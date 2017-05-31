The Scourge of Rootless, Predatory Males

Last week 27-year-old Travis A. Ball shot and killed Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter in an apparently unprovoked attack in the Mosby Court public housing project. The murder was the seventh homicide and one of about 20 shootings to take place in the troubled housing project so far this year.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch has done commendable work fleshing out the circumstances of the murder and the background of the alleged killer, but a bigger story remains to be told. The crime gives us a window into the pathology of 21st-century American poverty. Through the story of Travis Ball we can gain insight not only into the social breakdown of inner-city African-Americans in public housing but the spreading social dysfunction among the poor of all races and ethnic groups.
The tip-off appears in Robert Zullo’s article in the T-D today: In his arrest warrant, Ball had listed as his address a home on the 1900 block of Redd Street in Mosby Court. But he had been banned from the property in 2016, and his name was registered on a 4,000-person list of people ineligible to live there. Shortly after that ban, according to a second T-D article, an emergency protective order was issued for the mother of one of Ball’s children. Court records show that Ball had engaged in several acts of domestic violence. The T-D articles indicate that he had two children with one woman, and hint that he may have fathered a child with a different woman.
Think about this: Mosby Court maintains a list of some 4,000 individuals who are banned from living in housing project of only 458 units. That is an astonishing number. The T-D reporting does not give us a profile of these people, but I would be willing to wager that the list is comprised overwhelmingly of men, like Ball, and that the vast majority have been blackballed for violent behavior on the project premises.
The problem is that the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RHHA) has no effective means of enforcing the list.
“The manpower that’s required, it’s hard to knock on doors on a daily basis,” said RRHA CEO T.K. Somanath. “Neighbors sometimes let us know, and we have our property management [and] maintenance folks inspecting these properties periodically. There are ways to find out if people are not abiding by the lease [which] causes these violations, and we take action.”
The housing authority disbanded its own seven-member police force in 2014 due to budget pressures and the conviction that residents would be better served if the agency deployed its resources consistent with its core mission of providing housing services. It is not clear from the article whether or not the RHHA police were used to enforce the banishment list. Whatever the case, there is no effective enforcement mechanism now.
I am entering the realm of conjecture here, and I advance the following observations not as fact but as operating hypotheses to be confirmed or rejected through follow-up reporting. The RHHA, according to its website, manages and maintains 12 housing developments for low-income families, seven developments for the low-income elderly and the disabled. The low-income housing, I suspect, are dominated by households of single mothers with one or more children. The number of households with married spouses and children approaches zero.
I conjecture the existence of a large floating population of under-employed, unmarried men in low-income communities — be they like Mosby Court or a rural trailer park — who lead a largely parasitical existence. They attach themselves to women as sexual partners, moving into their apartments, eating their food, and contributing only sporadically to the maintenance of the household. These relationships are typically unstable, fraught with domestic violence and child abuse. Men move from woman to woman, impregnating them with no concern for the welfare of the children. Sometimes they establish meaningful relationships with their biological children; often they do not. Nonpayment of child support is endemic. Often, women don’t even know for certain who the fathers are.
I further conjecture that the existence of this population of unattached males explains another widespread and unexplained phenomenon: that of childhood hunger. Low-income families have no trouble obtaining food stamps. Why are children going hungry? Why must school districts maintain breakfast and lunch programs? Why do charities provide children with backpacks of food to take home during weekends? Is it possible that many household food budgets are being stretched by the necessity to feed an adult male whose presence is entirely “off the books”?
The prevalence of unattached, freeloading and often violent males, I submit, is one of the great unacknowledged scourges of poverty in the United States today. Though poor themselves, many of these males are predators and they add immeasurably to the horror of poverty. They prey among the weak in their midst, inflicting routine domestic violence that never makes it into the newspapers (unless a murder occurs). They commandeer the limited resources of the women they live with, often resulting in the abuse and neglect of the women’s children — especially if the children are not their own.
It is not politically correct to portray 21-century American poverty in this way. Progressives are committed to the idea that the pathologies of poverty are the result of endemic injustices such as racism, income inequality, poor schools, and insufficient economic opportunity. Read the academic literature and the politicians’ press releases and you see nothing about the growing population of rootless, predatory males. Unless we acknowledge the realities of poverty, how can we ever hope to combat it?
Let me be 100% clear. Although I am extrapolating from an inner-city housing project, this problem is not unique to African-Americans. Rootless males are prevalent among poor whites, Hispanics and American Indians. (See my post about Jesse Lee Herald, a 27-year-old white man in Shenandoah County who had fathered seven children by six different women.)
This is one of the great untold stories of the United States today. But because of our politically blinkered thinking, we cannot see it.
well I don’t think it is “unrecognized” by a long shot – but of course there
are different views as to what it is or is not – and why….
unemployed males… unemployable males get involved in things that are often illegal …and violent – often and frequently in our society…inner city ad rural…
and males in general – even the better educated and employed – are more violent than women in general.. most of the prison population for murder and other violent behavior are males – yet we never hear much “scourge” about that… we seem to accept it… ugh…
but when you give a male kid in a poor neighborhood a crappy education so that he is basically functionally illiterate at graduation and cannot find employment – the rest that happens after that is fairly predictable and not such a mystery.. often includes trying to make money any way they can and often with illegal drugs… they inevitably get drawn into the criminal justice system which upon release makes them even less likely to find a job.
do these guys become angry and violent towards others?
do bears crap in the woods?
you can hate the guy who did the deed – especially this guy in this case – but guys like this are a dime a dozen in our society – and their life story of a failure to be educated and a failure to find a job and provide for themselves – and their kids – … is common…
It’s not like we don’t do something about it and maybe it is what we do about it that is part of the problem because we have more people (mostly guys) in prison than any other country in the world..
think about it – this country is supposed to be the best country in the world – and yet we imprison our own people more than even despotic countries do.
but we want to blame someone.. .. and not like we should not – but at some point do we ask ourselves how this happens – over and over and over..and more so in this country than most others other than 3rd world?
when we fail to adequately educate kids – it has consequences for us all.. and the cycle will continue as long as we make excuses and assign blame instead of addressing it.
Larry,
Very good. You have stumbled inexorably into the truth. It’s all about education, the number one problem we face. Now…What’s your solution?
“Seek first to understand, then to be understood” – Stephen Covey
The myth of the predatory, unemployable male
Jim sees these predatory males impregnating women, living in their housing, eating their food and spending their money. Having worked for 12 years with a charity in Washington’s inner city I’ll be the first to agree that this happens. However, the women are people of free will. Nothing requires them to open their doors to miscreants, nothing prevents them from using birth control, nothing stops them from throwing the bums out when they become excessively parasitic. No, this is the symbiotic relationship from hell I’m afraid.
Larry questions the education system that leaves these men bereft of opportunity. However, the women who provide the food, shelter and money in
these relationships received the same education. Why are they able to provide the grounding that the predatory males seek?
I suspect there has always been poverty. In ancient Rome there was the “corn dole” – an early form of food stamps. Oliver Twist wanted more gruel. And so on. A quest to end poverty seems unlikely to succeed. I think the better question is whether those people for whom poverty and a subsistence lifestyle are acceptable can be kept reasonably safe, fed and given adequate housing. Additionally, can those people born into the fringes of society with the ambition to move into the mainstream make the move?