! Again, a user fee. Tolls are user fees, although sure there are some games played at times with cross-subsidization. Just about every transportation funding plan in recent years has relied very heavily on user fees, so your second point is bogus. No one has “abandoned” user pays.
One of the reasons we’re seeing PolitiFact is blog posts like this one.
Traditionally – the GOP in Virginia has accused the Dems of wanting to raise the gas tax. McDonnell himself said this when running for Gov:
“Creigh Deeds has unequivocally committed himself to higher taxes,” the announcer said. “…His $1 billion tax increase would add 20 cents to a gallon of gas.”
then he said:
“McDonnell said he would not raise taxes as governor,” said an article the next day in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “After the debate, he said he would not sign a transportation bill submitted to him by the legislature if it included any tax increase.”
The Roanoke Times reported, “McDonnell insisted he would not raise taxes.”
McDonnell emphasized that message by launching a TV commercial on Oct. 2 in which he spoke of the need to improve roads. “My plan: New money for transportation, while protecting education and not raising taxes,” he said.
”
I can add more quotes if there is any question here.
Second – fully one half of gas taxes go for maintenance and operations..not new Construction. The Fed money – about a billion dollars a year cannot be used to add capacity in non-attainment regions – generally the urban areas… and someone please tell me where any NEW road has been built in Va in the last 10 years… almost all the money has been used to improve existing roads.
Next – Steve – did you know that the sales tax brings in more than the fuel tax in Virginia? here, take a look:
Motor Fuel Taxes – $868,900
Motor Vehicle Sales and Use Tax – 976,500 2
State Sales and Use Tax – 1,023,100 <——– here
https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/webdoc/pdf/tracking_may17.pdf
Next – I actually give McDonnell and the Va GA – CREDIT – for revamping the transportation taxes. First – they moved away from tax per gallon to an automatically indexed tax per sale… .. then they diversified the taxes such that if the price of fuel went down – it did not kill them.. they still would get the other two – general sales tax and sales tax on new cars.
Virginia is actually being looked at as a model for other states and even the Fed gas tax which is still mired in a per gallon model.
I AGREE with Steve on the grey haired lady- everyone , no matter how much they drive – depends on roads – for virtually everything in their house – including all those Amazon/UPS/Fed-Ex deliveries. Even seniors depend on roads for their mobility getting to/from the Doctor.. and 911 EMS!
Good luck on trying to get the daily commuters to move from Fredericksburg back to NoVa or down in Hampton to live on the same side of the James they work… etc.. That's why I DO support TOLLS including the ones on Loudoun… who DO NEED to pay for the infrastructure needed to support their commute…
Finally – Smart Scale has dramatically changed the way we fund roads. It's actually based on real metrics for things like safety and travel time and connectivity.. rather than the old political game … Smart Scale has totally freaked out those who were counting on the traditional old ways of getting roads built to serve development.
But the bottom line is – just as with METRO – you have to have enough money to fund transportation because if you don't it will devolve into dysfunctional crisis mode … Peter robbing Paul .. type processes.
Larry, I suggest you review the Metro Washington’s CLRP. There are lots of projects in the District, Maryland and Virginia that add capacity to existing roads. Each addition, when evaluated as a part of the entire CLRP, must be consistent with the Region’s efforts to improve air quality.
I do agree that moving transportation funding from gas taxes and other auto-related fees to a broader base makes good sense. The viability of the gas tax in any state to provide long-term, sustainable funding for transportation is lacking. Cars are becoming much more fuel efficient and the fuel mix is changing. Some sales tax support for transportation makes sense.
But we also need to move taxation to include value capture. Transportation infrastructure construction creates great increases in the value of nearby real estate. Some of that increase needs to pay for the capital costs of the infrastructure that creates the value.
And Jim you’re inhaling. Adding density increases traffic congestion. Come look at Tysons. Look at the Inner Loop of the Beltway heading to Maryland. The added growth in Tysons and the added Beltway Express Lanes capacity exceeds the limited capacity of the American Legion Bridge and the Maryland Inner Loop to the I-270 Spur. Traffic backs up virtually to Tysons day and evening.
And to boot, the traffic is spilling over to local streets. McLean area residents literally cannot back out of their driveways. http://www.mcleanconnection.com/news/2017/feb/06/mclean-tysons-traffic-solutions-discussed/
Well, the gas tax revenue is a bit depressed because much of it now is a percentage and the prices are down. Those who advocated for a percentage basis, expecting ever rising prices, guessed wrong.
The really good news on that transportation revenue spreadsheet is you no longer see the monthly transfer of cash from the construction and operating fund into the maintenance fund. That huge maintenance drain is gone for now.
As to the political games, well, Larry, I remember 1985, when it was the Republican who advocated for a small gas tax hike, was quickly attacked by Democrats, and the Democrat won. Then the Democrat, one G. Baliles, went on to pass a major transportation tax (with bipartisan votes) which everybody said was needed. Challenged later on his broken promise not to raise taxes, however, Baliles defended himself with “I only said it once!” (And we at the state party promptly compiled a video proving he’d said it often – today it would be on YouTube but no YouTube then, just the boob tube.)
So nothing new with this latest round of games….A whole lot of people worked very hard on the 2013 bill and I suspect if Gillespie didn’t understand that before, he does now.
re: low gas prices… The fuel tax has a “floor” .. If the price hits a low end threshold.. the percent essentially goes up to maintain a “floor” level of revenues:
http://wtop.com/dc-transit/2017/01/northern-va-make-another-push-gas-tax-money/
as far as the back and forth…. for the last few decades.. the GOP has accused the Dems of wanting to raise the gas tax… that’s exactly what Mcdonnell did to Creigh Deeds.. Can you tell me which Republican actually campaigned on raising the gas tax? I seriously do not ever remember .. and yes I was around in 1985.. who was it? how about a link?
As far back as I can remember the Dems have always been accused of “Wanting” to increase the gas tax. Now you’re saying a GOP candidate ran on a promise to raise the gas tax?
I’ve looked .. can’t find one..
Here’s the “floor”: ” No matter how cheap gas gets, it will be taxed as if the price is $3.11 a gallon.”
http://www.governing.com/topics/transportation-infrastructure/gov-relief-pump-motorists-means-pain-state-governments.html
” Two years ago, when Virginia lawmakers passed HB2313, a landmark bill that overhauled how the state raises money for transportation, gasoline prices were hovering around $3.30 per gallon. While few would have predicted that prices would fall below $2 per gallon, the General Assembly, to its credit, built a tax-rate floor into the legislation. So, no matter how low gas goes, the 5.1 percent state tax is based on a statewide average wholesale price of $3.11 per gallon, which is less than the fixed gasoline tax that the new rate replaced.” Richmond.com
If you think about this – VDOT cannot effectively plan and program road projects if it cannot predict how much funding will be available… so the “floor” is intended to provide that assurance… otherwise.. VDOT would have to cut/delay already-approved projects.
Unfortunately neither of the two regional supplemental gas taxes for NoVa and Hampton got such a “floor” … and neither does the VRE gas tax.
Please also note that while Loudoun pays tolls for METRO – the rest of NoVa plus Prince WIlliam, Stafford, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania pay a 2.1% gas tax in addition to the state and fed tax and that money funds the VRE commuter rail.