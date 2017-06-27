Would U.S. Senate Bill Devastate Virginia’s Medicaid Program?

In a preliminary analysis, the McAuliffe administration estimates that the U.S. Senate’s proposed Obamacare replacement bill would cost Virginia’s Medicaid program at least $1.4 billion over seven years. “The legislation currently up for a vote in the United States Senate would blow a hole in Virginia’s budget and severely impair our ability to offer health coverage and long-term care to the people who need them most,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe in a statement released yesterday.
The per capita caps in the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 affect almost every population covered by Medicaid, and would cost Virginia’s program almost double the $708 million that the House-proposed American Health Care Act (AHCA) was estimated to cost over the same time frame, stated the governor’s office.
The difference between the impact of the House and Senate proposals on per capita caps lies in the “annual growth factor” – the estimation of how much costs will increase in the future over a baseline estimate of Medicaid spending. The Senate bill uses a growth factor that estimates lower growth than the House bill – and both houses use a growth factor that is arbitrary. DMAS estimates costs will outpace the growth factor of both bills; that change becomes more pronounced in later years. Provisions in the BCRA that provide safety net funds to providers and eliminate Disproportionate Share Hospital allotment reductions would not directly make up for the losses Virginia would experience from per capita caps.
According to Michael Martz with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the estimated loss in federal support in Virginia would jump from $117.2 million in fiscal year 2024 to $327.9 million the next year, and then to $493.5 million the year after that.
Bacon’s bottom line: If this is a fair summary of the impact of the Republicans’ proposed health care reform legislation, then it’s a big deal. It would blow a nearly $500 million hole in the state budget for a Medicaid program that is already one of the most austere in the country.
But let’s look a little closer. The McAuliffe administration says that the Senate and House GOP “annual growth factors” are arbitrary. And perhaps they are. But I would like to know what the McAuliffe administration’s cost escalator is, and what assumptions it is based on. How do we know that it is any less arbitrary? As I understand the Republicans’ logic, the Senate bill would generate savings by giving the states more latitude in how they administer Medicaid. Is it inconceivable that Virginia could run the program more cost effectively than it’s being run at present?
I’m not saying that the McAuliffe estimate is wrong, but I do think we need to subject it to some scrutiny before we accept it as valid.There are currently no comments highlighted.
I don’t think McAuliffe’s “numbers” are really much different than other states…
But the policy question is this: Should the states themselves be responsible for their own poor, handicapped and needy and not rely on Federal money so it ends up their responsibility and their choice as to what they want to pay for or not? I suspect that’s the basic GOP idea.
The GOP has – from the beginning with Medicare been opposed to the Federal government doing health care… and there is a little irony here when it comes to the concept of “state’s rights” which they defend strongly in a lot of other areas.
The niggling detail is how much of what Virginian’s pay in taxes that essentially finds it’s way back to Virginia a Medicaid money and do we get any of that back or do the Feds keep it and spend it on .. defense and let the states come up with whatever they want and can – to pay for their own healthcare needs?
And then … if this bill/law “sticks” will the GOP then try to convert Medicare into a State owned and funded program also?
so is the GOP right? is healthcare fundamentally a state responsibility and the Feds should get out of it?
Larry – the devil is in the details. There is no reason to trust one set of assumptions any more than the other. They need to be tested.
But I don’t see the logic behind your argument that not providing federal money for Medicaid is inconsistent with states rights. On the other hand, the question you raise about whether health care is primarily a state responsibility and the feds should not be involved is a good question that should be debated by reasonable people. If the feds did step out, there must be a major cutback on the amount of federal income taxes so the money that has been funding federal health care cannot be raised by the federal government. States would then be free to raise their income taxes to a level necessary to fund their health care programs. Tax and spend a lot or a little.
I’m not sure where I come out on this issue. I’d like to hear more arguments pro and con. If the feds stay involved Medicaid would be a better program if the federal money were provided in block grants.
re: ” But I don’t see the logic behind your argument that not providing federal money for Medicaid is inconsistent with states rights.”
The argument is that the Feds put “strings” on how the money can or not be spent and that – the states need “flexibility” .. the “right” to decide how to spend the money and not have the Feds dictate it.
I still do not suspect that McAuliffe’s “numbers” are way out of whack… compared to the CBO score or other states.. that data is generated by several sources… and fairly consistent… and you can bet it’s a LOT of money… in the larger picture as opposed to it being a small amount of money.
“block grants” are how the GOP plans to get out of funding.. they first put a limit on the funding – “block grant” . then as the years go by – they reduce the block grant…