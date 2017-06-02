Building on Virginia’s Data-Center Boom

Data centers are the hottest trend in Virginia economic development these days. But the state is only beginning to think through the implications.
Loudoun County, home to 75 facilities, has developed the largest cluster of data centers in the country (and perhaps the world), and next-door-neighbor Prince William County is rising fast. Rural Mecklenburg County has attracted nearly $2 billion in investment as the location of Microsoft’s East Coast hub for online services. QTS has retrofitted an old microchip factory in Henrico County to open a data center, while DP Facilities, Inc., opened a $65 project center in Wise County. Soon, Virginia Beach will enter the data-center sweepstakes when construction is complete on a 4,000-mile transatlantic cable connecting Virginia to Europe.
According to Paula Squires writing in Virginia Business magazine, Virginia boasts more than 650 data processing, hosting and related establishments that employ more than 13,900 people. Since 2006, the industry has announced more than $11.8 million in new investment and 6,600 jobs. The jobs, while relatively few in number, pay well (more than $100,000 a year in Northern Virginia), and generate a gusher of local taxes.
Billions of dollars are flowing into the sector as the global economy embraces cloud computing to handle the massive surge in data collection and storage. A Markets and Markets research report estimates that the cloud storage market will grow from $23.76 billion in 2016 to $74.94 billion by 2021 — a compounded annual growth rate of 25.8%.
Loudoun County was one of the first localities anywhere to see the economic development potential. The county had a built-in advantage — a massive network of fiber-optic cable built by AOL and WorldCom during the heyday of the 1990s Internet bubble. WorldCom went bust and AOL has a much-diminished presence, but the cable infrastructure remained — and high-capacity connectivity is an essential prerequisite for a data center. Loudoun claims that 70% of the world’s Internet traffic passes through the county. The concentration of data centers is so pronounced that economic developers refers to a six-mile radius around Waxpool Road and Loudoun County Parkway as “data center alley.”
The county has built on its infrastructure advantage by learning how to expedite zoning, permitting and construction. CyrusOne completed construction of a 220,000-square-foot data center in Sterling in 180 days — reputedly the shortest construction time fever for a center that size, reports Squires.
To incentivize investment, the state exempts computer equipment bought or leased for a data center from the retail sales and use tax. Henrico County has dropped its business property tax rate on computers and related equipment from $3.50 to $.40 per $100 of assessed value.
Also, Dominion Energy has emerged as a significant partner. The endless racks of servers inside data centers consume electricity and generate heat, which must be cooled by massive HVAC systems. Dominion charges 5.2 cents per kilowatt hour for large facilities, and a slightly higher rate for small ones. “We’re very competitive,” says Stan Blackwell, director of customer service and strategic partnerships for Dominion. “We have some of the lowest data-center rates in the nation.”
Bacon’s bottom line: The rise of the data-center industry raises two pointed sets of public policy questions.
First, how can Virginia optimize this opportunity? What are the critical drivers? Obviously, the existence of high-capacity fiber networks is one consideration. It appears from the map atop this post that Virginia has one of the densest clusters of long-haul fiber capacity in the country. How crucial is that advantage? Does Virginia’s proximity to a relatively fiber-poor Southeastern U.S. give data centers serving that market an edge? Is the competitive advantage bequeathed by fiber-optic infrastructure such that Virginia should consider encouraging investment in more? Conversely, does it do any good for Virginia to invest in its own fiber infrastructure if connections to neighboring states are lacking? Many, many questions.
Electricity is one of the largest costs associated with operating a data center, accounting for roughly 10% of the total cost of ownership — and it is one of the largest costs that vary by location. Dominion’s electric rates confer a significant competitive edge for locations within its service territory.
One of the biggest challenges for Dominion — and the further expansion of the data-center industry — is delivering electricity to these data centers. In one particularly controversial case, the utility wants to build a 230 kV transmission line and substation from Gainesville to Haymarket to serve an Amazon data center. Locals have organized in opposition, claiming that the 100-foot-tall towers will disrupt views and harm property values to benefit a single industrial customer. They insist that Dominion bury the line at considerable expense. If Virginia wants to develop the data-center industry more fully, it may need to find ways to resolve the inevitable utility-landowner disputes fairly expeditiously. No company wants to wait years to find out whether a project will get the electric power it needs.
A second big public policy question centers on the implications of the data-center boom for electricity demand in Virginia. According to Virginia Business, data centers represent Dominion’s fastest-growing customer segment: About 7% of the company’s retail portfolio consists of data centers.
This feeds into the debate over Dominion’s future electric generating mix. Dominion’s 2017 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) assumes that electric load will increase at a compounded rate of 1.5% over the next 15 years — considerably higher than PJM Interconnection’s forecast for the Dominion service territory. Dominion argues that PJM has not taken into account the phenomenal growth of demand by Virginia-based data centers. These projections matter because they influence how much new generating capacity — including nuclear, as I will explore in a forthcoming post — Dominion adds in the years ahead, with tremendous implications for rate payer and the environment.
