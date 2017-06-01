50% of Americans Would Make Different Education Decisions

More than half of Americans (51%) would change a major education decision if they had it to do over again, finds a new report by the Strada Educational Network in conjunction withe Gallup polling organization: 36% would choose a different major, 28% would choose a different institution, and 12% would pursue a different degree.
Graduates of vocational, trade or technical programs are more positive about their education decisions that those with an associate or bachelor’s degree. STEM graduates at all education levels were most satisfied with their decisions. Respondents who earned Associate degrees and B.A. degrees in liberal arts were more likely to express regret than those with business, STEM or public service degrees.
“In the United States, students often make the decision whether or not to pursue postsecondary education without being fully informed of the available educational opportunities or which are required to pursue their chosen career path,” says the report. “These decisions, whether students pursued postsecondary education or not, have long-standing implications for their careers, their finances and their well-being.” Continues the report:
Researchers widely agree that many of the current measures available to consumers to help determine the value of their education fall short, and they are not widely used. There is, for example, no national database that shows how much graduates of different colleges earn by major or how satisfied they are with their experience. When economic challenges are coupled with a lack of reliable information, it creates a situation ripe for education outcomes to fall short of consumer expectations, leading many consumers to have second thoughts about the choices they made.
Bacon's bottom line: Looks to me like a massive mis-allocation of time (years of study) and financial resources. That might have been forgivable when higher education was the province of the elite. Now that 60% or more of the population pursues an advanced degree — often borrowing money to do so — the decision-making process needs to be more rational and better informed.
I wonder what that percent would look like had Boomers chosen to subsidize higher ed at the same level their forebears did for them instead of deciding a Soviet atheist with bad teeth and even worse morals had something worthwhile to say and going with the notion that selfishness is a virtue and keeping taxes low is the apex of good governance.
Folks need to re-think the 4yr degree… AI is fundamentally changing many degreed occupations… People need to PLAN on life-long continuing education… not only to keep up in their own field but to be able to jump ship if their core job gets nuked by AI and/or automation.
A 2yr COmmunity COllege may actually be a better start because it’s much more tuned in to the actual existing economy jobs…
Now days, not only are 2/3 of the College Bound high school kids in need of remediation just to qualify for college – the military no longer wants you either unless you have a quality high school education.
Students who major in math, engineering, business and similar majors typically have higher-paying career prospects, at least for entry level spots, than those who select liberal arts. But the world needs writers, artists and dreamers. How dull our society would be if all we could talk about was yield curves and oil prices. Liberal arts courses teach students how to think critically and view the world from many viewpoints, which are valued skills.