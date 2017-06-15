Exploring the Dark Side of the Creative Class

Richard Florida, who gained renown 15 years ago with his book, “The Rise of the Creative Class,” is a progenitor of big ideas exploring the nexus of urbanism, innovation and prosperity, and he’s back with another book and another big idea. Having documented in previous works that a handful of “superstar cities” are sucking up the lion’s share of artistic, scientific, and entrepreneurial talent and creating a wildly disproportionate share of global wealth, he delves into the dark side of urban prosperity. The title of the new book lays out his thesis succinctly: “The New Urban Crisis: How Our Cities Are Increasing Inequality, Deepening Segregation, and Failing the Middle Class—and What We Can do About It.”
The “clustering” effect – capital, corporations and talent migrating to large metro regions with deep labor markets – creates a huge economic advantage for the world’s biggest metros, and an economic advantage for dense urban centers within those metros. As the creative class grows in wealth and power, there ensues a competition for prime urban space. Prosperous inhabitants bid up the price of housing, while NIMBYs inhibit the development of new units. Soaring housing prices drive out the working and middle classes, and push the poor into enclaves segregated by income, race, and education.
The result is “winner-take-all urbanism,” says Florida. “The talented and advantaged cluster and colonize a small, select group of superstar cities, leaving everybody and everywhere else behind.” This baleful trend, he describes as the “New Urban Crisis.”
As with all of Florida’s books, “The New Urban Crisis” has much to recommend it. Florida is very good at descriptive analysis – showing what is going on. It is impossible to finish this book without agreeing with his conclusion that a handful of highly innovative supercities are more prosperous than others, that the combination of increasing demand and constricted supply are increasing the cost of housing, and that housing soaring prices in these metros are displacing the poor and middle class. Florida will convince you that prosperous cities are becoming more unequal, not less, and that the pervasive pattern of the past half century – prosperous suburbs and decaying urban cores – is being replaced by a patchwork pattern of highly affluent neighborhoods intermixed with neighborhoods of concentrated poor in both urban cores and suburbs.
Florida is far less persuasive with his prescriptive analysis. As a political liberal, he agonizes over the growing inequality within metro areas, particularly the impact on poor African-Americans. Despite the promise of the book sub-title, he devotes little attention to how metros fail the middle class. Hispanics are strangely absent from the discussion. As for whites in rural/small town America, he evinces no concern whatsoever.
As a liberal, Florida remains sublimely confident that government is the solution to what ails the U.S. He is realistic enough to acknowledge that the New Deal/Great Society paradigm is getting long in the tooth, and that America needs to realign resources to reflect 21st-century realities. He also regards the thicket of NIMBY-empowering zoning regulations and building codes as a prime cause of rising housing prices and income segregation, and argues that they need to be scaled back. But whether he’s writing about the minimum wage, mass transit and inter-city rail, and the scourge of poverty, his confidence in the beneficent power of government never flags.
In previous books, Florida attributed the success of large metropolitan areas in large part to three factors – talent, technology and tolerance. By tolerance, he means acceptance of cultural and ethnic diversity: gays, bohemians, and racial, religious and cultural minorities. In a North American context, he is undoubtedly right: Open societies do foster creativity and innovation. (I’m not sure how well his paradigm applies to Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo or cities in ethnically homogeneous countries like Sweden and Finland, but that’s an issue for another time.)
He views Republicans as retrogrades, and regards the election of Donald Trump as an unmitigated disaster. “Summoning up the political will to face up to the New Urban Crisis will be no easy thing,” he says. “And it will be ever more difficult with Donald Trump as president and the Republicans in control of both houses of Congress.”
Yet he is strangely incurious about one of his own findings: The more politically liberal the city, the greater the inequality. At least he acknowledges the phenomenon, even if he explains it away:
Our most liberal cities number among the most unequal. …. Across the United States, inequality is not just a little higher, but substantially higher, in liberal areas than in more conservative ones. … My own analysis of all 350-plus US metros found wage inequality to be positively correlated with political liberalism and negatively associated with political conservatism.
Florida never entertains the possibility that liberalism causes poverty and inequality. “Of course, inequality is not a direct product of liberal political views,” he says. “Rather, liberalism and inequality are simply both attributes of large, dense, knowledge-based metros.”
An alternative narrative would suggest that inequality arises from the juxtaposition of massive wealth creation of new industries with tragi-comic ineptitude of big-city administrations, mostly Democratic and mostly liberal. “Blue” cities are more prone to over-spending and fiscal crises. (The situation in blue-state Illinois has deteriorated to the point, we read in the news today, that the PowerBall and MegaMillion lotteries are dropping the state as a client!) Blue cities have larger under-funded pension liabilities, their taxes are more punitive, their inner-city schools are worse, their murder rates are higher, and unemployment is more chronic – all of this despite the immense advantages conferred by the presence of greater wealth to tax.