The data center surge could prove to be an economic development boon for Virginia. But the industry’s growth impacts local zoning and land-use practices, tax policy, fiber-optic infrastructure development, and energy policy. The McAuliffe administration would be well advised to pull together a conclave to determine how to sort through these issues.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Don the Ripper understands the Cloud better than anyone else who frequents this blog. I hope he will share his knowledge about the factors driving locational decisions for new data centers and how Virginia stacks up against other states.
…another question would be – are the cloud participants demanding Virginia increase cost for electric power – by going to renewables only? In other words are they saying? “the Data Center industry does not want to build or pay for our own renewable/solar electric facilities, but we demand that Virginia do so, or else we leave the State”…because that’s the ultimatum many Democrats insist they are hearing.
My guess the energy analogy is closer to the airline industry, and they want their jet fuel to be as cheap as possible. In which case Virginia should be in pretty good shape.
Either you don’t understand the Haymarket Power Line issue or you are simply providing cover for Dominion. The “Locals” aren’t claiming it will “benefit a single industrial customer” that is a fact. When Dominion filed the application it asserted that 75% of the capacity would be used by Amazon. When the public hearings were complete, they had raised that to 97%, the numbers (their numbers) tell the story.
As to the claim that “100-foot-tall towers will disrupt views and harm property values”, when those towers are proposed to be erected through subdivisions, on top of wetlands and through battlefields, you’re damn straight skippy.
As to the cost, as with virtually every other comparable circumstance, Dominion has grossly overstated the cost and maintenance expense of burying the lines by relying on outdated cost estimates based on outdated technology and practices. At the same time, Dominion grossly understated the above ground cost by conveniently forgetting to include most of the condemnation costs, mitigation costs, etc. To be frank, their estimates are greater works of fiction than those available on Amazon.
The difference in this particular instance, the difference that has to be driving Dominion bat-shit crazy is that the “Locals” are comprised of a highly educated and professional demographic with considerably more experience dealing with the Gubmint than practically any other jurisdiction in the county. That’s what happens when you site those facilities in a area where you can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a GS-15, SES, General, Law Partner, CEO, engineer, MBA, Research Chemist, etc., etc., etc. up to and including former public utility engineers and executives.
You are correct in one thing, Virginia does need to find a way to resolve the inevitable utility-landowner disputes expeditiously, those “Locals” have put Dominion at least two years behind schedule on this project and I suspect that if they do ever turn a spade of dirt, it won’t be until well into the next decade and likely not in a location of their choosing.
So why can’t Mr. Big Bucks Bezos build sufficient solar panel capacity on his data center campus to power all or a major part of his data center. It’s like Mike Bloomberg donating a paltry $15 million to a climate change counter-initiative. Many of the wealthy talkers aren’t into the walk of their talk.
Back during the Civil War, many wealthy people would singularly or with friends raise and fully equip as much as a regiment – 1000 men plus officers in the day – from their own funds because they believed in the Union or the Confederacy.
“So why can’t Mr. Big Bucks Bezos build sufficient solar panel capacity on his data center campus to power all or a major part of his data center.”
Now you get to the truly fun or diabolic part of the matter, depending on your viewpoint. When Dominion filed the application in 21015, the necessity was described thusly: “The electric facilities proposed in this application are necessary so that Dominion Virginia Power can provide service requested by a retail electric K service customer (the “Customer”) for a new data center campus in Prince William County” (Paragraph 2).
That was then elaborated on in Appendix I: “The total Customer load at Haymarket Campus is projected to be approximately 120 MVA, consisting of three buildings. The proposed new electric transmission facilities must be in service by June of 2018 to serve the Customer’s new development. The total loading at Haymarket Substation, including the Customer’s load, is projected to be approximately 160 MVA at full build-out”.
Fast forward to March of this year and at a COE Section 106 meeting regarding permits, we have Amazon/VAData’s attorney’s from Williams Mullen stating for the record that:
1. Building One is complete and operational using existing electric infrastructure.
2. Building Two could operate without additional electrical infrastructure.
4. The Haymarket Power Line would not be required until Building Three was operational.
5. Buildings Two and Three were not expected to be built in the near future if at all as their construction would only occur if expanded capacity were required.
So the necessity to justify the power line by the in-service date of June 1, 2018 (that pesky three bulding data center) had shrunk to one building operating on existing power by March 8, 2017. Funny how that assertion is made nine months after the public hearing and four months after the hearing examiner’s report was issued, too late to be entered for consideration by the SCC.
Funny thing, although those assertions came as quite the surprise to the consulting parties present at the meeting, they would appear to have come as an even greater surprise to Dominion as one could actually hear the sphincters of Dominion’s attorneys pucker as the attorneys from Williams Mullen spoke.