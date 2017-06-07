Frank Wagner in the Center Ring

By Steve Haner
Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach, came to the General Assembly in the 1991 election, as part of a large GOP class that included future Governor Bob McDonnell, future Attorney General and Supreme Court Justice Bill Mims, future U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor and current State Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment.
Those names probably produce a mix of reactions with readers, but if you take the job of legislator seriously there will be bumps in the road and controversy. People will cheer you sometimes and cuss you other times. Like the others listed above, Wagner has taken the job seriously. Nobody gets mad at the back-benchers, but years later people also strain to remember them.
Combine Wagner’s legislative success with his Navy career and his experience building a ship repair company, and Wagner is extremely well prepared to be Virginia’s next governor. If he gets there, I’m confident he will think long-term and value good policy. He will have my vote June 13 and I hope I get a chance to vote for him again in November.
A third of a century watching the doings in Richmond has taught me that governors do matter. When big things happen, good or bad, it is usually with the governor doing the pushing and the pulling.
But what governors propose the legislature must dispose. If Wagner does not get a chance to move into the mansion and pick his own brew for the kegerator, he will remain chair of a key Senate committee and a member of the budget conference committee. The next governor (if smart) will be calling Wagner as often or more than Wagner will be calling that new governor.
The power in Richmond abides with the Assembly. This was on my mind as I listened to a tribute Monday to retiring Speaker of the House Sen. Bill Howell, R-Stafford. I doubt he would trade his two decades as speaker for one term as governor, and few governors in my experience have had greater impact on the lives of Virginians than Howell has. And yes, some people have cussed a time or two.
The General Assembly takes its lumps on this blog, with one contributor in particular comparing it to the Ringling Brothers’ clown corps. Me, I always liked the clown acts. Emmett Kelly. Lou Jacobs. Reflecting on my own time inside the tent, holding safety ropes, scooping poop, hawking cotton candy, enjoying the view from ringside, it is the legislators I’ve known who come to mind. That Class of 1991 turned out extremely well. But as a rule, every legislator I’ve known had the ability to make a contribution, had some issue they understood well, had their own shot at the center ring. Most were and are remarkable in some way. Virginia has been better served than many realize.
Sure it’s a circus, and there are clowns, but look up there above the center ring. Now it’s Frank out there walking the high wire hoping for stardom and risking a big fall. t the other end of the wire is another performer who climbed up from the sawdust, Ralph Northam. That’s the show we all came to see.
Steve Haner is a lobbyist who is the principal of Black Walnut Strategies.
It’s a clown show because it’s a circus. It’s a circus because the current Virginia Constitution is horribly flawed. If you put three rings under big tents people with red balls on their noses riding undersized bicycles will show up. The Virginia Constitution created The Imperial Clown Show in Richmond. Let’s see why …
1. Hopelessly overpowered legislature (Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely):
One term governor (only state in America where governor can’t run for a second consecutive term), huge “checks and balances” error.
State judiciary elected by the legislature (including practicing attorneys who will have their cases tried in front of the judges they elect and re-elect). No judicial recommendation committee. Only one of two states to work this way, huge “checks and balances” and “due process” error.
Strong Dillon Rule implementation. Limits local authority in favor of state authority. Anti-democratic and another huge “checks and balances” error.
Only state in the country where cities aren’t in counties. Keeps the localities small, isolated and relatively powerless.
2. Incredibly uncompetitive elections
Off year election (one of only two states I believe) holds down voter turnout and helps create “politicians for life”
No term limits for legislators despite having the country’s harshest term limit for the governor.
Hopelessly gerrymandered despite clear language in the state constitution prohibiting gerrymandering (who will stop them … the judges they elect?)
Only one of four states where there are no limits whatsoever on campaign donations.
No effective visibility or accountability for the flow of campaign contributions as donations are bundled, re-bundled and distributed.
Hardest state in the country for a third party to get on the ballot.
3. An open invitation to corruption
Unlimited gifts directly to politicians. Kaine’s free vacation, McDonnell’s Rolex.
Industry and company specific tax breaks that go on forever, are never reviewed and remain completely opaque due to JLARC’s willful incompetence.
Trust me … I could go on.
The next time you hear a member of the Imperial Clown Show in Richmond lower their head and refer to Thomas Jefferson as “Mr Jefferson” you should laugh out loud. Those autocratic buffoons either don’t have the faintest idea of Thomas Jefferson’s philosophy or they think the electorate is too stupid to see through their pompous charade.
If Thomas Jefferson came back to life and saw what had become of his beloved Virginia he’d either cry or vomit. If George Washington ever came back and saw the same he’d kick the clown’s asses.
Our state motto should be, “Virginia – corrupt by design”
Also, in the future, don’t feel that you have to refer to me as “one commentator” I proudly affix my real name to the criticism of the most corrupt legislature in America.