A core argument of “The New Urban Crisis” is that high housing prices are driving inequality and income segregation. Florida alludes to the work of so-called market urbanists who argue that eliminating restrictive zoning and building codes will allow developers to build as needed. “They make an important point: zoning and building codes do need to be liberalized and modernized,” he concedes. “We can no longer allow NIMBYs and New Urban Luddites to stand in the way of the dense, clustered development our cities and our economy need.”
While deregulation will help by building more housing and increasing density, he adds, the high cost of land combined with the high cost of high-rise construction will limit new construction to expensive office towers and will not create affordable housing. As evidence, he points to Houston, one of the few large metros in the U.S. where developers “can build what and where they want.” While Houston housing is more affordable than New York’s, L.A.’s or San Francisco’s, he says, it is “rather expensive” compared to that of most other metros, and the metro ranks high in his inequality and segregation indices.
I’ve never found persuasive the argument persuasive the argument that building luxury towers instead of workforce housing leads to higher housing prices for the poor. If the super-rich occupy the luxury towers, they relinquish the slightly less luxurious/preferable accommodations where they once dwelled. The merely rich move in, in turn creating vacancies in their less opulent quarters, which in turn creates openings for the merely affluent, and so on down the line. Unless Latin industrialists and Russian oligarchs are buying up all the luxury tower units as a hedge, new luxury housing eventually exerts downward pressure on housing prices down the line.
Edward Banfield described the economic logic in his classic, “The Unheavenly City.” Writing in 1968 at the height of white flight and the original urban crisis, the urban sociologist foretold the trends that Florida describes in “The New Urban Crisis.”
If present trends continue, thee will not only be more people in the cities in the next two or three decades, but a higher proportion of them will be well-off. … In this very affluent society, housing probably will be discarded at an ever faster rate than now, and the demand for living space will probably be greater. In the future, then, the process of turnover is likely to give more and better housing bargains to the not well-off, encouraging them to move even farther outward and thus eventually emptying the central city and bringing “blight” to the suburbs that were new a decade or two ago.
Eventually land in the suburbs would be worth more than land in the central city, Banfield predicted. “When this time comes, the direction of metropolitan growth will reverse itself: the well-off will move from the suburbs to the cities, probably causing editorial writers to deplore the ‘flight to the central city’ and politicians to call for government programs to check it by redevelopment the suburbs.”
Lo and behold, 40 years later, Florida describes a “suburban crisis” of flight from cheap-to-build but expensive-to-maintain suburban sprawl back into the city. At least he avoids the trap of calling for government programs to redevelop the suburbs.
Banfield didn’t foresee everything – he did not predict the growing preference for walkable, mixed-use communities in denser settings. But he understood basic economics: As the wealthy migrate to the most luxurious housing, the poor migrate to the least desirable and cheapest housing. At this stage in urban evolution, that means the poor are moving into the aging, 50s- and 60s-era ranch-style tract houses of the inner suburbs that no one else wants. That’s the affordable housing that Florida yearns for, but he does not see it for what it is.
There's nothing that liberals love more than a good social crisis – it gives them meaning in life. As much as I appreciate Florida's previous work, I can't get as exercised as he does about the New Urban Crisis.
Dear Jim,
I would argue that these phenomena are at least partly the result of having a sizeable part of the housing stock ruined by crime-ridden ghettos, and thus being “taken off” the market for housing for working people, i.e. reducing the supply especially at the lower end of the income scale, and constantly bringing in new immigrants to maintain high rents for housing for working-class people. Part of the inequality problem is thus rooted in a cultural barbarism within ghettos that leads to the collapse of schools and infrastructure, while the other part is imposed by Liberal immigration policies that favor landlords over tenants. Current residents of the working class, whether native born or themselves immigrants, cannot make much headway because the rents that they have to pay keep going up and up from the competitors that keep arriving. Liberal “tolerance” is the flip-side of landlord self-interest and political self-interest. “Nativism” is the flip-side, or the economic aspect, of not being able to catch one’s breath in a perpetual sellers’ market. So, to sum up, at least some of this crisis of inequality is rooted in policy that Liberals avidly support, i.e. immigration, and damn anyone who criticizes, while another part of it is caused mainly by Liberals’ staunchest allies, dysfunctional poor Blacks, whom they have elevated into being untouchable, uncriticizeable, clients of various efforts at government “uplift”, programs which Liberals in government administer, even though their effect is often morally pernicious to their supposed beneficiaries. (Meanwhile, too, Liberals advocate Global “free trade” what some call “labor arbitrage” to send work overseas to fetch the lowest possible wage. All of the is reminds me of the 1970s Saturday Night Live skit, “The Mr. Bill Show,” With Liberals being the “nice” “Mr. Hands”, the middle class and his dog spot being the mostly White middle class, and “Mr. Slugo” the mean, “in your face” Left. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3E_WARspaU&list=PL5N_EUL1g6EOvcD1pVSTrXXz2cbKA8xFC )
Sincerely,
Andrew
Andrew.. I must say your taste in videos is … bizarre… and hopefully not indicative of the typical Conservative mindset!
