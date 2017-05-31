Final Count: 5,556 Non-Citizens Registered to Vote in Virginia

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) and Virginia Voters Alliance have uncovered documentary that at least 5,556 non-citizens have been illegally registered to vote in Virginia since 2011, and that 1,852 of them cast 7,474 ballots before election officials canceled their registrations.
Those numbers are considerably higher than figures provided in a study last year based upon inquiries into eight jurisdictions. This updated study, “Alien Invasion II,” reflects registration and voting patterns for all cities and counties.
These numbers don’t reflect all voting by non-citizens, just those who were identified by city and county registrars. Under the Motor Voter law, it is illegal but easy for non-citizens to register to vote, and registrars make little effort to weed them out. The 5,556 non-citizens stricken from the rolls were self-reported.
PILF claims to have overcome massive obstructionism to acquire the data for all Virginia localities. Its inquiries have found zero interest by local commonwealth attorneys to prosecute individuals who voted illegally, and Governor Terry McAuliffe has vetoed two bills designed to address the problem of voting non-citizens. It is mind-bending that Virginia news outlets have show so little interest in this problem. It’s almost as if there was… nah, it couldn’t be… rampant media bias.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Maybe two or three per precinct registered, and one or fewer per precinct actually voting. Considering they committed a crime to get on the rolls, I’m a bit surprised so many of them then lost interest! Given the Motor Voter process making this so easy, I’m surprised its not higher.
Claims that our elections are pristine have always been laughable, but just as laughable are claims that fraud (at least registration fraud) determines any outcomes. (I’m still fine with people being asked to show identification, as long as there is a list of options.)
I’m also not surprised that the government apparatchiks are reluctant to assist the efforts of people seeking to demonstrate their laziness or to raise issues of confidence. Remember both parties are represented on every electoral board so the disinterest is probably bipartisan.