Re; Richard Florida’s “ideas”, urban areas, liberals and inequality.
Florida has always been an advocate of de-facto elitism for as long as he has been writing! Now, he sees the “other side” of policies that favor one group at the expense of others – inequity ? ummmm
Remember Jim B used to fawn over Florida’s “ideas” until he started to suspect that Florida had “liberal” tendencies! Now that he’s totally out of the closet.. I’m sure Florida is now a “snowflake” of the first order but it does show an uncomfortable connection between “liberal” and “elitism”.
but in terms of “liberals” and their role in inequality – are these the same “liberals” who have LONG supported unions for workers, trade protectionist rules to protect American factory workers , equal pay, minority and women rights, medicare for all, minimum wage, basic income, free pubic education including college, public roads by “taking” private property, etc? Are THESE the SAME “liberals” that are being blamed here for not only inequalities but the policies that CAUSED inequalities? WOW!
That’s quite a looking glass!
The truth about inequality is that it is damn hard to fix. You can throw a hell of a lot of money at it – and it will still be there… but if you want reality – and yes you must really want to see that reality -not confirm your own biases – compare the inequality in US cities with 3rd world cities and ask yourself if there is no difference – that things to help inequality had no effect and we’d be better off doing LESS or Conservative policies.
The “right” seems to have no ideas of their own other than to blame those that try to do something for their “failures” and essentially to advocate for policies that look remarkably similar to the ones in effect in most of the world’s 3rd world cities i.e. let “nature” take it’s course… and that includes inequities fostered by those who have power over those who don’t.
The two greatest boons to more equity are public schools and public roads. Both require taxing the wealthy and taking land from private owners for the pubic good. What would the US look like if there were no public schools or public roads? even 3rd world countries have public roads and some semblance of public schools , right?
One of the strongest indicators of inequality in the world is the percentage of literacy… and the provisioning of pubic schools that do provide literacy.
So it takes “wealth transfer” i.e. taking from the rich for the poor – to provide public schools, right?
is that a Conservative idea? you know .. taking from the doers to give to the takers?
Conservatives oppose the basic concept… but won’t admit it when it comes to public schools and Richard Florida is oblivious to it – he considers it part of what is “already there” for “creative” people to attain their “creative” status.
well, make no mistake public education as a concept of taxing the wealthier to pay for it – is a fundamental “liberal” concept and yes.. Conservatives would “undo” it if they could.. in bizarre fashion by continuing to take the taxes but to put them towards funding de-facto private schools.
Don’t get me wrong – there is nothing worse in this world than a tax and spend liberal who thinks taxes can fix any ill… unless it’s a Conservative who believes in no taxes and let them eat cake…
Both sides have their idiots.
It’s clear to me that many on the far right are intolerant of many other people and ideas that are not mainstream and traditional. Yet, their lack of tolerance is at least matched by many on the left who simply will not tolerate anyone with traditional values and who generally believe in a hierarchy of rights that both has no basis in law and has been created out of whole cloth based solely on liberal views.
The bathroom fiasco provides a good example. I think most people would not care who enters a public restroom so long as they “all look like.” Any person who looks from the outside to be male should be left to relieve himself/herself in a Men’s Room. There is no need for genital inspection. Ditto in reverse for the Women’s Room. The idea of bathroom legislation is plain stupid.
But as the facts change, the issues become more complicated. Beyond taking a young child into the restroom of the opposite sex, the presence of an adolescent, teen or adult of the opposite gender in a restroom can be quite disturbing and more to other people. I know a lot of women who vote all over the map who would be upset and, perhaps, even fearful to see a person who outwardly appears to be an adult male in a public Women’s Room. They too have rights.
This escalates when the location at issue is a locker room, dressing room or shower. A few months ago, I was wrapped only in a towel in the men’s locker room of my local Fairfax County Rec Center when I saw a woman who had mistakenly walked into the wrong room start to undress. I felt extremely uncomfortable and politely informed the woman she had made an error. She quickly became uncomfortable, apologized and left.
Yet, I have friends and acquaintances who believe the rights of a transgendered or, presumably, cross-dresser to get naked among people with different genitals must overtake the rights of those who don’t want to get naked with people with different genitals. They have no tolerance for people with traditional values.
Tolerance is an extremely important value for society. But it’s a two-way street. So is intolerance.